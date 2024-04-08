Nebraska Baseball’s Brett Sears is (Finally) Your Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

It was a Friday night many will remember for a long time. Takes you back to some of the Friday night performances of yesteryear. Povich, Waldron, Watson, Chamberlain, Komine. And now Sears. Husker Aces who have turned in some all time memorable performances at Haymarket Park.

This one garnered Sears some much overdue recognition by the Big Ten Conference. With his record now 6-0 and his ERA a minuscule 1.14 ERA, and 57 Ks vs 9 walks in his 55.1 innings, you really could have had your pick on which outing warranted a weekly award, but his career night on Friday, April 5th left no doubt.

Sears night:

9.0 innings pitched (career high)

0 earned runs

2 hits

10 strikeouts (career high)

0 walks/HBP

Win

Complete game shutout

Career-high 10 Ks

Two hits

Zero walks



An absolute gem from @bsears_4. pic.twitter.com/Z25hVTgePA — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) April 6, 2024

So congrats, Brett Sears! Hopefully this wont be his last of the year.

This is the first Pitcher of the Week honor for a Husker since Emmett Olson on April 10th, 2023 for his outing up at Michigan for a 3-1 win.