HUSKER HEAT Podcast Tonight…and a Quick Kansas Preview

5:00PM - It’s the HUSKERS VS. the Kansas Jayhawks

As we’ll discuss tonight, they definitely need a Quad 1 victory and KU is currently ranked #29 in the RPI, are 22-11-1 overall and 7-5 in the brutal Big 12 and are coming off being swept by #1 Oklahoma.

Campbell Bagshaw is the lone Jayhawk starter hitting above .300. In the circle, Kansas has relied on the combination of Kasey Hamilton and Katie Brooks, who have thrown more than 80 percent of the team’s innings.

Hamilton is 9-7 with two saves and a 2.73 ERA in 115.1 innings. She has appeared in 21 of Kansas’ 34 games with 17 starts, 15 complete games and five shutouts. Hamilton is tied for the national lead with 15 complete games and ranks 10th in shutouts and 12th in innings pitched. Opponents are hitting just .224 against Hamilton.

Brooks is 10-3 with a 2.33 ERA in 75.0 innings. She has appeared in 16 games with 14 starts. Brooks has allowed only one home run this season.

It’s not just any mid-week non-con game.

8:00PM - HUSKER HEAT - Your Nebraska Cornhuskers Softball Show

This week we’ll dive into the sweep of Wisconsin where Syd Gray arguably did enough to win her 3rd B1G Player of the Week award and Kaylin Kinney battled her way to her best weekend of the season.

We’ll also preview the upcoming Penn State series and let that slide into a Path to the Dance segment in which we get into the metrics and what the Huskers need to do to avoid the only option into the NCAA’s being to win the conference tourney.

Click below to join the show and please add any comments or questions and we’ll do our best to address them. Or at least better than last week - sorry about that.

