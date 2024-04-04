Fred Hoiberg Wins Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year Award

It took coach Hoiberg five years but Nebraska made it back to the NCAA Tournament.

Those years, were tough a times. Coach Hoiberg’s first year was when COVID came around and reared it’s ugly head. The NCAA Tournament was cancelled and Nebraska played Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament. Ending the year on a loss and was actually one of the last games of that season.

They went 7-25 that first season.

The next year was not much better. Fred was still trying to figure out how his system worked in the college game. It had changed a big since he was coaching Iowa State. Another 7 win season for the Big Red ended the year.

The next two saw some progress. Nebrasketball broke the double digit win mark in his third year. The fourth year, they went .500.

This year, the Huskers not only ended with a winning record but also ended the regular season third in the conference and a trip to the dance.

It has been a long road and the spoils have been well deserved.

Coach has now been honored nationally for his work here in Lincoln.

Fred Hoiberg has been named the Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year. The award started in 2003 and is presented by CollegeInsider.com. Named after former player and coach Jim Phelan who coached Mount St. Mary’s for 49 years from 1954 to 2003.

Fred is the first Nebraska coach to win the award since Tim Miles in 2014. A big and well deserved honor for The Mayor.

A special message from the Hoiberg family: pic.twitter.com/hVJBTY1D3R — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) April 4, 2024