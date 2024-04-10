Wednesday Flakes Brings You ACC Drama, Mike Minter, & Lost Liquor In Michigan

Mankilling Mastodons

Nebraska Football: Everything Evan Cooper Said About The Young DBs, Isaac Gifford Shares Thoughts On Husker Freshmen QBs

Everything Evan Cooper said about the young DBs, plus Isaac Gifford assesses the QBs and one trait the WRs have flashed.

Nebraska football Hall of Famer Mike Minter impressed by Huskers in spring visit - The Athletic

Minter stepped down in December from head coaching the FCS Campbell Camels and has interested in pursuing an FBS coaching role.

Other News From The Sporting World

Rutgers helps UConn to a National Title - Off Tackle Empire

Again, sorry Purdue.

Tara VanDerveer Announces Retirement After 38 Seasons at Stanford - Stanford University Athletics

College basketball's all-time wins leader concludes her legendary coaching career with 1,216 victories and three NCAA titles.

Packers will face Eagles in Brazil in Friday night season opener | AP News

The Green Bay Packers will play the Philadelphia Eagles when the NFL holds its first regular-season game in Brazil on Sept. 6.

Mitch Barnhart gives statement on John Calipari and UK Basketball coach search - A Sea Of Blue

The coaching search has begun.

Florida State University to potentially leave the ACC

FSU filed a lawsuit in December, challenging what it describes as more than 500 million dollars in penalties if it wants to exit the conference.

Report: Top Oregon State football running back Damien Martinez entering transfer portal - Yahoo Sports

Damien Martinez, who earned first-team all-conference honors in 2023, was expected to be the cornerstone of Oregon State's offense this season.

Josh Allen, Jaguars reach five-year, $150 million deal, including $88 million reportedly guaranteed - CBSSports.com

Jacksonville's pass rusher is getting paid

Yellow Journalism

The ‘Worst Mug’ in Your Kitchen Cabinet Has an Important Purpose - Eater

Coffee mugs come in all shapes and sizes, weights and logos. And some are definitely better than others.

How Michigan Lost $1 Million of Liquor

Sadly, not by drinking it—the government just lost a fifth of the state’s inventory, according to recent audit.

I’ve Been at NPR for 25 Years. Here’s How We Lost America’s Trust. | The Free Press

Uri Berliner, a veteran at the public radio institution, says the network lost its way when it started telling listeners how to think.

NPR responds after editor says it has 'lost America's trust' : NPR

A veteran NPR editor publicly questions whether the public radio network has, in its push for greater diversity and representation, overlooked conservative viewpoints.

Podcast Schmodcast

