HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap: Kaylin Kinney Throws a Gem But…Penn State 2 NEBRASKA 1

I’m going to make this personal for a sec. Having had a couple friends ask me if I was being a little hard on the pitching this year, I would answer, “No, but I am trying to be honest. I would never go for a cheap laugh at their expense. But. I have full confidence if they have performed for many years at a level high enough to be on the roster of a Division 1 roster, they have tough enough skin to absorb my reporting of their performance without losing a minute of sleep.” Or something like that.

Kaylin Kinney, if you catch this, just know I’m going to overdo it this time. Unapologetically.

In a game against possibly the toughest team they’ve faced since Wichita State and Missouri rolled into Lincoln and sent the Huskers back to their locker with their first 0-fer, Kinney was tasked with shutting down a Penn State lineup hitting .300 and having to do it against freshman sensation, Bridget Nemeth, with whom Penn State has had a record of 26-2 when she was healthy. 15-1, 3 saves, a 1.10ERA, strikeout per inning, etc. etc., this was supposed to be our nice thing.

Kinney answered the bell. 7 innings. 5 hits. 2 walks. 2 runs. One lousy home run.

The Husker bats only managed 2 hits, but gutted out a run in the 1st with Billie scrapping and scampering around the bags, but Nemeth was as good as advertised. Yes, she has some smoke but it’s those full windup changes which come floating in at 45mph that break ankles and leave the best of hitters looking silly.

Kudos to the Nittany Lions’ Maddie Gordon who, aside from Brooke Andrews 1st inning double, was probably the only other batter to smack a clean shot all day. And congrats to Penn State.

But today, my hero is Kaylin Kinney. Yes, she’s taken some beatings out there this season. But she has come back from the heartbreak of a lost 2023 after injury. She stepped up after Caitlynn Olensky looked to be turning a corner, then got hurt, to battle through last weekend as the big arm in a sweep of Wisconsin, then a win over Top 30 Kansas.

Now, she’s thrown the best Husker start of the season, a gutty complete game in a losing effort. I don’t think she’s done and I don’t think they’re done. For this evening anyway, I’m typing as a fan.

The Huskers will be back in action tomorrow against Penn State at 1:00PM in Bowlin Stadium. Bring the noise to Lincoln.

