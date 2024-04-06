HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap - Billie Shows No Mercy Bombing Away To End the Game on Runs: NEBRASKA 10 Penn State 2

The biggest swing of the day was the last one as Billie Andrews unleashed a no-doubt rocket which cleared the left field fence with room enough to fit a dump truck under it. Or an elephant. Or something else really big.

You get the idea.

It completed a 2-4, 2 RBI, 1 run scored day for Andrews even if she did have to wait a moment as Penn State challenged the play - I mean, game over if it’s upheld, so what the hell. But that challenge only served to amuse the fans if anything. I mean, Penn St. left field Machela Barbanente stared straight up then straight over the fence.

But the review was quick and the blast counted. And the Huskers had a convincing 10-2 win over a top 25 opponent on another insanely windy day.

After a 2-1 loss to Penn State and their ace Bridget Nemeth on Friday evening, the Huskers needed to take advantage on her day off and they did. They had chipped their way to 3-0 lead jumping on a Penn State error for their first run in the 2nd inning and plated 2 more in the 3rd on a seeing-eye single by Peyton Cody which squirted slowly up the middle just out of reach the shortstop’s glove.

Cody, whose nickname is “Pup”, chose Bark At The Park Day to go 2-3, knocking in 3 runs and scoring another. It seemed only fitting that Pup barked hardest on a day which saw multiple fans running around in the stands with their doggos, a fun coincidence if you like that sort of thing, huh.

Penn State came back with 2 runs of their own in the top of the 4th to tighten things up, the 1st on a solo blast by Kaitlyn Morrison, who had the temerity to break up Sarah Harness’ perfect game while I took a quick break to recycle some watermelon Propel. I just can’t leave them alone for even a minute.

But it was the 5th and final inning in which hell was unleashed on Penn State. Switching pitchers midway through didn’t slow a Husker attack which featured 5 hits and 2 walks with everyone crossing the plate, the final blow being struck by Bille’s shot.

Tomorrow will likely see a rematch of Friday’s pitcher’s duel between Nebraska’s Kaylin Kinney and Penn State’s fabulous Bridget Nemeth. They will play again at 12:00 noon in Bowlin Stadium.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

P﻿enn State Nittany Lions