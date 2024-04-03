Wednesday Flakes Brings You Spring Football, Sales Taxes, & Hepcat

I need to talk to SB Nation about getting a “Ska” tag for articles...

Mankilling Mastodons

Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, Nebraska's Dylan Raiola among freshmen to watch in college football spring games - CBSSports.com

New faces are ready to make their first public impressions at college football spring games

Practices Are Like Game Days for Fired-Up Nebraska Defense

‘It’s that intense, it’s that physical,’ coordinator Tony White says after Tuesday’s spring session

Nebraska Football: How Huskers Wrestling Season Changed Nash Hutmacher Following His Breakout Year Under Matt Rhule

How Nebraska's wrestling season changed Nash Hutmacher following his breakout year in football under Matt Rhule.

Matar Diop Enters The Transfer Portal - InsideNebraska

It's been an offseason of change for the Nebraska basketball team. Since the end of the season on

Nebraska Huskers spring football: Dylan Raiola, Demitrius Bell and more players to watch - The Athletic

Thursday brings spring practice No. 5. Nebraska will race past the midpoint of spring next week en route to the April 27 Red-White game.

Other News From The Sporting World

Sales tax vote to fund Chiefs, Royals stadium projects fails in Jackson County

The stadium sales tax extension would have raised about $1.7 billion over 40 years to fund a new baseball park for the Royals in the East Crossroads.

NCAA women's tournament brass may mull changes this summer - ESPN

Lynn Holzman, the head of the NCAA women's basketball tournament, is pushing to review potential changes to the event's format this summer, a year sooner than planned, telling ESPN that there's been enough data reported about the growth of the sport.

Athletics, Oakland Discuss Lease Offer Ahead of MLB Team's Meeting with Sacramento | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

The Oakland Athletics and representatives from the city of Oakland and Alameda County met Tuesday to discuss the possibility of the A's extending their lease…

SMU hires Andy Enfield from Southern California as basketball coach

After 11 seasons at Southern California, Andy Enfield is leaving to become the men's basketball coach at SMU. Enfield was 220-147 with the Trojans.

Online Gambling Is Changing Sports for the Worse | The New Yorker

Jay Caspian Kang writes about how professional leagues and major networks partnering up with betting companies undermines the spirit of sports.

Ivan Fedotov plays first game for NHL 9 years after he was drafted : NPR

Philadelphia signed Fedotov in May 2022. But when Fedotov tried to leave Russia for the NHL, he was detained on allegations of avoiding his duty to serve in the military and was forced to enlist.

Yellow Journalism

Hepcat vocalist Greg Lee has died at 53

”One of the most powerful and beautiful voices in ska music,” fellow ska band Catbite wrote in a tribute.

How Norfolk, NE, Is Bringing People Back to Public Spaces

Norfolk, NE, knows that people are the indicator species of a successful place, and it’s doing all it can to make its public spaces friendly to its people.

SKI Magazine | Ski Resorts, Skiing Equipment, Ski How-To's

A complete guide to the best ski resorts worldwide, the best ski gear, how to's for all levels of skiers, and much more at SKI magazine.

Podcast Schmodcast

Auditory Enlightenment