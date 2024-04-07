HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap - Almost But Not Quite: Penn State 6 NEBRASKA 5

This time, in a very different way, Penn State’s Kaitlyn Morrison homered for the second time in two days. On Saturday, it was a solo shot which briefly got the Lions back in the game before being blown halfway back to State College. Today, it was a 2-run blast to take the Big 10 series from Nebraska by a score of 6-5 in 10 innings.

The rubber match between the two was expected to be another low-scoring pitcher’s duel between Penn State ace Bridget Nemeth and Nebraska’s surging Kaylin Kinney. Instead, despite Nemeth going the distance and Kinney coming close, the hitters showed up sending four homers over the fence and the pitchers combined to yield 10 earned runs.

The teams traded 2 runs each in the 2nd inning with Haylie Brunson doubling home 2 for Penn St. and Caitlynn Neal and Katelyn Caneda plating one apiece for the Huskers.

Both pitchers held serve after that with Kinney retiring 14 in a row at one point, until Neal appeared to have given the Huskers the win by driving one over the right center field fence and bringing Bella Bacon home as well for a 4-2 lead.

Except that Nemeth, in a rare start in the batting lineup, helped her own cause with a 2-run job of her own to left center to tie the game at four. It was especially painful given it was her 1st hit of the season after 0 for her previous 12.

The Huskers managed to get two runners on in bottom of the 7th but stranded them both, two of their eight left on base on the day. This sent things into extra innings, a familiar neighborhood for Nebraska in 2024.

However, neither side seriously threatened again until Morrison launched her shot with one out in the 10th.

Nebraska went down swinging. One of Saturday’s heroes, Peyton Cody, ripped a 2-out solo shot to bring them within one, but it only delayed the inevitable and, one out later, it was over.

Kaylin Kinney’s 5 credited runs and 2 homers given up were a bit deceptive. In her 9 1⁄ 3 innings pitched (the longest outing of any Husker this season) she only allowed 8 total baserunners against a tough Penn State lineup. On the offensive side, Caitlyn Neal led the charge by going 3-4 with a HR and 3 RBI’s.

The Huskers travel to Piscataway, NJ, next weekend for a 3-game set with Rutgers. Be sure to look for Huskers Softball Weekly here at cornnation.com later this week with a preview and watch/listening details.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Penn State