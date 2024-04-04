Five Heart Podcast LIVE: Husker Baseball Loses to Creighton and WE DEMAND ANSWERS! Tonight at 9pm!

What is going on with this week’s show? Minnie, our newest cast member, is joined NOT by Greg and Jon, but by Andy and Aaron.

You know Andy from Husker Heat, the Nebraska softball show. Aaron is a pretty regular Chatterfield who has been a guest on the show before and is also the Corn Nation baseball beat writer.

So we obviously have to discuss Tuesday night’s loss to in-state rival Creighton. The 5-3 tilt ended Nebraska’s 10-game win streak that saw the Huskers appear in this week’s top-25 rankings. Aaron will break down Nebraska’s rise to the rankings and the likelihood that Will Bolt’s squad can stay there after the disappointing outcome Tuesday night in Omaha.

Basketball continues its roster maneuvers, with attrition and addition.

Let’s not forget that it’s April and we are in Spring Football season. Minnie has the latest and greatest news and notes from Lincoln as practices continue.

Join us Thursday at 9pm Central for all the good times!

GBR.