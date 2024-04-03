Nebraska Football 2024 Spring Preview: Three Questions for the Defense

Spring 2024 Offensive Preview Articles:

Thank goodness Tony White was did not follow the overtures for him to return west. Matt Rhule apparently does a good job finding defensive coordinators and Tony White is definitely one of them.

He’s back to lead a defense that returns a bunch of players. There are concerns about the inside linebackers and who is going to fill that vacuum with losses of Nick Henrich and Luke Reimer who accounted for 90 total tackles.

The return of Isaac Gifford who lead the team with 86 total tackles definitely helps as a ton of returning production on the defensive line.

The standard at defense is being set and hopefully they continue to raise it bit by bit.

Here are three questions I have for the defense going into the spring.

How can this defense force more turnovers?

As I have mentioned several times, Nebraska was second to last in the country in turnover margin with -17. Most of that had to do with the amount of times that the Nebraska offense turned over the ball in 2023. The offense was dead last (or first depending upon your perspective) in turnovers lost with 31.

The defense could have helped out in that regard a little more as it was tied for 103rd in the country with 14 turnovers gained.

Being dead last in turnovers lost and 103rd in turnovers gained, it is almost a mystery how Matt Rhule got this team to win five games.

So can the defense do it’s part in making a big jump in forcing turnovers? A stout defensive line should help put pressure on the quarterback. Just have to be a little more opportunistic compared to last season.

How much can this group improve on from last year?

The Nebraska Blackshirts were the 11th ranked “total defense” unit in the country. When it comes to scoring defense they were ranked 13th in 2023.

Defensive Coordinator Tony White said yesterday at the press conference that their goal is to be the top ranked unit in the country but that they “haven’t done anything yet.” Bringing back 17 defenders that actually played a meaningful amount of snaps from last year’s team certainly helps.

So how much can they improve?

One area which could go a long way would be their red-zone defense. Last season, Louisville was the top ranked red-zone defense in that opponents only scored 67.7% of the time when they got into the red-zone. Nebraska on the other hand ranked 48th in the country where opponents scored 81.6% of the time.

When you are an already highly ranked defense it is the small things that can help you make a few jumps and the red-zone defense is definitely one of those areas they could do so.

Is this defensive unit ready to carry the load for this team? Again?

I feel like we have been here before.

Looking at a team where the defense might have to win some games as the offense tries to figure out who the quarterback is going to be.

In fact, that was last year wasn’t it?

I continue to go on record that Nebraska needs to look to see if it can get a veteran quarterback transfer in here after the spring. I believe a ton in both Dylan Raiola and Daniel Kaelin but I do not want to have to rely on them as true freshmen.

I also am hoping that maybe having an actual quarterback coach might pull some more out of Heinrich Haarberg.

Regardless, unless one of those quarterbacks surprises us I think the defense is going to have to carry the load this season.