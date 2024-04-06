Fifth Inning Explosion Propels Cornhuskers to 7-3 Win Over Buckeyes

Still feeling very good less than 24-hours from one of the best Nebraska pitching performances in at least the last 40 years, the Nebraska Cornhuskers took the field for game two against the Ohio State Buckeyes looking for a second straight victory.

More often than not, the wind is going to be blowing at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, and today was no different as it was blowing in from leftfield at a consistent 25-mph, gusting up to 40-mph. That set up the conditions for another day favoring the pitchers. And, pitching prevailed into the fifth inning when the rest of the B1G apparently gave their pitchers the weekend off!

Big Mac Mason McConnaughey was moved up a day in the rotation to face off against lefty Gavin Bruni. Big Mac sat the Buckeyes down in order the first two innings, before giving up a solo home run to number nine batter, Josh Stevenson, with two outs in the third to put Ohio State up 1-0.

The Buckeyes added a run when shortstop Henry Kaczmar scored after leading off the inning with a single and seeing his teammates string together a couple of hits. He scored on a single by Mitchell Okuley, and the boys from Columbus were on top 2-0. That held until Nebraska came to the plate in the bottom of the fifth.

TOP 4 | The Buckeyes lead 2-0 after an RBI single from @okuley24!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/RDgHZZlN7p — Ohio State Baseball (@OhioStateBASE) April 6, 2024

Bruni mixed a big, sweeping curve ball and other off-speed pitches to keep Cornhusker hitters off balance. He came into the game averaging a walk and a strikeout each inning, and the Nebraska offense did not have much success against him until the bottom half of the order came to the plate in the fifth.

Gabe Swansen, in the lineup today after a good week of hitting in practice, led off with a deep flyout to rightfield. Josh Overbeek then stroked a single. Dylan Carey, starting to warm up a bit at the plate in recent games, smashed a home run into the teeth of the wind to left. Tie ball game!

DC15 TIES IT UP. pic.twitter.com/Kv0ZEjd5Kx — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) April 6, 2024

Bruni was all of a sudden hittable, and Rhett Stokes kept the parade moving with a single past the shortstop. That brought an end to the day for Bruni. In came Jacob Morin, a soft-tossing righthander that struck out the two Cornhuskers he faced yesterday. Today was a different story.

With a runner on and one out, instead of two straight strikeouts, Morin gave up two straight doubles to Cayden Brumbaugh and Riley Silva, each of them knocking in a run. Nebraska was up 4-2 at this point. After Morin got Cole Evans to strike out, he gave up yet another double to Tyler Stone, scoring Silva. Stone scored one batter later as Josh Caron, one a nine-game hitting streak, smacked a single and the big boy from Phoenix crossed the plate. After five innings, Nebraska had taken a 6-2 lead.

Jalen Worthley came in to relieve Big Mac in the seventh inning and ended up recording five strikeouts to wrap up the game. Nebraska scored an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth and Ohio State tacked one on in the ninth for the final score, 7-3 Cornhuskers.

Gavin Bruni did an outstanding job of shutting down the Cornhusker offense for four innings. The Big Red did not get a hit and only had batters reach base due to walks or getting hit by a pitch. However, in the fifth inning they had him figured out and erupted with seven hits and scoring six runs. Big innings have become a common occurrence for this team this year.

Nebraska pitching gave up six hits, but outside of the home run, the rest were all singles. McConnaughey moved his record to 3-2 and Worthley got his second save of the season. Coach Rob Childress preaches smothering the strike zone with pitches, and his staff continues to do that. They are getting ahead in counts and using their full arsenals of pitches. Most important, they are not giving up many walks.

FIRE ME UP J-DUB. pic.twitter.com/9jpHWJpVTP — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) April 6, 2024

The same two teams take the field again tomorrow at 12:05. Drew Christo will take the mound for Nebraska and Ohio State with counter with righthander Gavin DeVooght

Notes:

· The Nebraska win today secures their seventh weekend sweep of the season. They have not lost a series this year.

· Josh Caron extended his hitting streak to ten games. He has hit singles in recent games whereas earlier in the season we saw doubles and bombs.

· Riley Silva was hit by pitch for a team-leading 15th time this season.

· Four Nebraska players had two hits in this game: Brumbaugh, Carey, Caron, and Overbeek.

· Even though Nebraska is putting quite a few runs up on the scoreboard, they only had four batters in today’s lineup that are hitting .300 or better (Brumbaugh, Evans, Caron, and Stokes).

· Nebraska is the only team with an undefeated B1G record at this point of the season.