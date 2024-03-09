Cornhuskers Bounce Back for 13-2 Rout of South Alabama

What a beautiful day for baseball in March in Lincoln, Nebraska. Fifty-three degrees and the sun shining with a blue sky and a Big Red victory at Haymarket Park. What a difference a day makes!

Coach Will Bolt kept the team in a huddle longer than usual after yesterday’s embarrassing loss, and challenged his team for the next two games. The team took what was said to heart, and a different cream and scarlet clad bunch of ballplayers showed up today, led by the team’s top starter, Brett Sears.

The righthander from Westphalia, IA and Harlan Communities High School was on point from the start, with only one little blip in his eighth and final inning. He had command of all three of his pitches, throwing fastballs anywhere from 86 to 94-mph and then crossing up the Jaguars with an 82-mph slider and a 74-mph change up. He was very good today, scattering two runs on four hits, along with seven strike outs and no walks in eight innings.

Coach Bolt remarked after the game that “for a hundred years and for the next hundred, it starts and ends on the mound.” That was the case today, and the offense was equally impressive.

As Sears set the pace with a three strike out first inning, emotionally pumping up the Cornhuskers, they struck first today in the bottom of the second. Josh Caron rapped a one out double, and after a ground out by Cole Evans, Case Sanderson fisted an up the middle single to score Caron. That was followed by a single from Garrett Anglim hit the opposite way on a beautiful hit and run, sending Sanderson all the way to third base. He scored as Rhett Stokes continued his hot streak with another single up the middle. After two innings, the Big Red was on top 2-0.

Sears notched his fifth strikeout of the game in a 1-2-3 third and the Cornhusker hitters were at it again when they came up to bat. After ground outs by Will Jesske and Dylan Carey, Jaguar starter Cam Hill walked Tyler Stone. Josh Caron then launched his fourth home run of the year over the 342-sign in right-center field, scoring Stone and putting the Cornhuskers up 4-0.

JOSH CARON WITH A TWO RUN JACK TO THE PARTY PORCH!!!

4-0 Big Red!!!! pic.twitter.com/fiCl43Xzey — Corn Nation (@CornNation) March 9, 2024

Sears took care of South Alabama 1-2-3 again in the fourth and the boys from Nebraska got right back it. Hill, the lefty transfer from Auburn, hit lead-off batter Case Sanderson. Garrett Anglim smacked his second hit of the game, a double ripped through Tyler Borges down the third base line. Sanderson came home when nine-hole hitter Rhett Stokes smacked a ground ball that the shortstop had to throw to first. That was Stokes’ second RBI of the game. Up came the top of the order and Riley Silva, who shot a line drive to leftfield, sending Anglim home to score. 6-0 Nebraska.

The Jaguars scored their first run of the game in the top of the fifth when Brennan Holt started the inning off with a double. JG Bell then singled to score him a couple of pitches later. Sears bore down and got the next three outs, punctuating it was a strikeout of Borges. Sears maintained his command, knocked down the Jags 1-2-3 in both the sixth and seventh innings while his teammates continued to put numbers up on the scoreboard.

Hill hit his second Cornhusker batter – Cole Evans – to start off the Nebraska sixth. He was pulled one batter later when Case Sanderson got his second single of the game. In came big Eric Lin, who struck out Anglim and brought up Rhett Stokes. The junior from New Mexico then executed a perfect safety squeeze, scoring Evans from third and beating out the bunt. This was his third RBI of the game. Unfortunately, a Silva lashed liner was right at shortstop JG Bell who doubled off Sanderson at second to end the threat.

The Cornhuskers weren’t done as they struck for three more runs the next inning while Sears was on cruise control. Both Tyler Stone and Cole Evans homered, making that three for the game for Nebraska. Stone’s was a moonshot into the Jaguar bullpen beyond leftfield that scored Jesske as well. Evans had been the hard-luck guy thus far in the series, losing at least three hits to outstanding South Alabama defensive plays. His solo home run was a no-doubter driven over the right-centerfield wall. Going to the 8th inning, Nebraska was in command, 10-1.

As Sears took the mound for what would be his last inning, he has been very efficient, only throwing 73 pitches up to that point. He did lose a little focus, giving up his fourth hit of the game to lead-off batter Robbie Petracci, which happened to clear the wall in right-center to score USA’s second and final run of the game.

With the game well in hand, the Cornhusker offense was still firing on all cylinders in the bottom of the eighth. Zach Stevens came on to face Garrett Anglim, who led off the inning with a double, his second of the game and third hit. Rhett Stokes stroked his third hit of the game, another single. Clay Bradford then pinch hit for Riley Silva and launched a three-run home run, which ended the scoring for Nebraska, giving them a 13-2 victory.

Going, going, GONE.



Clay Bradford sends one to center field for his first HR as a Husker. pic.twitter.com/SC2QuMbTpI — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) March 9, 2024

Kyle Froelich, who had not appeared since throwing an inning against Oklahoma three weeks ago due to arm soreness, came on to face South Alabama in the top of the ninth. He faced four pinch hitters, giving up a hit and striking out one to finish off the game.

Sears has been the big story of the early season for the Big Red. It is difficult to come up with a player who has had a bigger turn-around in a year’s time. The coaching staff was talking about the great summer Sears had after last season, and the evidence has been on display for all four of his starts. He has worked quick – the entire game last two-hours and fourteen-minutes – and pitched with emotion and a lot of confidence.

After the win, Nebraska now sits at 8-4 and goes for the series win tomorrow at 12:05 p.m. Both games thus far were lopsided so it will be interesting to see how it goes tomorrow. Nebraska is going to go with a new starter, freshman Ty Horn. South Alabama will counter with Cade Carlson, a senior transfer from East Tennessee State. It’s Championship Sunday!

Notes:

· Rhett Stokes, starting again at third base, had his second 3-4 game in a row at the plate. He also added three RBI. He started the game yesterday with a batting average around .100, and ended today right around .300. Perhaps Coach Bolt has found his guy to man the hot corner.

· Four home runs today were a game high for the team thus far this season.

· Clay Bradford now has two hits in eight at-bats on the season, a double and a home run. He’s definitely challenging for more opportunities.

· Today was the first game that Cayden Brumbaugh did not start or play. With his shoulder keeping him from playing defense for an estimated six-weeks, the coaching staff is looking at options to put more hitters in the lineup.

· Riley Silva was thrown out in his only steal attempt today. That is the first time he has been nabbed this season as he is now nine for ten on the season.

· Stokes and Anglim both had three hits in today’s game. Stone, Caron, and Sanderson each added two.