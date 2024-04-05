Friday Flakes: Brice Williams and Juwan Gary Announce They Are Coming Back for Another Year

On the same day that Fred Hoiberg was announced as the Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year, both Juwan Gary and Brice Williams announced on twitter they are coming back for one more season for Nebraska basketball.

@HuskerMBB I think The people WanT to hear ThiS pic.twitter.com/Vf6G43q0Lt — Juwan Gary (@takflight24) April 4, 2024

This might become the new normal but the only players who made substantial contributions last season who are officially coming back from last year’s team are currently Brice Williams, Juwan Gary and Sam Hoiberg.

Reink Mast still has not announced but it sure seems that if Fred Hoiberg went and did an in-home visit with current Bradley player and former Mast teammate Connor Hickman that maybe there are some connections that Mast is planning on coming back. He is currently looking at playing overseas and those opportunities.

Isaac Trotter of 247 Sports seems to think Brice Williams could be ready for a second year jump.

That second-year bump for transfers is very real and very scary. Guys like Mark Sears, Terrence Shannon Jr., Tyler Kolek, Tristen Newton, Baylor Scheierman, Johni Broome and Devin Carter all erupted.



Wouldn't be surprised if Brice Williams is next up. https://t.co/6w1JyP40nl — Isaac Trotter (@Isaac__Trotter) April 4, 2024

Four-star RB Jamarion Parker talks about Nebraska visit and upcoming trips

St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter College Prep high school running back Jamarion Parker was back in Lincoln on Thursday. The four-star running back previously visited Nebraska in January for an elite junior day. Parker saw a practice today at Nebraska and continues to develop his relationship with the Nebraska staff.

Williams, Gary will 'run it back' at Nebraska in 2024-25

In an offseason full of roster turnover, Nebraska got some desperately needed retention on Thursday.

Two key starters from last season’s 23-win campaign, Brice Williams and Juwan Gary, announced they would return to the Huskers in 2024-25. The standout guard and forward made their decision official with a social media post.

Tominaga wins 3-point championship with typical flash

How do you say "which one of you guys is playing for second" in Japanese?

Larry Bird once uttered the phrase before dominating a 3-point shooting contest at an NBA all-star game.

Thursday takeouts as Husker QBs meet the media

Thursday was Husker quarterbacks day with the media.

All three Nebraska scholarship QBs were up at the podium: Heinrich Haarberg, Daniel Kaelin and Dylan Raiola.

Here are some main points from each of them.

LSU star Hailey Van Lith is in transfer portal, source says

LSU Tigers star Hailey Van Lith is in the transfer portal, a source confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Van Lith averaged 11.6 points and 3.6 assists per game in her first and only season with the reigning champion Tigers, who ended their postseason run Monday with a loss to Iowa in the Elite Eight.

UConn's Dan Hurley 'spiraled' amid travel chaos but 'lucky to be here'

GLENDALE, Arizona -- After having some time -- and a couple hours of sleep -- to reflect on UConn's travel issues, coach Dan Hurley said Thursday that the Huskies are "past it" and "lucky to be here."

UConn didn't arrive in Phoenix until 3:15 a.m. local time Thursday -- hours after it was originally expected to land -- after mechanical issues and flight delays.

Warriors' Thompson takes issue with Rockets' Eason after key win

HOUSTON -- Golden State Warriors players Draymond Green and Klay Thompson stood, faced the crowd in Houston and yelled, "Warrrriors, come out to play!"

The phrase was the same one Rockets forward Tari Eason wore on his shirt before Thursday's game. But after the Warriors beat the Rockets 133-110 -- a game with massive play-in implications -- Eason exited the arena shirtless, with a vest and a big diamond chain on.

Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers? Not quite, as Iowa, UConn emphasize team game ahead of Final Four

Yes, Paige, that was indeed the game you slapped Geno Auriemma’s butt.

Since Paige Bueckers and UConn faced Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the 2021 Sweet 16, not much is the same except maybe Auriemma’s somewhat incredulous side look at the player he believes is the best in the country. Actually, he corrected, she’s not this weekend, because he doesn’t want any vendetta fueling Clark, the two-time Naismith Player of the Year, to drop 50 against them.

NCAA tournament sensation DJ Burns Jr. has drawn NFL eyeballs — whether he wants them or not

On Friday night of the Sweet 16 in the NCAA men's tournament, the cat got out of the bag. All 6-foot-9 and 275 pounds of him.

Reese’s Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy was sitting on his couch at home, watching 11th seeded NC State put away No. 2 seed Marquette, and he couldn’t take his eyes off Wolfpack forward DJ Burns. In that moment, Nagy was like most audiences that have watched NC State’s Cinderella run to the Final Four, smitten with the energy, skill and infectious smile that have turned Burns into one of this tournament’s most enjoyable social media water cooler conversations. The only difference? Nagy had thoughts of Burns in football pads, pulling around the end of an NFL offensive line and blowing up a linebacker, or sliding into pass protection on a quarterback’s blind side.

