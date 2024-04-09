Nebraska Football 2024 Spring Preview: Linebackers

The linebacker position is one which at first glance appears to have some big holes to fill. But a look down the roster shows a pile of talent in the wings which may just be getting its chance to shine this season. There were some big-name recruits and transfers from last season who got their beaks wet or had injury issues or whatever but didn’t see the field as much as we probably expected. For some, that is going to change this season.

(I realize Jack is also a linebacker, but the roster only shows McGahee & Duda there and I doubt they will be the only two on the opening game depth chart, so to simplify things, everyone’s a linebacker and there are three starting LB positions for our purposes.)

In addition, there are 12 scholarship LB’s currently on the roster including 8 at sophomore or above, so there may be some movement from a couple of those who might find themselves 3rd string or lower and not seeing a path to move up. Anyway, here we go!

Roster Changes/Losses

The 1st of the two multi-year starters gone is Luke Reimer . He was Honorable Mention All-Big 10 in 2021 and 2022 and netted a spot on the 3rd Team All-Big 10 in 2023. Despite missing a couple of games to injury last season, he still was among the top 5 on the team in tackles, added 5 sacks and led the squad in tackles for loss with 7 1 ⁄ 2 . The Lincoln North Star grad finished his career #3 on the career tackles list at Nebraska.

decided to call it a career after his junior season due to multiple knee injuries. Despite the injuries in 2023, he still managed to play 10 games, starting four and finishing the season right behind Reimer on the tackles list. Along with Reimer, he wore a single digit number in ‘23 for being voted by his teammates as one of the toughest on the roster. Garrett Snodgrass retired from the team to focus on working towards his degree. He was a 4-time Academic All Big 10 member. He played in all 12 games on special teams in 2023.

retired from the team to focus on working towards his degree. He was a 4-time Academic All Big 10 member. He played in all 12 games on special teams in 2023. Randolph Kpai entered the transfer portal. The former 3-star recruit from Sioux Falls did not play in a game for the Huskers.

entered the transfer portal. The former 3-star recruit from Sioux Falls did not play in a game for the Huskers. Grant Tagge, a walk-on from Omaha Westside left the program following his junior season. He played in every game on special teams the last three seasons.

a walk-on from Omaha Westside left the program following his junior season. He played in every game on special teams the last three seasons. Eric Fields left the program following his freshman season and did not enter the transfer portal. The three-star recruit from Ardmore, OK, was considered an amazing athlete but had injury issues in ‘23

Returning Contributors

Seniors

John Bullock - 12GP - 27 Solo - 23 Ass - 50 total - 2.5 TFL - 1.5 Sacks

The senior and former walk-on from Creighton Prep broke through in 2023 earning a scholly, playing in all 12 games and starting 10 after two seasons on special teams. he finished 4th on the team in tackles and wears a single-digit “Toughest” jersey.

Javin, the son of former Huskers Toby Wright, played in all 12 games and, although he only started one, managed to finish 3rd on the team in tackles and had two picks as well.

Sherman, a former 5-star recruit, transferred from Georgia in ‘23 and contributed right away playing in all 12 games with 5 starts. He had 16 tackles with 1 1⁄ 2 sacks and immediately established himself as a leader.

Juniors

Chief Borders - 11GP - 3 Solo - 6 Ass - 9 total - 0.5 TFL

Chief transferred from Florida in ‘23 and played in all 12 games playing both LB and DE. He quickly made himself known on campus with his charismatic and fun-loving personality.

After not seeing the field his 1st two seasons in Lincoln, Gbayor burst into the lineup in 2023 playing in all 12 games with four starts. From Irvington HS in New Jersey, where he was named a 2020 All-America candidate by Sports Illustrated.

Thompson, from Charlotte, NC, transferred from Syracuse after four seasons there and has two left to play. His stats above would seem to indicate he is well positioned to compete for playing time.

Sophomore

Princewill Umanmielen (or is he a rush end?) - 11GP - 10 Solo - 12 Ass - 22 total - 4.5 TFL - 1 Sack

Princewill played in all 11 games his first season in Lincoln and was named a 2nd Team Freshman All-American by The Athletic. He seemed at home both terrorizing backfields and dropping into short coverages.

Waiting in the Wings

Gage Stenger - A sophomore from Millard South, the Rivals 3-star recruit played QB and DB for them and was an honorary captain as 1st Team All-State DB. Hmade people take notice with some strong hits in the 2023 Spring Game.

Dylan Rogers - A redshirt freshman from Cypress, TX, Rogers was rated among the top 30 high school linebackers in the country in 2022.

Maverick Noonan - Redshirt (medical likely, if needed) freshman Noonan, a 2-time 1st Team All Nebraska performer from Elkhorn South is the son of former Husker 1st Team All-American, Danny Noonan. He appeared to be competing for immediate playing time before a preseason injury ended his 2023 season.

New Faces

Willis McGahee IV - McGahee is an incoming freshman and is the son of former All-American running back, Willis McGahee, who played at the U of Miami and in the NFL. He was a 2-time 1st Team All-Dade County pick.

Vincent Shavers - Shavers, another incoming freshman, also hails from Miami. He is a Rivals 4-star recruit and was rated as the #27 linebacker in the country for 2023.

The Walk-ons

A quick shout out to those guys trying to make the dream come true in Lincoln.

*Taveon Thompson

*Grant Buda

*Michael Booker III

*Korver Demma

*Jacob Bower

*Noah Bustard

*Danny Pasko

*Ethan Duda

OK, we’ve got a great deal of talent who are coming back with experience in 2023. I’ll take my shot at picking the three who I believe - barring injury - will start Game 1 in 2024.

However, have no doubt - between injuries and the fact some will break through, and some just won’t be held back, I will also add that I expect to see 6-8 guys get at least one start this season. But here’s my guys to kick the season off:

John Bullock - They’re not about to not start the suddenly most experienced player at the position. And that #5 means something.

Javin Wright - Hyper-athletic and tough, I’m expecting a huge year from this Husker legacy.

MJ Sherman - The best of our “Corn Dawgs”, I’m expecting a breakthrough year from MJ.

That being said, I expect every junior and soph listed above, along with Maverick possibly, to be on the field at some point this season when the Blackshirts trot out for the first time.

Go Big Red

