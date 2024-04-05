Brett Sears Tosses a Complete Game Shutout for Nebraska Baseball Over Ohio State

It’s Friday night and 62 degrees, and wind blowing in at Haymarket Park. A nationally ranked Husker team has its pitcher trotting out to the mound with a 1.36 ERA, and a dominant pitcher for the opposing team waiting to show his stuff. No, we aren’t watching Shane Komine in 2002, but its sure starting to get that kind of a feel with 5-0 Brett Sears takes the mound for NU as we move into an important April conference home slate for a team hoping to host a regional.

Sears looked good early. He was mixing his pitches more early on in the game instead of just trying to locate his fastball. Probably a response by the coaching staff to the early runs given up at both Northwestern and Creighton in the past week. After a cheap base hit on what was basically a swinging bunt, Sears sat down the next 11 Buckeye batters, striking out 5 of those 11.

In the bottom of the first it was Nebraska that got on the board first. Each of the first three batters reached base. Cayden Brumbaugh stayed red hot after coming in as a pinch hitter at Creighton, had a solid shot to right field. Riley Silva bunted to the left side and beat it out at first base, and was followed bay a walk to Cole Evans. Catcher Josh Caron came up with the bases loaded and a chance to add to his team leading 32 RBIs, but grounded into a double play. The run scored, but thats all the Huskers would muster from the situation.

Brumbaugh would lead off the 3rd inning as well with a base hit. After slash by Silva ended up being a sacrifice, Brumbaugh stole 3rd. Evans walked yet again and took 2nd on a wild pitch. Caron came up with another great situation and this time came through, smoking a hard grounder to the 5.5 slot that neither the third baseman nor short stop could handle and it leaked back behind the dirt. Both runners scored. 3-0 Huskers. Nebraska would actually load the bases again, but not score any runs, Beidelscheis was at 75 pitches though already.

Hit it hard, good things happen.



Caron plates a pair to put us up 3-0. pic.twitter.com/zkTLrdqPf4 — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) April 5, 2024

Ohio State finally broke though and got a base hit off of Sears with 1 out in the 5th. The next batter was the first to really get a barrel on a ball that he drove to the right center gap. Cole Evans took off from his spot in right and was able to somehow get to the ball and with full extension grab it. Had he missed that dive, the runner from first would have likely scored, but he preserved the 3-0 lead.

The Huskers threatened again in the 7th, as Silva sent a single right up the middle. He then did his best Willie Mays-Hayes impression and stole 2nd and 3rd back to back, getting out of a pickle in the middle of the two between 2nd and 3rd. Cole Evans walked (again) and he stole 2nd. Silva noticed the catcher lackadaisically tossing the ball back to the pitcher and went to take off on one, but the catcher had pump faked. Silva just barely got back in time. Nebraska failed to score, but it just goes to show what an absolute menace on the base paths.

Sears kept right on trucking through the Buckeye batters, and came out for the 9th inning. First batter with a line drive out to second. Then a career high 10th strikeout on a 95 mph fastball. Then a fly ball to deep left to seal it! A complete game, 2 hit shutout by Brett Sears!! In all he threw 116 pitches, struck out the 10 batters, and allowed zero free passes via a walk or HBP.

The Huskers and Buckeye will be right back at it Saturday at noon. They moved the time up from the original 2:02 start due to some weather expected later in the afternoon. Mason McConnaughey will take the mound for Nebraska, with a completely full bullpen ready to go behind him.