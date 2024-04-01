Playing in a reserve role in 2022, Omar Brown thrived playing safety in Nebraska’s new 3-3-5 defense. Brown became one of Nebraska’s most steady defensive players. But how will he translate? Listed below is my Omar Brown NFL Draft Scouting report highlighting his strengths, concerns and how he projects to the NFL.

Measurables

Height: 6’0 ⅜”

Weight: 201

Hand: 9”

Arm: 31 ⅜”

Wingspan: 76 ¾”

Grading

Trait Grade: 7.0 / 10 (Above Average)

Projection Grade: 5.5 / 10 (Backup/Special Teams)

Projection: Undrafted Free Agent

Strengths

Competitive at the catch point to get his hand in to break up passes

Understands how to use his body to shield off defenders on deep passes

Versatility to play both in the slot or deep safety

Can range over while playing two high safety

Anticipates routes of the receivers

Has the acceleration to recover if initially beat

Able to ability to run with some receivers down the field

Tough run defender who seeks out contact

Physical tackler who lowers his shoulder and wraps up

Concerns

Doesn’t possess the ideal range to go sideline to sideline in deep coverage

Possesses only average long speed

Not an explosive athlete

Lacks quickness that causes him to be a bit slow changing directions

Summary

A former cornerback Omar Brown found success in Nebraska’s new 3-3-5 defense as he was able to play a more natural safety position. In Tony White’s defense Brown lined up in the slot on the field (wide) side of the field and functioned essentially as the nickel cornerback.

Lined up in the slot Brown was effective in coverage playing both man and zone. Brown lacked quick twitch explosiveness, but made up for it with the ability to anticipate routes and move with receivers or tight ends. Where Brown struggled at times was against quicker receivers as he struggled to make quick changes of direction. Brown was also effective playing the ball as he was able to get a hand in on underneath throws to break up passes while showing the ability to shield defenders off on deeper throws.

Against the run Brown was fearless in his willingness to come up and make the tackles. Brown could be seen flying to the ball to lower his shoulder and wrap up the ball carrier. Whether it was lining up on the edge or even back in coverage he was able to take on blocks and free himself to make tackles.

Projection

NFL safeties must have the ability to be a force playing in run defense, executing man-to-man coverage in the slot, and maintaining coverage in deep zones. Typically, starting safeties excel in at least two of these areas. Omar Brown displays proficiency in all three aspects, yet doesn’t reach elite status in any single one. I anticipate Brown being valued as a versatile backup for both safety positions and a significant asset on special teams.

The challenge lies in the fact that NFL teams don’t place as much emphasis on safeties compared to other positions. This, coupled with Brown’s absence of elite qualities, limits his draft prospects. He’s more likely to be seen as a priority undrafted free agent, with the opportunity to compete for a roster spot during training camp. Nevertheless, there’s potential for Brown to carve out a career similar to former Husker Joshua Kalu, who has played in the league for multiple years as a versatile backup.