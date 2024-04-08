Andrew Morgan Commits To Nebraska

While the Huskers seem to be losing a handful of players to the transfer portal, they are also doing their best to fill those roles. Luckily, it seems that their work has started to pay of and pay off in a big way.

Today, Fred Hoiberg and his staff were able to get the commitment of 6’10” junior Andrew Morgan. Andrew comes to the Cornhuskers from North Dakota State University where he started the past three years.

This past season Andrew averaged 12.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game for the Bison. He shot 55.6% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arch. He picked the Huskers over Creighton, Minnesota & Penn State among others.

Andrew hails from Waseca, Minnesota where he was unranked coming out of high school. While at NDSU he was an All-Summit League Second Team member this season. Which was enough for him to enter the transfer portal and try to land a bigger school for his final year of eligibility.