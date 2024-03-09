Husker Softball Recap: Nebraska 5 South Alabama 1

Nebraska took on the South Alabama Jaguars for their last game in Arkansas this weekend. They needed to rebound fast after their loss to Saint Francis 30 minutes earlier.

Nebraska showed how mentally tough they are coming out with a fire lit under them and eventually winning the game 5-1.

They started off hot with a Brooke Andrews double. Andrews was eventually hit in by Bella Bacon to take the 1-0 lead on South Alabama. Sydney Gray also contributed with a double and an RBI to up the lead. to 2-0.

This game was just like the previous one today with the Huskers gaining the lead, then nothing really happening in the following innings.

We had to wait until the 4th inning to see any scoring again for either team. It was well worth the wait though as Sydney Gray hit her 5th home run of the season to take the 3-0 lead.

South Alabama got going in the 5th inning with a sacrifice RBI to make the score 3-1. The Huskers ended the 5th on a strikeout thrown by Kaylin Kinney.

The Huskers had a response for this in the top of the 6th inning when Sydney Gray hit her second home run of the game to extend the lead to 4-1.

Alina Felix followed this up with an RBI that brought Caitlynn Neal home to make the score 5-1 Huskers.

I still can’t get over how many Kaitlynn’s we have. What is even more crazy is that they are all spelled differently. We also have a Kaylin to throw in there that makes it even more fun.

Nebraska stayed strong this game, and implode late, to win their final game of the weekend 5-1.

The Huskers finished the weekend 3-1 which is a nice way to rebound after their showing at their home opener just a week ago.

Kaylin Kinney gets the win after pitching the entire game for the Huskers and pitching a very good game at that. She allowed 6 hits and only 1 of those was able to get home.

Nebraska will be back at home on Tuesday, the 12th, to play a double header. The first game will be against Northern Colorado at 12:00pm CST. The second game will start at 5:00pm CST and they will take on Maine.

Both of these games were just added this week and will be free admission for fans.