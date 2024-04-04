March Madness Bracket Update

The NCAA Men’s and Women’s March Madness Tournament went 68 teams all the way down to the Final Four. UConn and NC State both have men’s and women’s teams in the Final Four. Six more games await us to see who will be crowned champions.

Out of the 93 brackets submitted in Corn Nation’s men tournament bracket contest, UConn was picked as the winner in 30 brackets, Purdue in 11 brackets, Alabama in just one bracket and NC State in zero brackets.

Let’s take a quick look at the top of the standings to see who might be eligible for prizes.

NateMeetsWorldd (yours truly): 800 points (UConn winner)

Probably might win: 790 points (Purdue winner)

ESPNFAN2472749867: 780 points (Tennessee winner)

ESPNFAN5354090132: 770 points (Purdue winner)

Nate McHugh: 760 points (UConn winner)

NE1963: 760 points (UConn winner)

There are four brackets with 750 points and two brackets with 740 points.

If you are any of the bracket listed above, I would highly encourage you to fill out this form with your contact information and bracket name so you are eligible for prizes in the Corn Nation shop. If you don’t fill out the form, we likely won’t have a way to contact which means we can’t send you a prize.

The top three finishers in the Corn Nation bracket contest will receive the following prizes:

1st Place: Hoodie of your Choice

2nd Place: T-Shirt of your Choice

3rd Place: Beanie/Bandana

NC State is now the sixth 11-seed in Men’s Tournament history make it to the Final Four. The Wolfpack had a crazy journey to get here. After finishing the season with four straight losses, the Wolfpack go on a tear and win the ACC Tournament in order to qualify for the NCAA Tournament and continue their run to reach the Final Four.

What are your game predictions for the Men’s and Women’s Final Four?

Which players are you looking forward to watch this weekend?

Let’s hear it in the comments below.