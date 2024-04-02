Corn Flakes: April Fools, Iowa Over LSU, and More Transfer Portal

Did any of you have any good April Fools jokes yesterday? We didn’t have school, so I didn’t end up doing any.

Some of my school favorites are:

a surprise spelling test with words that aren’t real words

a “flood drill”

make them brown “E’s”

This is a fun one:

Zip line over Seattle? Local agencies try their best April Fools’ jokes | The Seattle Times

From police kittens to a mass-transit zip line over Seattle, social media was full of, ahem, interesting announcements on Monday, April 1.

Nebraska

How Nebraska football is reaping the benefits of identity

Nebraska a year ago was a mishmash of inherited players and new faces. The Huskers begin a second spring under Matt Rhule with something new and valuable.

Can Dannen combine winning with Nebraska stadium overhaul?

Tom Shatel takes a look at how can combine his winning philosophy with updates to Nebraska's Memorial Stadium — and why he should.

Nebraska Football 2024 Spring Preview: Offensive Line - The Upward Trend - Corn Nation

The Cornhuskers finished 2nd in rushing yards in the B1G in 2023’s football season. 2024 is set up to give even more depth and experience for a position group that in recent years felt like it had...

Legacy Recruit Corey Simms Talks Nebraska Ties and Official Visit Date

The four-star wideout from St. Louis is looking to build his own legacy at a school, and the Huskers have a chance to set up well in his recruitment.

Tickets for Nebraska Volleyball’s spring match in Kearney on sale Tuesday morning

Tickets to Nebraska volleyball’s May 4 spring match against Denver in Kearney will go on sale to the public Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m., at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

Nebraska Basketball: Jamarques Lawrence Enters Transfer Portal

Nebraska guard Jamarques Lawrence is expected to enter the transfer portal.

Elsewhere

March Madness 2024: Reseeding the men's tournament Final Four - ESPN

Four of 68 teams are left. Here's where UConn, Purdue, Alabama and NC State rank after four rounds of intense competition.

Vontae Davis dies at 35: Former NFL Pro Bowler, who retired at halftime of game in 2018, found dead in Florida - CBSSports.com

Davis was found unresponsive at his home on Monday

Iowa vs. LSU score: Caitlin Clark carries Hawkeyes past Tigers, Angel Reese, into Final Four - CBSSports.com

Clark set another record on Monday night in getting revenge on last season's national champs

NC State basketball star DJ Burns generating NFL interest as Wolfpack make Final Four run - CBSSports.com

Burns has apparently captivated NFL scouts with his size and agility

Sue Bird on why NCAA fans don't always follow the WNBA : NPR

Bird notes that WNBA players represent society's most marginalized groups. "We're Black, we're women, we're gay," she says. "And those are the groups that are held back in our society."