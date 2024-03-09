Wrestling: Ridge Lovett Into Big Ten Final, Huskers 3rd in Team Race

This year’s Huskers are in third place after the first day of the Big Ten Championships just like a year ago, but instead of doing it with a number of finalists, they’re doing it through the back side of their brackets.

Last year, Nebraska had five finalists. This year, the Huskers have just one with Ridge Lovett at 149 pounds. Yet they still sit in third place after Day 1 with nine wrestlers still alive. Despite some quarterfinal and semifinal losses, Nebraska will have seven wrestlers in Sunday’s consolation semifinal round, meaning that they’re all still alive for third place yet guaranteed sixth.

In the team race, Penn State is way out front with its seven finalists and 136 points. Michigan has four finalists, five in the consolation semis and 105.5 team points after Day 1. Nebraska sits in third with 89 points (1 finalist, 7 consolation semifinalists), while Iowa is in fourth with 88.5 points (1 finalist, 8 consolation semifinalists). Ohio State sits in fifth with 78.5 points (2 finalists, 4 consolation semifinalists).

It’ll be tough to overtake Michigan for second, but the Huskers could definitely finish ahead of Iowa with a solid Day 2.

Tomorrow’s coverage will continue with the 7th-place matches and consolation semis streaming on B1G+ at 11 a.m. The finals, 3rd-place and 5th-place matches will air live on BTN at 3:30 p.m.

Weight-By-Weight Breakdown

*FloWrestling rankings used

125 pounds

After giving up the opening takedown, it was all 5-seed Caleb Smith in his first-round match against 12-seed Massey Odiotti of Northwestern. Smith racked up six takedowns and four points on near fall to get the 24-8 tech fall win, earning some all-important bonus points (pin=2 team points, tech fall=1.5 points, major decision=1 point).

What a showing from Caleb Smith!



No. 5 at 125 gets the Huskers going with a 24-8 tech fall win over No. 12 Massey Odiotti. #B1GWrestle x @HuskerWrestling pic.twitter.com/SwsxtW9T4D — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) March 9, 2024

Advancing to the quarterfinal round, Smith faced 4-seed Patrick McKee of Minnesota. McKee got the opening takedown in the first period and never looked back. Smith wasn’t able to take McKee down and dropped a 5-2 decision.

Down in the consolations, Smith first took on 14-seed Blaine Frazier of Indiana. After a scoreless first period, Smith scored a takedown in both the second and third periods on the way to an 8-2 decision win.

In the third round of consolations, Smith faced 1-seed Matt Ramos of Purdue, a guy Smith beat at CKLV a few months ago. This time, Ramos came out on top with a first-period takedown on the way to a 5-2 decision over Smith, dropping him to Sunday’s 7th-place match.

Having already locked up an NCAA qualification, Smith will take on 3-seed Eric Barnett of Wisconsin in Sunday’s 7th-place match. Barnett downed Smith 5-3 in their dual matchup this year.

133 pounds

Just like Smith, Nebraska’s 4-seed Jacob Van Dee came out firing as he collected six takedowns and a reversal in a first-round 21-5 tech fall over 13-seed Patrick Adams of Northwestern.

In the quarters, Van Dee gave up a takedown at the end of the first period to Penn State’s 5-seed Aaron Nagao. The Husker freshman wasn’t able to get in on Nagao until it was too late, scoring a last-second takedown but falling via 4-3 decision.

On the back side of the bracket, Van Dee took on 3-seed Nic Bouzakis of Ohio State, a top-10 opponent. Van Dee hit Bouzakis with a jonesy tilt in the first period for a takedown and four near-fall points to go up 7-0.

Bouzakis then scored a pair of escapes before Van Dee got an escape of his own. A second-period takedown by Bouzakis cut Van Dee’s lead to 8-5 going into the third. After getting an escape point to start the period, Van Dee gave up a takedown. After an escape, Van Dee held a 10-8 lead and was able to hold off the Buckeye’s late surge for the big-time win.

In the next round of consolations, Van Dee took on 10-seed Cayden Rooks of Indiana. The young Husker scored three total takedowns in an 11-6 decision win, advancing to Sunday’s consolation semifinal.

133 | @jakevandee earns a spot in the consolation semis with his 11-6 decision pic.twitter.com/lP5FYbxXiR — Nebraska Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) March 9, 2024

Van Dee led Nebraska on the day with 11 total takedowns and will take on Iowa’s 14-seed Brody Teske in Sunday’s consolation semi — those two split matches this year.

141 pounds

Contributing to Nebraska’s hot start was 4-seed Brock Hardy who stuck 13-seed Kolby McClain of Northwestern to the mat in the first period of their first-round match, getting the pinfall win in just 1:48.

In the quarterfinal round, Hardy and 5-seed Sergio Lemley of Michigan wrestled a scoreless first period. In the second, Hardy got an escape to go up 1-0. In the third, Hardy rode Lemley for over a minute before giving up the escape, tying the match 1-1 with riding-time advantage to Hardy. In a late scramble, Lemley was able to snag both of Hardy’s ankles at the end of the period. The sequence was reviewed and called a takedown for Lemley. Hardy got the riding-time point but lost 4-2.

Down in the consolations, Hardy first took on 11-seed Kal Miller of Maryland. After giving up a first-round takedown to Miller, Hardy scored a pair of escapes and a second-period takedown on the way to a 5-3 decision win.

In the third round of consolations, Hardy took on Minnesota’s 10-seed Vance Vombaur. After a scoreless first period, Hardy scored a reversal in the second period and a takedown in the third before adding four near-fall points when he locked up a late cradle. Hardy won the match 10-2 via major decision.

141 | @theebrockhardy scores 8⃣ points in the final period to get the MAJOR and advance‼️ pic.twitter.com/QtctuQAGrR — Nebraska Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) March 9, 2024

Hardy will move on to Sunday’s consolation semi where he’ll face 3-seed Real Woods of Iowa, an opponent he’s 0-4 against in his career.

149 pounds

Nebraska’s 1-seed Ridge Lovett received a first-round bye before taking on Indiana’s 8-seed Graham Rooks in the quarters.

Lovett hit a single leg for a takedown in the first before getting four near-fall points on the edge with a headlock, going up 7-0. Rooks then scored a pair of escapes before Lovett locked up a cradle in the second period for the takedown before planting Rooks for the pinfall.

This pin sends Ridge Lovett to the 149 Semifinals. #B1GWrestle x @HuskerWrestling pic.twitter.com/rmxqWHNbWq — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) March 9, 2024

In Saturday night’s semifinal, Lovett took on Penn State’s 4-seed Tylaer Kasak. After a scoreless first period, Lovett struck first with an escape before adding a takedown in the third. Lovett rode out the Nittany Lion freshman for the 4-0 shut-out win.

A shutout 4-0 decision to earn his spot in the 149 Finals.



Take a bow, @RidgeLovett! #B1GWrestle x @HuskerWrestling pic.twitter.com/iuFavty6X9 — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) March 10, 2024

Being Nebraska’s lone finalist, Lovett will take on Michigan’s 2-seed Austin Gomez in the final on Sunday night.

157 pounds

Nebraska’s 5-seed Peyton Robb started his final Big Ten tournament with a dominant win over 12-seed Michael North of Maryland. The Husker senior racked up two takedowns and scored eight near-fall points on the way to a flawless 15-0 tech fall win in under four minutes.

Dominant TF win by Peyton Robb to advance to the 157 Quarterfinals. #B1GWrestle x @HuskerWrestling pic.twitter.com/n8tDPA9EXT — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) March 9, 2024

In the quarterfinal round, Robb took on Iowa’s 4-seed Jared Franek. After a scoreless first period, Robb struck first with an escape but gave up a takedown late in the period. Robb did get the escape and went into the third down 3-2. Franek began the third period with an escape and got another takedown to put the match out of reach, downing Robb 7-3 by decision.

In the consolations, Robb first took on Rutgers’ 11-seed Al Desantis. Robb scored a first-period takedown before adding four near-fall points on a roll-through tilt. Robb then added an escape, a takedown and four more near-fall points to earn the 15-0 tech fall win in just over four minutes.

In the next round of consolations, Robb took care of 9-seed Trevor Chumbley of Northwestern. Robb used a big takedown in the first period and some solid work on top to earn the 5-0 decision win, advancing him to Sunday’s consolation semi.

The regular-season leader for the Huskers in near-fall points with 63, Robb led the team again in that statistic with 16 more back points on the day. He’ll take on 3-seed Brayton Lee of Indiana in the consolation semi. Robb and Lee have split matches in their careers.

165 pounds

For the Huskers, 5-seed Antrell Taylor joined Lovett as a Big Ten semifinalist with a pair of wins on Saturday’s Session I. First, he took on 12-seed Maxx Mayfield of Northwestern, a Lincoln native. Taylor scored a takedown in both the first and second periods on the way to a comfortable 7-2 decision win.

Moving on to the quarters, Taylor faced 4-seed Caleb Fish of Michigan State. After a scoreless first period, Taylor scored an escape to start the second. Taylor increased his lead to 4-0 with a takedown and ride-out to finish the period. In the third, Fish got an escape and a takedown with 30 seconds left, tying the match at 4-4. Taylor was able to get an escape to go up 5-4 but was called for his second stalling late in the period, giving Fish a point and sending the match into sudden victory. In overtime, Taylor quickly threw Fish by for a takedown and the 8-5 decision win.

No. 5 at 165 Antrell Taylor secures his spot in the Semis with a 8-5 sudden victory over No. 4 Caleb Fish of Michigan State! #B1GWrestle x @HuskerWrestling pic.twitter.com/JDJzE43E6g — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) March 9, 2024

Taylor moved on to face 1-seed Dean Hamiti of Wisconsin in Saturday night’s semifinal round and it didn’t turn out too well as Hamiti took Taylor down and put him on his back in just over a minute for the pin.

With the loss, Taylor will wrestle 6-seed Cam Amine of Michigan in Sunday’s consolation semi. Taylor beat Amine 3-2 in tiebreakers in their dual matchup.

174 pounds

Facing a tough opening match was Nebraska’s 12-seed Bubba Wilson against Ohio State’s 4-seed Rocco Welsh. Wilson gave up four takedowns in a 14-4 loss, dropping him to the consolation bracket.

On the back side, Wilson first took on Michigan State’s 13-seed DJ Shannon. After a scoreless first period, Wilson scored a takedown in both the second and third periods on the way to a 7-2 decision win.

Next, Wilson took on Rutgers’ 6-seed Jackson Turley in a match that decided who would get an automatic NCAA qualification. Wilson fell behind in the first period after a Turley takedown but tied things at 3-3 with a reversal to start the second. Turley then used a pair of escapes and a third-period takedown to take an 8-3 lead before catching Wilson on his back for the pinfall.

Wilson finished 1-2 on the weekend and failed to place. With the Big Ten qualifying its top 8 wrestlers, Wilson will need an at-large bid to get to NCAAs for a third time — he qualified the past two seasons at 165 pounds.

184 pounds

After a first-round bye, Nebraska’s 2-seed Lenny Pinto took on 10-seed Roman Rogotzke of Indiana in the quarterfinal round. In a wild match, Pinto scored an early takedown with four near-fall points as he nearly pinned the Hoosier. Up 7-0, Pinto gave up a reversal and what looked like near-fall points before going out of bounds. The refs also called a technical violation on Rogotzke during the exchange. I’m still not exactly sure what happened, but the score was 9-5 Pinto when the match started back up.

Rogotzke started the second period with an escape. Shortly after, Pinto tried to whip Rogotzke over on the edge but injured his left knee and was forced to take injury time. After getting looked at by trainer Tyler Weeda, Pinto was forced to start on top, giving up another escape, cutting his lead to 9-7.

Pinto scored an escape to go up 10-7 in the third and added another takedown late. With the riding-time point, Pinto won the match 14-7 to advance to the semis.

In his semifinal match against 3-seed Bernie Truax of Penn State, the two wrestled a scoreless first period. Pinto then gave up an escape to start the third but answered back with his own escape to start the third, tying the match at 1-1. With just over a minute left in the match, Truax shot in low and was able to gather a takedown on the edge. Pinto did get an escape, but he dropped the match 4-2.

Dropping to the consolation semis, Pinto will take on 4-seed Ryder Rogotzke (Roman’s younger brother) of Ohio State on Sunday.

197 pounds

Much like his lighter-weight teammates, 4-seed Silas Allred scored bonus points in the first round when he took on 13-seed Bobby Striggow of Michigan. Allred racked up six takedowns in the match, earning a 19-4 tech fall.

Tech Fall No. 8️⃣ on the year for Silas Allred.



The Husker is moving onto the Quarterfinals at 197! #B1GWrestle x @HuskerWrestling pic.twitter.com/35bVvjPTEH — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) March 9, 2024

In the quarters, Allred took on 5-seed Garrett Joles of Minnesota. In a rematch of a close sudden-victory win for Allred in their dual, this match was just as close. Joles scored a first-period takedown, but an Allred escape cut the deficit to 3-1. Allred then gave up an escape to start the second period before getting his own escape to start the third. With just one minute left in the match, Allred was able to secure a takedown and rode Joles out for the 5-4 decision win.

Moving onto the semifinal round, Allred took on Penn State’s 1-seed Aaron Brooks. Brooks showed just how world-class he is with a dominant 14-1 major decision over Allred, last year’s Big Ten champion at 197 pounds.

Allred will take on Ohio State’s 6-seed Luke Geog in Sunday’s consolation semifinal round.

285 pounds

In his first Big Ten Championships, Nebraska’s 10-seed Nash Hutmacher started his tournament with a match against Iowa’s 7-seed Bradley Hill.

After a scoreless first period, Hutmacher struck first with an escape in the second. In the third, Hill tied the match with an escape of his own before scoring a takedown with 40 seconds left. Hutmacher was able to get the escape but wasn’t able to get in for a takedown, dropping the match by 4-2 decision.

In the consolations, Hutmacher faced 8-seed Bennett Tabor of Minnesota. With a noticeable size advantage, Hutmacher scored a pair of takedowns, consistently catching Tabor underneath when he sprawled, going around for the three points both times. Hutmacher won the match via 9-1 major decision.

In the third round of consolations, Hutmacher took on 5-seed Seth Nevills of Maryland. After a scoreless first period, Hutmacher scored a takedown on a double-leg before riding the period out, taking a 3-0 lead to the third. Hutmacher added another takedown in the third for the 7-0 win, clinching a spot at the NCAA Championships in two weeks.

HWT | @ThePolarBear605 secures the late TD and is heading to Nationals‼️ pic.twitter.com/K4rOH2hmSW — Nebraska Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) March 10, 2024

In Sunday’s consolation semifinal, Hutmacher will take on Michigan’s 3-seed Lucas Davison who beat Hutmacher 8-0 in their dual matchup this season.