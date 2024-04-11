Thursday Flakes: Freedom Flights, Mazatlán and Marijuana

Witnessing a total solar eclipse in person is an incredible experience. I arrived in Mazatlan early Monday morning from Guadalajara and after eating breakfast, my friends and I got into a taxi to Parque Natural Faro which is a steep hill in south of Mazatlan that looks out into the Pacific Ocean. It turned out to be the perfect place to view the total eclipse. They were tents set up so everyone could relax in the shade and there were plenty of chairs for everyone. It also wasn’t very crowded with people like pretty much every other place in the city.

The total eclipse itself was incredible. Even before totality, you can tell the sky was getting darker and the birds stopped flying around. During totality, you could see the planets Venus and Jupiter as well as a red solar prominence on the south side of the eclipsed sun. After totality, the birds suddenly began to fly around again. I’m excited to witness this phenomenon again in the future.

After the total eclipse, I decided to hike to the top of Parque Natural Faro for an excellent view of Mazatlan, Pacific Ocean and surrounding area. Then I walked around the historical center for a bit, grabbed some shrimp and octopus ceviche for lunch and strolled along the malecon (broadwalk) just in time for sunset. It was an excellent trip up until the point where our bus got a flat tire in the middle of nowhere. We had to wait a while for a new bus to arrive. Instead of getting back into Guadalajara at 2:00am, we arrived after 6:00am.

Have you ever seen a total solar eclipse?

What is the longest/shortest walk you have done to your airport boarding gate?

What do you do to prevent your ears from popping on the plane?

Where is your favorite place to watch the sunset?

What flowers are blooming in your area?

Do you like exploring ancient archaeological ruins? What are your favorites?

Feel free to answer some of these questions in the comments below. Anyways...onto Flakes.

Flakes

Two Huskers Selected to All-Region Teams | Bowling | Huskers.com

Two members of the Nebraska bowling team were selected to the National Tenpin Coaches Association (NTCA) All-Region Teams announced Wednesday. Jillian Martin was named to the Second Team All-Central Region while Brenna Hartzler earned First Team All-Rookie honors.

Rhema Otabor Tabbed Big Ten Field Athlete of the Week | Track & Field | Huskers.com

Otabor threw an NCAA-leading mark in the javelin on Friday at the Jim Click Shootout to lead a Nebraska top-four sweep. The 191-10 (58.47m) is currently first in the NCAA and won her the title during her season debut. The senior from Nassau, Bahamas is the reigning NCAA Champion and Big Ten Champion in the javelin, while she also holds the No. 2 mark in school history.

Huskers Head to California for Bryan Clay Invitational | Track & Field | Huskers.com

Nebraska track and field is set to compete at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif. this weekend. Running events start at Cougar Athletic Stadium on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. (CT), while picking back up Friday at 9 a.m. (CT) and Saturday at 9:30 a.m. (CT).

Travel

FAA Approves Testing of New Blended Wing Zero Carbon Emissions Aircraft | Travel | Travel Pulse

The plane, which looks more like a Star Wars jet than a traditional passenger plane, is lighter than existing aircraft and as a result will fly more efficiently. The plane also has two jet engines on top of the aircraft’s body, a design feature that’s meant to allow the plane to burn just half the fuel of a standard jet.

Top US Cities for Marijuana Tourism | Travel | Travel Pulse

The team at Upgraded Points recently analyzed data from home-sharing platform Airbnb and weed-friendly lodging site Bud and Breakfast to determine which U.S. cities offer travelers the most marijuana-friendly rentals per 100,000 residents and at what rate based on the average nightly price.

Lonely Plan-It: How to Plan a Trip to the Colombian Rainforest | Travel | Lonely Planet

Gazing at a map of Colombia, the vast swathes of greenery that make up the roadless Amazon region may seem like one homogenous mass of jungle, but that lack of detail has always drawn me to travel deep into the rainforest.

Copy My Trip: Sandboarding, Festivals and Epic Sunsets in Western Australia | Travel | Lonely Planet

Lonely Planet Destination Editor Jessica Lockhart went to Western Australia for the wildflowers, but was won over by Perth’s immersive Indigenous experiences, stunning scenery and innovative culinary scene. Here, she shares how she spent her week — and why Perth is perfect at any time of year.

13 of the Best Things to Do in Florida | Travel | Lonely Planet

Whether savoring Haitian cuisine within the borders of Little Haiti in Miami or submerging yourself into the waters of a crystal-clear spring, Florida will have you planning your next trip before you even leave. Here are 13 of our favorite things to do when you get there.

Best Neighborhoods in Tokyo | Travel | Lonely Planet

Every form of Japanese culture can be found tucked away in a side street, and spending some time exploring Tokyo’s neighborhoods will help you really get to know this magical place – from sumo wrestling and kabuki theater to cutting-edge contemporary art and, on a more playful note, giant robots and anime characters.

How to Pop Your Ears on a Plane | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

According to the Cleveland Clinic, ear barotrauma, as it’s also called in clinical terms, is the most common form of barotraumas, which are medical conditions that occur when your body experiences a sudden or large shift in water or air pressure. (Barotraumas can also happen while diving or swimming, or even riding an elevator.)

This European Country Give Retirees Discounted Vacations | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

The program is run by Spain’s Institute for Seniors and Social Services (IMSERSO), which calls the concept “social tourism.” The gist is that investing in travel for seniors will help improve their health and keep them active and engaged. “The IMSERSO tourism program contributes to active aging and the promotion of an active lifestyle, while favoring intergenerational solidarity, generating employment and economic activity, and favoring inter-territorial solidarity through travel between different regions.”

Fifth Freedom Flights: The Airline Loophole for Cheaper Fares and Nicer Seats | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Fifth freedom flights carry passengers between two countries that are different from the home base of the airline operating the flight. These types of routes are allowed by aviation regulatory authorities as long as at least one segment of the flight begins or ends in the airline’s home country.

Disney Has Revamped Its Accessibility Services and Line-Skipping Policy Due to Misuse | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The new-and-improved guide provides greater clarity about the types of accessibility options (and which guests they were created for), with helpful tips like quiet locations where guests can take a break, a list of companion restrooms, guidelines for service animals, transportation around the resort, sensory details for various experiences, and more.

These US Airports Will Take You the Longest to Walk Through | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The longest airport walk in the United States belongs to the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport where travelers can hike up to 2.16 miles just getting to their gate, according to a new study from KURU Footwear. Dallas was followed by Washington Dulles International Airport, which had the most on-time departures in the world in February and where travelers can walk up to 1.62 miles, and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, where the longest walk clocks in at 1.52 miles.

UNESCO Announces Its Newest Geoparks Around the World | Travel | BBC

“UNESCO Global Geoparks represent landscapes where internationally significant geological heritage intertwines with human history and supports rich biodiversity,” explains António Abreu, director of the Division of Ecological and Earth Sciences at UNESCO. “Each new geopark tells a unique story, using geology as its lens.”

Al-Ula The Middle East’s Once Inaccessible Ancient Wonder | Travel | BBC

Set in a stunning valley, this ancient desert oasis has birthed flourishing civilizations. Now, after years of being closed to outsiders, it’s starting to reveal its secrets.

Tasseography: The Turkish Tradition That’s ‘As Big As Tinder’ | Travel | BBC

The Turkish art of telling fortunes from coffee grounds can be traced back at least 500 years – and is newly beloved by the country’s Gen Z-ers.

The Rest

Flowers are blooming and someone is really happy.

Someone loves playing in the rain.

Meeting is about to start with the branch manager.