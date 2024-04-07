Buckeyes Pound Nebraska 9-3 Thanks to a Couple of Dingers

Looking to remain undefeated in this still young Big Ten season, Nebraska sent junior Drew Christo out to face the Ohio State Buckeyes on a partly cloudy, 60-degree Sunday afternoon. Ohio State had seven lefthanded hitters in the starting lineup today, as well as a switch-hitter, to face the right hander from Elkhorn.

The league-leading Cornhuskers were looking to complete a series sweep and remain undefeated in the Big Ten. Ohio State was playing for pride today, looking to slow down the Big Red Machine before they rode roughshod over the entire conference.

The Buckeyes got off to a real quick start as freshman leadoff man Isaac Cardena smashed a Christo fastball off the wall in front of the party porch in right-center field. Sanderson, making his first appearance of the season in the outfield looked like a juvenile giraffe pursuing it, and then misplayed the carom. Cardena ended up standing on third with a triple. One pitch later he trotted across the plate on a ground out by Henry Kaczmar. Ohio State up 1-0.

The Buckeyes weren’t finished. Matthew Graveline reached first due to Christo’s wildness after swinging at strike three, and then scored two batters later as Mitchell Okuley pulled a double down the rightfield line. Christo then got Joseph Mershon to ground out to end the inning, but Ohio State had a 2-0 lead before the Big Red had swung a bat.

Buckeye starter Gavin DeVooght took the mound as a starter for the first time this season and got through the first inning unscathed, relying on a sharp breaking pitch. Christo seemed to settle in a bit in the second inning, punctuating it by striking out Cardena with a 95-mph fast ball.

Josh Caron smacked a double in the bottom of the second that lodged in the padding on the wall under the sign in right field, but with two chances to drive him home, the Cornhuskers came up empty.

In the top of the third, Ohio State added to their run total with a Henry Kaczmar solo moonshot home run to lead off the inning. After striking out Graveline, Christo plunked DH Tyler Pettorini. Josh Caron took a walk out to chat with Christo, and apparently Coach Rob Childress had seen enough, pulling him in favor of Will Walsh.

Walsh did not start off too hot, walking Okuley and then throwing the next pitch in the dirt, allowing both runners to move up 90-feet. The brought Childress out of the dugout for the second time in the inning to get the attention of his pitcher.

At that point, Walsh was pitching to Joseph Mershon when one of those things you rarely see happened. With a 2-2 count, Mershon took off to first base on the next pitch, apparently thinking it was ball four. When alerted that it was ball three, he came back to the batter’s box and then Nebraska coaches started unloading on home plate umpire John Coons. It is unclear what they were arguing, but Coach Will Bolt spent a good chunk of time pleading their case, and the umpires huddled and had a conversation as well. Whatever it was, nothing changed. After the break in the action, Mershon smacked the first pitch from Walsh in to centerfield to score the two Buckeyes on base. Going to the bottom of the third, Nebraska trailed 5-0.

OSU batter walks to first on ball 3, comes back to home & is not be ready for the pitch by the 8 second mark on the clock, which is a strike & would have been strike 3. After a 5 minute “discussion” between Bolt & the umps, they let him hit and next pitch is a 2 RBI hit. 5-0 OSU — Corn Nation (@CornNation) April 7, 2024

With the heat of frustration emanating from the Nebraska dugout, and the fans vocally into the game because of the perceived injustice, the Big Red struck for two runs of their own in the bottom of the third. With two out, Riley Silva was once again hit by a pitch this season, and memories of Daniel Bruce crept into the minds of veteran fans. With the Canadian occupying first, freshman Case Sanderson launched his first home run of his college career, putting a 2 on the board for the Cornhuskers.

THE FRESHMAN'S FIRST.@CaseSanderson28 with his first as a Cornhusker. pic.twitter.com/tsjiWkoecf — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) April 7, 2024

Nebraska added another in their half of the fourth as Joshua Overbeek stomped his foot on the dish after walking, stealing second, and scoring on a double by Rhett Stokes. This came off reliever Zach Brown.

Walsh found his groove in the fourth inning and dominated Buckeye batters into the seventh, setting them down in order in the fifth and sixth innings. He got two quick outs in the seventh, but then gave up back-to-back singles to Graveline and Pettorini. With runners on first and third, Coach Childress brought in Kyle Perry to put a stop to it, which he did when Okuley flew out to Silva in center. At the seventh inning stretch, Ohio State held a 5-3 lead.

After Nebraska could not get anything going in their half of the seventh, Perry had a 1-2-3 top of the eighth and then the Cornhuskers got a little going in the bottom of the inning off reliever Blaine Wynk. After Tyler Stone grounded out to the pitcher, Josh Caron recorded his third hit of the game with a single up the middle. Overbeek then ripped a single to right to put two on with one out. Up came Dylan Carey who unfortunately flew out to left. Then Rhett Stokes battled Wynk before taking strike three to end the threat. Going to the ninth, Ohio State hung on to the 5-3 lead.

Kyle Perry faced three batters and recorded two outs before he was lifted for righthander Rans Sanders to face the righthanded hitting Matthew Graveline, who he walked. Coach Childress, whose mantra is nothing is worse in life than walking a batter, brought in freshman Tucker Timmerman. After walking the bases loaded, the boy from Beatrice served up a grand slam home run ball to Mitchell Okuley that landed out in the pine forest in centerfield. Going to the bottom of the ninth, Ohio State had extended its lead to 9-3.

TOP 9 | GRAND SLAMMMMMM @okuley24 goes deep, sending the ball over the wall in center field to give Ohio State a 9-3 lead!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/3OAN5w3cZI — Ohio State Baseball (@OhioStateBASE) April 7, 2024

Ohio State played better than Nebraska in all aspects of the game today. They got runners on, moved them, and brought them home. While neither starter had a good outing, the Buckeye bullpen performed much better than Nebraska’s. From the start, it appeared that the boys from Ohio were playing to avoid total embarrassment and humiliation. Today’s victory makes their trip home a little easier.

Perhaps this loss will serve as a way for the coaching staff to get the attention of this team to turn the tide on their midweek games. They are headed to Lawrence, KS to take on the Jayhawks Tuesday with the first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

Notes:

· Riley Silva’s 19 stolen bases leads the Big Ten Conference, though he did not add to his total today.

· The best guess on the issue that lit a fire in the Cornhusker coaching staff in the third inning with the Mershon at-bat is a pitch clock violation. Since he strolled down the baseline thinking it was ball four, he was not in the batter’s box with 8-seconds left on the pitch clock and should have been assessed a strike, which would have been his third.

· Josh Caron had a three-hit game today, and along with Case Sanderson’s two hits, they accounted for over half of the team’s total number of hits.

· About midway through the game a middle-aged Nebraska fan came into the press box loudly complaining about the loud sound effects being played after every pitch. “It’s a baseball game, not a damn basketball game! We don’t need that noise!” I don’t know if this is his first game this season, but it is annoying and has been going on all season. I agree with the guy 100%, but apparently, he didn’t find the right person to complain to because it didn’t change.

· I hate to say it but it appears that Bad Drew Christo seems to be creeping back in. His first few starts this season were promising, but his last three starts have been less than stellar. He does not seem to have confidence in all of his pitches, finding himself behind in counts, and he is getting hit hard. Was moving him to the Sunday slot that the coaching staff may be considering a change in the rotation?

· Was there a positive today? Well, it’s a reach but there was not a hint of black on the Nebraska uniform like there was in Evanston last Sunday!