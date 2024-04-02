HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap: NEBRASKA 4 Kansas 0

(Box score to be added following Husker Heat)

On a breezy day where one could hear the sounds of small children slamming into the port-a-john doors behind the bleachers on the third base side after being blown over the rails, the Huskers managed chop out 4 runs while getting a combined shut out from freshman Emmerson Cope and this last weekend’s mound hero, Kaylin Kinney.

The final exclamation point came in the bottom of the 6th when Billie Andrews basically gave those gusting winds the finger by ripping a Shrike missile to right center. What initially looked like a line drive possibly getting to the gap just never came down - or slowed down, for that matter - as it flew over the fence before Billie could take two steps.

The home run capped off a 4-0 win and when Kinney struck out Jaeden Murphy to end the game, the Huskers had completed non-conference play with the kind of win they craved in the worst way.

More than just a mid-week non-conference game, the Kansas Jayhawks gave the Huskers what they desperately needed - a win against a quad one opponent ranked 29th in the RPI - if they were to help themselves move up their current #59 ranking.

Mission accomplished.

For the Jayhawks, it was their 4th straight loss after playing the part of chum in a Lawrence, KS, production of Jaws last weekend. The #1 Oklahoma Sooners, of course, were Bruce the Shark and swept Kansas three straight by a combined score of 30-4. Probably not as bad as a conscious colonoscopy, but in the discussion.

Now we need Kansas to start winning again in a brutal Big 12 and stay in the top 50.

On the offensive side, Brooke Andrews and Sam Bland had themselves a day.

Brooke went 3-4 and produced runs with every hit. She led off the 1st and 3rd innings with singles and found her way home both times. In the 4th with Bella Bacon on 2nd via a single and a fielder’s choice, she swatted one up the middle plating Bacon for a 3-0 lead.

Bland went 3-3 with a walk. She knocked in a pair of runs - guess who - Brooke in the 1st inning and again in the 3rd. And that was it. All runs accounted for by the pair above and of course Billie’s 6th inning rocket.

The Huskers will next be in action on Friday April 5th at 5:30PM versus Penn State which will offer a chance for more quality wins against the 24th ranked team in the RPI.

