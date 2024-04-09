Husker Wrestling: Way-Too-Early Lineup Look For 2024-25

With only one senior on the roster and 14 true freshmen in redshirt this past season, Nebraska still finished in 9th-place at the 2024 NCAA Championships, earning five All-American honors, the second most in the field behind champions Penn State.

Nebraska saw breakout seasons this year by a trio of new starters in Appalachian State transfer Caleb Smith and the pair of redshirt freshmen Jacob Van Dee and Antrell Taylor. Smith and Taylor secured All-American honors in their first year in the Husker lineup, while Van Dee qualified for nationals and put together an impressive debut season.

This coming season, Nebraska will welcome all 14 of those true freshmen from this past season into the fold as redshirt freshmen. This influx of eligible talent and numbers will give the Huskers a much deeper team than they’ve enjoyed in years. This squad will again be a young one though with just five seniors and eight juniors among the 35 wrestlers on the roster. Taking out the three wrestlers in the transfer portal, Nebraska will still have 11 redshirt freshmen and six true freshmen this next season, making up nearly half the roster.

Also, it’s early in the offseason, so I wouldn’t be shocked if Nebraska went after some impact transfers like it did last year bringing in Smith to plug the hole at 125 pounds.

As for that one senior, Peyton Robb ended his career with 102 wins and three All-American finishes, making him one of the best the Huskers have had under head coach Mark Manning. His shoes certainly won’t be easy to fill and he’ll be missed in the lineup, but the Husker staff has done a great job of recruiting the past few seasons — I expect them to reload rather than rebuild.

Nebraska also brings in a talented 2024 recruiting class and welcomes two grayshirts from the 2023 class to the fold, making this upcoming season an exciting one. In my opinion, this coming season is Nebraska’s clearest window at earning some team hardware with how its wrestlers’ eligibility works out.

Projected 2024-25 Husker Lineup * Wrestlers in portal not included here 125 pounds 1. Caleb Smith (Sr.) - 2024 All-American, 3x NCAA qualifier 2. Alan Koehler (R-Fr.) 3. Kael Lauridsen (Fr.) - 2023-24 grayshirt, Likely Redshirt 133 pounds 1. Jacob Van Dee (So.) - 2024 NCAA Qualifier 2. Kyle Burwick (Sr.) - 2022-23 starter 3. Hayden Mills (So.) 141 pounds 1. Brock Hardy (Jr.) - 2x All-American 2. Ismael Ayoub (So.) 3. Omar Ayoub (Fr.) - Likely Redshirt 149 pounds 1. Ridge Lovett (Sr.) - 2024 Big Ten Champion, 2x All-American 2. Blake Cushing (Jr.) 3. Scott Robertson (R-Fr.) 157 pounds 1. Antrell Taylor (So.) - 2024 All-American 2. Ethan Stiles (R-Fr.) - could go 165 as well 3. Weston Dalton (R-Fr.) 165 pounds 1. Bubba Wilson (Sr.) - 2x NCAA qualifier -OR- 1. Jagger Condomitti (Jr.) 3. Dez Gartrell (Jr.) 4. Josh Licking (Jr.) 5. Jake Licking (R-Fr.) 6. Colin McAlister (Fr.) - Likely Redshirt 174 pounds 1. Elise Brown Ton (Sr.) -OR- 1. Christopher Minto (R-Fr.) -OR- 1. LJ Araujo (Fr.) - Possible Redshirt 4. Adam Thebeau (Jr.) 5. Cooper French (R-Fr.) 184 pounds 1. Lenny Pinto (Jr.) - 2x NCAA qualifier 2. Ethan DeLeon (R-Fr.) 197 pounds 1. Silas Allred (Jr.) - 2023 Big Ten Champion, 2x NCAA qualifier 2. Dominic Thebeau (R-Fr.) 3. Camden McDanel (Fr.) - 2023-24 grayshirt, Likely Redshirt 4. Marco Christiansen (Fr.) - Likely Redshirt 285 pounds 1. Harley Andrews (So.) 2. Matthew Moore (R-Fr.) 3. Hampton Kaye-Kuter (R-Fr.)

Weight-By-Weight Notes

125 pounds

#8 Caleb Smith

Nebraska earned All-American honors at 125 for the second year in a row when Smith finished sixth for his first career podium finish. The year before, Liam Cronin also finished sixth.

Smith will try to make it three years in a row as a senior. He’ll be trying to climb up the podium against a field that will largely be the same this coming season.

Smith finished his first year in Lincoln with a 24-12 record. He recorded a number of impressive wins on the year - one over former NCAA finalist Matt Ramos of Purdue and another over the NCAA 1-seed Braeden Davis of Penn State. He’ll again be a threat to beat just about anyone.

Behind Smith will likely be redshirt freshman Alan Koehler. This past season while in redshirt, Koehler went 7-1 with his only loss a 19-4 tech fall at the hands of Ramos. I know from talking to Manning that the Husker staff really likes what they have in Koehler and I expect him to take over this spot after Smith exhausts his eligibility.

Beyond Koehler, Nebraska welcomes Kael Lauridsen to the fold. A 2023 recruit, Lauridsen took a grayshirt this year while participating in the Elite Accelerator Program at the Olympic Training Center. The four-time Nebraska state champ from Bennington is an elite prospect and despite a likely redshirt this year, he’ll be in the lineup soon enough — most likely at 133.

This season while at the OTC, Lauridsen went 8-2 in college opens and competed some in freestyle. At the Henri Deglane Grand Prix in France in January, Lauridsen went 0-2 but was able to get a takedown and took a brief lead against two-time NCAA Champion Roman Bravo-Young who will be Mexico’s 57kg rep at the Olympics this year. I anticipate Lauridsen, a 2022 U17 Pan-American champion, will compete in the U20 division this summer as he tries to make his first World team for Team USA.

133 pounds

#11 Jacob Van Dee

After his redshirt season was spent at 125 pounds, Van Dee bumped up as a redshirt freshman to 133 pounds and took over the starting spot at Nebraska’s wrestle-offs from Kyle Burwick. Van Dee went on to put together a 23-10 season while qualifying for the NCAA Championships.

Van Dee didn’t get on the podium in Kansas City, but he showed he’s very capable and improved rapidly throughout the season. Nebraska still hasn’t earned a podium finish at 133 pounds since 2017, but I expect Van Dee to get there sooner rather than later.

A 2022-23 starter for Nebraska, Burwick will likely serve as a valuable backup and training partner during his senior season. A two-time national qualifier for Wisconsin before coming to Lincoln, he’ll add valuable depth behind Van Dee and will likely get into a few duals to spell the sophomore and keep him fresh for the postseason.

Beyond Van Dee and Burwick, Nebraska will have sophomore Hayden Mills. A former Kansas state champ, Mills went 18-8 as a redshirt freshman in open tournaments and adds even more depth to this weight.

Then there’s Lauridsen who will likely spend this year at 125 before eventually making a move up to 133 like Van Dee did this past season.

Nebraska also has former Nebraska state champion Drew Cooper from Omaha Skutt on the roster here. He went 4-4 while redshirting this past season but entered the transfer portal near the end of March.

141 pounds

#3 Brock Hardy

One of the leaders this next season will again be Brock Hardy. Now a two-time All-American, he just finished third at NCAAs in a brutal weight class where he only lost to eventual champion Jesse Mendez of Ohio State.

With a career record of 60-20, Hardy enters his junior year as the oldest wrestler on Nebraska’s roster. The former top recruit took a two-year LDS mission out of high school before joining the Huskers. This past season, he finished with a 24-9 record. He’ll be counted on to be an anchor in Nebraska’s lineup, forming a powerful back-to-back in the lineup with Ridge Lovett at 149.

A U23 World bronze medalist at 65kg in 2023, Hardy could compete this summer for a spot on the senior-level World team as he’s no longer eligible for the U23 division. I think he might take the summer off of freestyle though and focus on resting and taking some time off before getting back into folkstyle training.

Behind Hardy could be Blake Cushing again, but I expect Cushing to stay at 149 after backing up both Hardy and Lovett this season. That leaves the brother duo of Ismael and Omar Ayoub as possible backups this coming season.

Ismael Ayoub will be a sophomore but didn’t compete for Nebraska this year. Younger brother Omar Ayoub is a 2024 big-boarder and two-time Ohio state champion who will join the team this fall. He’ll likely redshirt but could be used if absolutely necessary.

Another 141-pounder on the roster is Tanner Frothinger. He redshirted this past year, going 13-5 in open tournaments, but he entered the transfer portal last month.

149 pounds

#6 Ridge Lovett

This past season, Ridge Lovett was the top-ranked wrestler in the country all year before falling short at NCAAs. He lost just one match in the regular season before winning his first Big Ten title. As the 1-seed in Kansas City, Lovett made it to the semifinal round before losing three straight, finishing in 6th-place. He fell to Virginia Tech’s eventual champion Caleb Henson in the semis — Lovett beat Henson during the season, setting up a nice rivalry this coming year.

Lovett was an NCAA finalist in 2022 before redshirting the following year. He has one year of eligibility remaining and I expect him to be a top contender for an NCAA title again. In his career, Lovett has a 73-19 record.

Behind Lovett will likely be Cushing. The junior-to-be could move up to 149 permanently as he’ll likely be the top contender to take over for Lovett in his senior season in 2025-26. Cushing had an impressive sophomore campaign, finishing the year with a 13-4 record at 141 and 149.

Next in line will likely be redshirt freshman Scott Robertson, a former Nebraska state champion from Millard South. He went 13-8 while redshirting this past season. Another name to consider here is redshirt freshman Weston Dalton, although he moved up to 157 this past season before going down with an injury. I expect him to stay there.

Also, either Ismael or Omar Ayoub could end up at 149 pounds.

157 pounds

#11 (at 165) Antrell Taylor

The Huskers will have to replace Peyton Robb here and they have just the man for the job in Antrell Taylor as he’ll likely move down from 165 to take over here.

Wrestling up a weight, Taylor put together an impressive season, going 23-10 while securing an 8th-place finish at NCAAs. He secured a number of impressive wins and wrestled tough against some of the top guys in the country as a redshirt freshman.

A three-time state champion for Millard South, Taylor will be wrestling at a more natural weight class at 157 this next season. He will certainly be a threat to land on the podium again. Also an accomplished freestyler, Taylor is still U20 eligible and after nearly making the U20 World Team this past year, he’ll likely compete again for that spot. Falling only to eventual U20 World gold medalist Meyer Shapiro last season at the U20 US Open and the World Team Trials, Taylor went on to win gold at the U20 Pan-Am Championships at 70kg last summer.

Behind Taylor will likely be a pair of redshirt freshmen in Weston Dalton and Ethan Stiles. Stiles put together an impressive redshirt year, going 15-3. He could end up at 165 pounds though. Dalton went 4-1 as a redshirt last year, falling only to Stiles via 5-0 decision in open competition before suffering an injury.

Either junior Josh Licking or redshirt freshman Jake Licking could also be at 157 this next year.

165 pounds

#22 (at 174) Bubba Wilson -OR- Jagger Condomitti

In my opinion, a lot of what happens with Nebraska’s lineup from 157 through 174 will depend on what Bubba Wilson does. Will he drop back down to 165 where he was a two-time NCAA qualifier or stay at 174 where he wrestled this past season?

Wilson started the year at 165 but lost his wrestle-off to Taylor for that spot. He then bumped up to 174 to fill a hole where he was undersized but nearly qualified for NCAAs anyway. If he goes back down to 165, he’ll likely be the leading contender to start but will be competing against a host of contenders to replace Taylor at this weight. Wilson has a 43-40 career record at Nebraska going into his senior season — he went 16-12 this past season.

I anticipate Wilson’s biggest competition here coming from junior Jagger Condomitti and redshirt freshman Ethan Stiles. A former top recruit, Condomitti has battled concussion issues in college but went 9-0 this past season in open tournaments. If the former Pennsylvania state champ can stay healthy, I think he could be an impact guy here.

Stiles was one of Nebraska’s most impressive redshirts this past year. The former big-boarder could move up here to compete for the open starting spot.

Beyond that trio, Nebraska also has junior Dez Gartrell, junior Josh Licking, redshirt freshman Jake Licking and true freshman Colin McAlister here. I anticipate McAlister taking a redshirt.

Also at this weight is redshirt freshman Griffin Ray. Ray went 6-2 this past season while redshirting but has since entered the transfer portal.

174 pounds

#22 Bubba Wilson -OR- Elise Brown Ton -OR- Christopher Minto -OR- LJ Araujo

As you can see, this weight could go so many different ways. Wilson could return and start here again as a senior, or senior Elise Brown Ton could finally break through and secure the starting spot. Then there’s Christopher Minto who had an impressive redshirt season as well as incoming freshman LJ Araujo who will get his shot.

Honestly, what happens at 174 will be the story of the offseason for this team.

I do think Wilson filled in admirably at 174, but a move back down for him would probably maximize his potential, leaving an open competition for the starting spot here. With Brown Ton, junior Adam Thebeau and Minto returning, the competition will be fierce. Throw in Araujo, a Super 32 champ and five-time North Dakota state champion, and there’s no telling how things will shape up.

Brown Ton had a solid season and has been a valuable backup for this team — he went 22-7 this past year but went 1-2 in dual competition wrestling at 174 and 184. Heading into his senior year, he’s a guy that certainly looks the part.

Somewhat of a surprise last year was the performance of Minto while redshirting. He finished the year 18-4, including splitting matches with Brown Ton. He showed a lot of promise and will be one of the favorites to start here.

Also in the mix will be Thebeau. A spot starter this past year, Thebeau went 6-4 on the year. A redshirt this past year, Cooper French went 9-6 and will compete here as a redshirt freshman this coming season.

If Nebraska wants to capitalize on its window before losing Lovett and Smith to graduation, it might have a tough decision on its hands as it weighs its options in maximizing this lineup. Araujo could very well be the best 174-pounder on the roster this coming year, but with so many other options does Nebraska redshirt him? Araujo is really good and could be an impact starter as a true freshman. Here’s him winning his fifth state title this past February.

184 pounds

#7 Lenny Pinto

Lenny Pinto has certainly established himself in the Husker lineup over the past two seasons. He just went 24-6 during his sophomore season and is 46-17 for his career going into his junior year.

After a third-place finish at Big Tens this season, Pinto made it to nationals for the second time but fell in the bloodround one win shy of All-American honors. After being ranked in the top-5 most of the year, I expect Pinto to again contend for conference and national honors.

Beyond Pinto, Nebraska will have redshirt freshman Ethan DeLeon who went 17-6 this past season while redshirting.

Nebraska also will have the option of either redshirt freshman Dominic Thebeau or incoming freshman Marco Christiansen at this weight, although I anticipate Christiansen will be 197-pounder. Thebeau could probably go 184.

197 pounds

#10 Silas Allred

Much like Pinto at 184, Silas Allred is entrenched at 197 pounds for Nebraska. The 2023 Big Ten Champion, Allred finished third at Big Tens this past season. He finished with a 26-8 record and was one of Nebraska’s more dynamic wrestlers on the feet, leading the team in takedowns. For his career, he’ll bring a 52-16 record into his junior season.

With both NCAA finalists as well as 5th-placer Tanner Sloan of SDSU at this weight gone next year, Allred should be able to secure his first All-American finish after twice falling in the bloodround as a freshman and sophomore.

Backing up Allred will likely be Dominic Thebeau who went 4-5 while redshirting this past season.

A pair of true freshmen will be added to the mix here as well in Camden McDanel and Christiansen — both will likely redshirt. A U20 World bronze medalist, McDanel grayshirted with Lauridsen and has spent the season at the OTC. While in Colorado, McDanel went 7-1 in college opens and really shined in freestyle. After winning the Henri Deglane at 92kg, his first senior-level tournament, McDanel went on to make it to the final of the Last Chance Olympic Qualifier at 97kg, falling one win shy of qualifying for the Olympic Trials.

A supreme talent, McDanel will most likely redshirt this year. He’ll then spend his redshirt freshman season in 2025-26 behind the senior Allred in the lineup, but he’ll be an immediate impact guy when he takes over as a sophomore in 2026-27.

285 pounds

Harley Andrews

Nebraska will turn back to Harley Andrews this coming season. The sophomore-to-be was Nebraska’s starter to begin this past season, going 10-9 on the year before being supplanted by Nash Hutmacher in the lineup.

A three-time Oklahoma state champion, Andrews was a prized recruit and has been steadily getting better. Against Minnesota, Andrews knocked off a ranked Bennett Tabor to earn the dual win for the Huskers. The valuable experience in the lineup this year as well as some more time to put on good weight will really help him next season and beyond.

Behind Andrews will be a pair of redshirt freshmen. Matthew Moore, a former Colorado state champion and Ironman finalist, went 5-2 while redshirting. Another freshman, Hampton Kaye-Kuter joined the team in January but didn’t wrestle any matches. He’ll add some depth next year.