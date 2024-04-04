Nebraska Husker Football Tight End Preview, Stronger Day by Day

“The best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry.” -Robert Burns 1785

What happened in 2023 with the Husker tight ends?

After the 2023 season, we learned Marcus Satterfield was supposed to be the TE Coach but the person that Rhule wanted for QB Coach wasn’t available, so Satt got that job. Huskers tight end Coach Bob Wager received a DUI and subsequently resigned 1 month before the first season game. Analyst Josh Martin was promoted to coach the tight ends for Nebraska. Arik Gilbert transfer from Georgia was expected to play immediately but he never got the chance. After waiting on the elusive “waiver” from the NCAA just to be able to set foot on the field, Gilbert went on a downward spiral. He was arrested in Lincoln the day before the team left to play Minnesota for burglary. Subsequently, he returned to Georgia and again was arrested 2 weeks later for a different burglary.

2024, is already shaping up a lot better for the Husker tight ends.

With the hire of Glen Thomas QB Coach, Marcus Satterfield was named tight ends coach. Carter Nelson gained national attention as a top recruit from Ainsworth Nebraska. As we saw in the Polynesian Bowl (Nelson’s debut playing 11 man football), he already has chemistry with QB Dylan Raiola. Nebraska has nearly doubled the tight end position pool with 4 new recruits being added in 2024.

Returning

Thomas Fidone II after his 3rd year as a Husker, fans finally got to see Fidone play in all 12 games. With 2 years of back to back knee injuries, it ‘s no wonder we held our breath as we watched him in the dunk contest at the half-time Husker Men’s Basketball game this spring. After a full season Fidone had 25 catches, 260 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns.

Nate Boerkircher, former walk-on turned scholarship player in 2023. We know Matt Rhule loves a walk-on and undoubtedly we saw why last season as he played in all 12 games and started in 7. Boerkircher has the unique experience of learning from NFL tight ends Travis Vokolek and Jack Stoll during their time as Huskers as well as UFL tight end Austin Allen, who also is from Nate’s hometown Aurora, Nebraska.

Luke Lindenmeyer played in all 12 games last season. His first start for Nebraska was at the Minnesota game when the Huskers began the game with 3 tight ends on the field. Lindenmeyer started in 5 games.

Cayden Echternach joined the Huskers as a walk-on and redshirted last season.

Ishmael Smith-Flores recruited by former TE coach Bob Wager who also was his high school coach at Arlington Martin in Texas. Smith-Flores redshirted last season.

New Recruits

Ian Flynt ranked as the TOP tight end in Texas. Flynt’s parents are former Nebraska athletes and his sister is currently on the Huskers Track and Field team. He finished his senior year with 6 passes for 140 yards but where he really contributes is as blocking on the perimeter. Flynt is the only early enrollee in the tight end group.

Eric Ingwerson a Nebraska native, who has football ties back to when Frank Solich was the HC and his uncles, Tim and Mike Green played. Ingwerson brings experience on both sides of the ball, his senior year he caught 10 passes for 105 yards and 4 TD’s with 52 tackles, 8.5 TFL and a fumble recovery.

Danny King walk-on from Minnesota. He will be joining the Huskers after he completes Track and Field at his high school.

Carter Nelson will be enrolling in May. His senior year in HS Nelson made 80 tackles, had 120 carries for 1,148 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns, 32 passes for 658 yards and 14 touchdowns.