Corn Flakes: Husker Baseball Wins Series and Solar Eclipse Mania

In 2017, the path of totality for a solar eclipse travelled through Nebraska. Ranchdude, the Ranchhands and I drove a couple hours south to be part of the festivities. It was amazing and I recommend anyone who is close to such an event go an see it.

Today, another eclipse travels across the U.S., this time from Mexico to Maine. Are you travelling to see the eclipse?

2024 Solar Eclipse

If you can’t be in the path of totality, the live stream from NASA might be the next best thing.

2024 Total Solar Eclipse Broadcast

Join NASA experts on April 8, 2024, for a broadcast of the total solar eclipse.

‘The sun has been eaten’: Inside the history and mythology of total solar eclipses - ABC News

https://abcnews.go.com/International/inside-history-mythology-total-solar-eclipses/story?id=108693492

How Do Animals React to a Total Solar Eclipse? Scientists Document Strange and Surprising Behaviors | Science | Smithsonian Magazine

Nature enthusiasts work with researchers to figure out how creatures respond to the celestial phenomenon

As always, check out our own CN staff recaps of the weekend baseball and softball series.

Buckeyes Pound Nebraska 9-3 Thanks to a Couple of Dingers - Corn Nation

Nebraska couldn’t match Ohio State’s effort today, but still win the series

HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap - Almost But Not Quite: Penn State 6 NEBRASKA 5 Kaylin Kinney Caitlyn Neal - Corn Nation

A fantastic effort comes up just short but with the Big 10 regular season race now at full speed, there’s no time to dwell on what could have been.

The Husker track and field athletes are also making their mark.

Otabor Throws NCAA-Leading Mark on Friday - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

he throwers highlighted the day, with Rhema Otabor throwing an NCAA-leading javelin mark, NU sweeping the top-four placements in the women’s javelin and two throwers moving up on the all-time list.

There is also hoopty-sports and football offseason info!

Juwan Gary and Brice Williams to return for Huskers

A pair of starters plan to return to the Nebraska men’s basketball team next season.

Cedar Falls Sophomore Gerdes Building Relationship With Huskers | Hurrdat Sports

Will Gerdes, one of the top high school prospects in Iowa, has a budding relationship with the Nebraska men’s basketball staff.

Nebraska QB locked in on the ‘special’ Huskers experience | Yardbarker

When quarterback Dylan Raiola flipped his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska, it seemed to mark the start of a new era for Cornhuskers football.

Justin Kabera Previews This Weekend’s Nebraska Visit

The 2025 cornerback from South Dakota is eager to see the Huskers’ practice Saturday

And the volleyball team has a headline that John Cook doesn’t want...

Husker volleyball standout Harper Murray cited with DUI

Nebraska volleyball standout was cited for driving under the influence on Friday morning.

Nebraska (sigh, also Creighton) basketball was a difficult team on the schedule for three of the four national March Madness finalists.

This State Was a Snake Pit for NCAA Basketball Finalists

Iowa women, Purdue and UConn men met their match in Nebraska

The article below is a fun look at a professional “footy” team in Australia...supported by a town of 1000! I am amazed that the club (even with it’s struggles) can survive in that area. Our small towns in northeast Nebraska face similar struggles to keep schools open. I don’t know if there is a lesson in here, but it can’t hurt to read and learn.

Wahgunyah, the country football team that made headlines for losing refuses to quit - ABC News

A football team that spent the past two years getting beaten by hundreds of points found itself with a choice to make — give up, or go all in. With a renewed focus on community, families have now returned to the club, so too a sense of hope.

Players’ union head blames quicker pitch clock after series of pitcher elbow injuries - ABC News

The head of the baseball players’ association thinks a shorter pitch clock has contributed to a series of pitcher injuries

I’m sorry to report that the Iowa women did not win the national championship (no, I’m not). The Husker women lost to the Hawkeyes badly the first time they met this past season. Then, Nebraska won after being down 14 in the fourth quarter in the second meeting. The third time they met was in the conference championship game when the Huskers took Iowa to overtime. I am glad Iowa did not win the natty, but I do acknowledge that Caitlyn Clark and the media obsession with her has raised the profile of women’s basketball.

Womens NCAA championship south carolina dawn staley win third championship - ESPN

The Gamecocks bottled last season's disappointment and delivered a masterpiece in winning Dawn Staley's third national championship.

Iowa star Caitlin Clark pours in 30 points in final NCAA game but Hawkeyes fall to South Carolina | AP News

Caitlin Clark scored 30 points in her final collegiate game but it wasn't enough as the Hawkeyes fell just short of an NCAA championship for a second straight year.

Shhh, I’m on vacation. Travelers are on a quest for the quiet | AP News

Daily lives are noisier than ever, and many travelers are seeking relief in silence. Or as close as they can get to it.

Inside the A&W test kitchen, a battlefield in the fast food wars | CBC News

Fast food brands are known for their consistency, but amid growing competition and changing demographics, brands are using new flavours and limited-time offers to mix up their menus and reel in new customers. We visit the A&W test kitchen where the company hopes to invent the next McRib or Pumpkin Spice Latte.

‘We’re all cheering for her’: time is ticking for Canada’s stranded orca orphan | Whales | The Guardian

The fate of the calf trapped in a British Columbia lagoon has gripped the public. Can Brave Little Hunter be reunited with her pod?

The Origins of 11 Funny Animal-Related Sayings

The origins are often more complicated (and fun) than you’d expect.