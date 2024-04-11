Five Heart LIVE: Nebraska Football is in the Thick of Spring - Live Tonight at 9pm Central

This week on the Five Heart Podcast, LIVE and rocking the Chatterfields, the crew discusses the quite possibly the worst thing to happen to Husker football...apathy.

We’re a few weeks away from the 2024 Spring Game with a 5-star quarterback, an Elite 11, homegrown quarterback, some exciting returning pieces and some dynamic transfer portal acquisitions. And tickets are still available to the Spring Game. Will that change before April 27? Probably.

You would think enthusiasm would be higher. We’re heading into Matt Rhule’s second season, where he traditionally sees a bump in the win column. But we’ve been through the “off-season champions” schtick before. So perhaps tempered expectations are the right step. It just seems...odd.

Weird things are happening in Lincoln this Spring. Things like “trades” and “roster maneuvers.” This three-roster split drives competition but are the waters too muddied?

Meanwhile, a world champion coach was in Lincoln dispensing his wisdom. Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke at the X’s and O’s Conference.

Position changes and a Matt Rhule press conference.

Did I mention the best collection of a live audience n the Chatterfields? You know they always bring it!