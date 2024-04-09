Corn Flakes: UCONN Huskies Repeat, Spring Practice, and Solar Eclipse

Did you watch the solar eclipse yesterday?

I wasn’t all that excited for it as we weren’t in the path of totality this time, but my students and I went out and checked it out and also watched NASA’s live stream and it was pretty cool. They were so excited about it and loved seeing all the videos when the sun was covered. It was a lot of fun and I was glad to get to experience it with them.

Nebraska

This State Was a Snake Pit for NCAA Basketball Finalists

Iowa women, Purdue and UConn men met their match in Nebraska

Watch: Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola Delivers a Beautiful Pass

Highlight from Huskers' spring football practice has fans fired up

Surprising RB standout emerges for Nebraska football

Maurice Mazzccua is making waves in the Nebraska football running back room amidst injury setbacks and unexpected opportunities.

Nebraska football needs passing game to match its runs

Nebraska ran the ball well enough last season. It was the Huskers' struggles to throw the ball that often was the difference in losses.

Andrew Morgan Commits To Nebraska - Corn Nation

Husker land another big man to compete in the Big Ten

Elsewhere

NCAA women's championship most-watched hoops game since 2019 - ESPN

Caitlin Clark and Iowa have the top three television audiences for women's basketball.

John Calipari leaving Kentucky for Arkansas is a shining moment for both programs who each get a fresh start - CBSSports.com

Calipari's move to take over the Razorbacks is the right move for all parties involved

2024 Masters picks, predictions, odds: Five sleepers who may surprise as winners at Augusta National - CBSSports.com

Could we see the year of longshot winners drip into the first major championship of the season?

Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews becomes 13th player in NHL history to score 65 goals - The Athletic

Matthews needs five goals in the Leafs’ five remaining games to become only the ninth player to score 70 goals in a season.

UConn vs Purdue live score, updates: UConn repeats as national champs

UConn is aiming to repeat as national champion while Purdue is looking to earn its first national title. Follow all the March Madness action here.