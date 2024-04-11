Nebraska Football 2024 Spring Preview: Defensive Backs

Everyone has heard the expression, “It takes a village,” but when it comes to the defensive backfield, the Husker coaching staff has given them the biggest damn house in the village.

Before we get into the gents who make this group up, let’s look at some numbers.

As of now, there are 100 scholarship players in spring ball. 24 of those 100 schollys are currently held by young men with a designation of “Defensive Back”. That’s 24%, almost a quarter of the roster.

One can be relatively sure that will not be the ratio once that roster has been trimmed to 85.

That presents difficulties since 24 of 85 scholarships would raise that percentage to 28.2%. Even if the DB’s along with the offensive line are the largest position groups, they each make up about 20% of the positions, but that only comes out to around 17 scholarships per position group if the scholarship count broke down by percentages - which they don’t have to - but they’d better be in the ballpark if they don’t want to see a deficit at another group.

It gets more interesting when you notice the following:

They’ve brought in 16 DB recruits in the last two cycles, including 10 for the 2024 class who are not likely to be dropped before the 2024 season begins.

They have arguably 6-7 sophomore thru senior class members who were significant contributors last season or just arrived thru the portal.

I don’t want to be morbid and speculate on who won’t make the grade, but studying the list below shows there will be some hard cuts to even get the list down 20.

All that being said, let’s take a look at everyone:

Roster Changes/Losses

Omar Brown - Brown transferred from Northern Iowa after the 2021 season and played in all 24 games during his time as a Huskers. He started 8 games his senior year and was a consensus Honorable Mention All Big 10 selection. He finished 2nd on the team in tackles, 3 for a loss, and picked one off as well.

Taymon Lynum - Lynum entered the transfer portal following the 2023 season with 2 years of eligibility remaining. The Orlando native played in all 12 games last season and signed with Pitt.

Returning Contributors

Seniors

Tommi Hill - 12 GP - 17 Solo - 9 Ass - 26 total - 0.5 TFL - 4 INT - 9 PBU

Hill transferred from Arizona after his freshman 2021 season. Last season, after playing the first half as a 2-way player, he moved full-time to the defensive side and ended up an All Big 10 Honorable Mention selection. He finished with 9 pass break-ups and 4 interceptions. Those 13 passes defended tied for the Big 10 lead,

Gifford only making Honorable Mention All Big 10 was nothing short of an I-80 robbery. He led the team with 86 tackles more than 30 ahead of the closest Husker. His 8 PBU’s were 2nd on the team and 6.5 tackles for loss were a career high.

DeShon Singleton - 5 GP - 8 Solo - 11 Ass - 19 total - 2.5 TFL - 1 PBU

After playing in every 2022 game on special teams, Singleton won a starting job last season which he held for the 5 games before suffering an injury which ended up finishing his year. If fully recovered, there’s no reason to think he wouldn’t return to that role.

Juniors

Malcolm Hartzog - 12 GS - 26 Solo - 14 Ass - 40 total - 1.5 TFL - 6 PBU

Mississippi native Hartzog enters his junior year as one of the most experienced Blackshirts after playing in all 24 games his first two seasons and starting 18. He showed his versatility in ‘24 by starting 7 games at corner and 3 at safety.

Westside product Bretz began seeing the field more his sophomore year appearing in 10 games and recording 3 tackles including 2 against Michigan.

In 2022, Buford started 11 games at safety before suffering a season ending injury. He continued to rehab through the eighth game of the 2023 season before returning to play in the final 4 games including 2 starts.

Sophomores

Blye Hill (@ FCS St. Francis) - 9 GP - 17 Solo - 4 Ass - 21 total - 1 TFL - 2 INT -6 PBU

Hill transferred to Nebraska after his first season as a freshman for the Red Flash. He played in 9 games and hails from Baltimore.

Waiting in the Wings

Sophomore

Ethan Nation - 7 GP - 1 Ass - 1 total

During his true freshman season, his significant contribution was being added as a punt returner bringing back 7 for an average of 3.3 yds/per.

Redshirt Freshmen

Dwight Bootle II - 3 GP - 2 Ass - 2 total

Bootle earned limited playing time early before going down with a season-ending injury after the third game. He comes from Miami and is the younger brother of former Husker Dicaprio Bootle.

New Faces

Mario Buford - Buford, the younger brother of current Husker Marques Jr., is a 4-star prospect from DeSoto HS, TX, and the overall #180 prospect nationally.

The Walk-ons

A quick shout out to those guys trying to make the dream come true in Lincoln.

*Blake Closman

*Derek Branch - 1 GP - 1 Solo - 1 total

*Javon Kinchen

*Gage Wager

*Mason Jones

*Cooper Wilson

*Preston Okafor

The Starters (??)

There’s a pile of bodies the size of a landfill at this position group. Okay, not a great comparison, let’s say a large, grassy hill instead.

But in any case, for all the numbers involved, there are only five with significant starting experience and barring a big move from one of the redshirt freshmen (Bootle?), these are the five I will predict to be on the field when the Blackshirts come trotting out:

Isaac Gifford

Tommi Hill

DeShon Singleton

Marques Buford Jr.

Malcolm Hartzog

However, history, the nature of the game and the likelihood of someone or someones from the athletic freshman (redshirt and true) group separating themselves from the pack makes it highly unlikely there won’t be several others before 2024 is done.

Nebraska Cornhuskers