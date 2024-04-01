Corn Flakes: Baseball and Softball Sweep Their Opening Conference Series

Happy Monday Corn Nation! I hope you all had a great Easter weekend with friends and/or family.

Both the softball and baseball teams registered sweeps in their first conference series. Both ended with exciting games that went to extra innings. (check out the recaps below)

I am starting to get a major case of spring fever. I want to be outside but the weather isn’t cooperating very well - rain and cool, cloudy weather. Some sun would be nice, but I’ll take the rain. After the drought conditions of the past two years, I don’t want to turn my nose up at precipitation.

How was your weekend? Let me know in the comments!

Corn Flakes

The baseball team enters the rankings after winning their 9th straight game

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: Week Seven

(Presented by @NettingPros)@HuskerBaseball and @UCF_Baseball make their 2024 debuts in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings, and @RazorbackBSB strengthens its strong grip on No. 1. https://t.co/d4v7Z9SGpB — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) April 1, 2024

Nebraska Football: Biggest Takeaways After Week 1 Of Spring Ball, Plus Matt Rhule's Updates On Huskers QB Competition

Recapping Week 1 of Nebraska spring ball with our biggest takeaways, plus thoughts on what Rhule said about the QBs.

Nebraska Signee Kahmir Prescott Talks Huskers Decision and Expectations

The three-star athlete from Philadelphia sees himself as a 'hard-nose safety who can cover sideline to sideline'

Nebraska basketball Keisei Tominaga competing in 3-Point shootout

A Nebraska basketball fan favorite has been picked to compete in the 2024 3-Point Championship.

Nico Ottomanelli Hopes to Join Long List of Legendary Nebraska Kickers

Incoming freshman from New Jersey talks decision to join Huskers and more

Father of Nebraska Fullback Izaac Dickey Gives Us the Behind-the-Scenes Scoop

The Huskers are getting a small-town kid who who 'can represent what this state is about through his work ethic'

Cornhuskers Pull Out Victory on a Wacky Day at Northwestern - Corn Nation

Nebraska ties it in the ninth and wins it in the tenth 8-7

HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap: NEBRASKA 5 Wisconsin 4 (9 Inn) Badgers Billie Andrews Kaylin Kinney - Corn Nation

On another cool, dreary day in Madison when the bats had cooled off, the Huskers fought back for a sweep and rose to 5-0 in conference play.

Sports!

Court for women's NCAA Tournament in Portland has 3-point lines with different distances | AP News

The 3-point line for the women’s NCAA Tournament at Moda Center had a discrepancy in distance at each end of the court that went unnoticed through four games over two days before Texas and North Carolina State were informed of the problem ahead of their Elite Eight matchup.

Women's March Madness 2024: Reseeding tournament's Elite Eight - ESPN

All four No. 1 seeds advanced to the Elite Eight. But are they the top four teams left in the women's NCAA tournament? We rank the field.

Men's March Madness 2024: Elite Eight tournament takeaways - ESPN

The Final Four is set with NC State upsetting Duke and Purdue beating Tennessee.

Then There’s This

Diver finds Barbie in river, viral doll now up for auction

After friends suggested he sell the Barbie, Bieber opened an auction on eBay, with the starting bid at 99 cents. And then within a day that price “blew up.”

Paris waiters race in century-old servers' race ahead of Olympics : NPR

Some 200 servers speed-walked through Paris balancing trays of beverages and croissants on Sunday. Paris hasn't held a waiters race since 2011, but brought it back ahead of the Olympics.

Netflix's original name was 'so bad,' co-founder said

'So bad': Netflix's original name had nothing to do with movies