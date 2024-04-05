HUSKERS SOFTBALL Weekly: Penn State Comes to Lincoln for a HUGE Series

You can skip down to see her stats (It’s okay - no rules or judgment here.), but Nebraska’s chances to take some big strides right now begin and end with one battle.

Huskers bats vs. Penn State freshman Bridget Nemeth.

Nemeth is putting up numbers the Huskers thought they would be getting from Jordy Bahl this season before the ACL tear heard round the state. Nemeth will start Friday at the very least and it would be no surprise at all to see her pitch significant innings in all three games.

The Huskers are averaging 6 runs/game, hitting .300 as a team and are doing it with power as they lead the Big 10 with 108 extra base hits. The hitting is also extremely timely as they have trailed in 14 of their 22 wins. This season they are 4-8 in games in which they have trailed after 6 innings. That number probably doesn’t sound too amazing until it is lent some perspective.

In the previous five seasons, their record in the same situation is 3-74. Go ahead and chew on that treat for minute, Sparky.

If they can get beyond Nemeth, the rest of the staff allows quite a few baserunners and the ladies have punished teams who do that throughout the season. Getting beyond Nemeth is easier said than done, however. It may be mean to wish a bout with the flu on someone, but I know people who have prayed to their savior for concussions, blown knees and meteor strikes on hated schools and rivals, so I don’t feel QUITE that bad.

Last week, the Huskers took care of business with a sweep at Wisconsin and a home victory against Kansas Tuesday night extended their winning streak to six. More importantly, the victory over the Jayhawks gave them an important Quad 1 victory against a tough team from a brutal conference who remain the Top 30.

Penn State comes to town as the highest ranked team in the Big 10 (Huskers are 3rd), and represents another chance to make some significant gains.

A special shout out to Sydney Gray who treated Wisconsin pitching like The Punisher dealt with his family’s killers by going 8-12 (.667 BA) with 2 HR’s, 4 runs scored and 7 RBI’s and raised her batting average on the season by close to 40 points while doing it.

PREVIOUS WEEK’S RESULTS:

HUSKERS 11 Wisconsin 7 Recap

HUSKERS 7 Wisconsin 3 Recap

HUSKERS 5 Wisconsin 4 (9) Recap

HUSKERS 4 Kansas 0 Recap

Current Record: 22-13 Overall (5-0 Big 10, 2nd Place)

Current Ranking RPI: 47th

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

GOOD - Kaylin Kinney. She still allowed bundles of baserunners at times, but she battled through and only allowed 1 earned run over the weekend while throwing 13 innings. She will get the Friday start and if she can quiet the Penn State bats just enough to give the Huskers an opening...

GOOD - Sydney Gray - see above. She can be streaky, but when she’s feeling, look out.

GOOD - The middle of the order. Check these numbers from Ava Bredwell, Sammie Bland and Syd Gray over the last five weeks: .380BA, 13 HR’s, 48 RBI’s, 44 runs and a combined OPS of 1.223.

GAME INFO

Schedule: (All times CST)

April 5 Penn St. 5:30 p.m.

April 6 Penn St. 1 p.m.

April 7 Penn St. Noon

Location: Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln NE

Surface: Natural grass, dirt infield.

TV/Streaming: All three games will stream on the B1G+ app ($9.99/mo for all Nebraska events)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network. You can listen for free at Husker Audio - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website (huskers.com - Nate Rohr is on the call.)

Weather: Temps should be in the mid-high 60’s with partly sunny skies and windy conditions for both Friday and Saturday’s contests. Sunday will be a little chillier dropping to the mid-high 50’s with cloudy conditions & continued wind.

THE OPPONENT

Penn State brings the Big Ten’s best record to Bowlin Stadium this weekend. The Nittany Lions are 26-7 on the season, leading the conference and ranking 20th nationally in winning percentage. Penn State also leads the Big Ten with its 26 victories, a total that ranks 19th nationally.

In conference play, the Nittany Lions are third in the Big Ten standings with a 5-1 record. PSU opened Big Ten play with an impressive three-game sweep of Indiana. Last weekend, Penn State went 2-1 against Maryland with its only loss coming in nine innings.

Nebraska and Penn State share two common opponents this season in Kansas and Saint Francis. The Huskers went 2-1 against those two opponents while Penn State was 2-0. The Nittany Lions are just 1-6 in true road games this season. That includes an 0-5 record the first week of March against three quality opponents (then-No. 2 Texas, then-No. 19 Baylor and a 30-8 Texas State squad) when Penn State was without its ace pitcher.

The Nittany Lions bat .296 as a team while averaging 5.4 runs per game. Penn State ranks third nationally in triples per game and fourth in doubles per game. Defensively, the Nittany Lions boast a .961 fielding percentage and a 2.81 ERA that ranks fourth in the Big Ten.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Freshman Bridget Nemeth has been nothing short of outstanding and is the Big Ten’s best statistical pitcher this spring. She is 15-1 with three saves, 96 strikeouts and a 1.01 ERA in 96.2 innings. Nemeth has appeared in 20 games with eight starts. Opponents are batting just .192 against her with only 10 extra-base hits (nine doubles, one homer) in 359 at bats.

Nemeth leads the Big Ten in wins and ERA while ranking second in saves and third in opponent average. Nationally, Nemeth ranks third in wins, 13th in ERA, 25th in strikeout-to walk ratio and 26th in saves.

Gaby Garcia, a first-year transfer from Stephen F. Austin, leads an impressive group of six Penn State starters hitting better than .300. Garcia leads the team with a .373 average, a .651 slugging percentage and a .505 on-base percentage. The Big Ten’s active career RBI leader, Garcia is tied for the team lead with 28 RBIs in 2024.

THE PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

#6 BILLIE ANDREWS • SS

#27 BROOKE ANDREWS • CF

#24 AVA BREDWELL • C

#29 SAMANTHA BLAND • LF

#7 SYDNEY GRAY • 3B

#11 TALIA TOKHEIM • RF

#18 - PEYTON CODY - DP

#3 BELLA BACON • 1B

#66 KATELYN CANEDA • 2B

#44 KAYLIN KINNEY • P

Except for players already slated to miss the 2024 season, the Huskers are at full strength with the exception of Caitlyn Olensky who has missed 5 games after leaving the March 22nd Illinois game after 1 inning with a still undisclosed injury. Her status remains questionable.

And check this interview with Billie Andrews from the HUskers YouTube channel.

