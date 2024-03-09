Nebraska WBB Defeats Maryland 78-68 and Punches Ticket to the Finals

Jaz Shelley. Jaz Shelley. Jaz Shelley. Jaz Shelley. Jaz Shelley. Jaz Shelley. Jaz Shelley. Jaz Shelley. Jaz Shelley. Jaz Shelley. Jaz Shelley. Jaz Shelley. Jaz Shelley. Jaz Shelley. Jaz Shelley. Jaz Shelley. Jaz Shelley. Jaz Shelley. Jaz Shelley. Jaz Shelley. Jaz Shelley. Jaz Shelley. Jaz Shelley. Jaz Shelley.

You don’t need to know much else to know how the Huskers notched the program’s second ever win vs Maryland. Maryland made a game of it, but the Huskers closed it out to advance to the tournament championship on Sunday.

Iowa and Michigan play next to decide who will be the Husker opponent tomorrow.

First Quarter

Both teams turned the ball over on their first possession. Nebraska got on the board first with a three by Nissley (3-0 Neb). After a basket by Maryland, Markowski grabbed a basket, but committed an offensive foul and it was waved off (3-2 Neb). Natalie Potts picked up an early foul as well. Nebraska led 8-4 at the first media timeout.

Callin Hake is shooting well; she hit her second three! One of Maryland’s starters picked up her second foul (Alexander). That will be something to watch as the Terps do not have a deep bench. The score stagnated at 14-10 (Nebraska) for a couple minutes.

Callin Hake is playing defense well as she took a charge. She has done that in each game so far in this tournament. The Huskers put together a run with back to back threes by Shelley! (22-12 Neb)

OH WAIT SHE’S NOT DONE YET! One more goes in from long range before the buzzer.

Nebraska 25 Maryland 12

Kendall Moriarty took a hard fall. She got up on her own, but is still clearly in pain as she takes free throws (she missed both). Maryland scored first in the quarter but Markowski answered almost immediately (27-14 Neb). Markowski picked up her second foul and was replaced with Stewart. The Terps put together a five point run but a three by Stewart reclaimed the double digit lead (30-19 Neb).

After not playing against Michigan State (I am unsure why) Anni Stewart is determined to make the most of her time on the floor today (32-21 Neb). She has five points.

Another run by the Terps brings them within five before back to back to back threes by Shelley, Petrie and Shelley are sandwiched around one Terp basket (41-29 Neb).

For those of you keeping score at home, Shelley has five three-pointers.

Markowski is back on the floor. Amy Williams trusts her All-B1G first teamer to not foul. Maryland’s McDaniel commits her third foul. Guess who took the charge? Yep, Callin Hake.

Anni Stewart picked up her second foul. Darian White is looking like her old self with an incredibly fast move to the basket (44-34 Neb). Kendall Coley decided to get in on the three-point party (47-34 Neb). She is the sixth Husker to hit one from long range. Petrie picked up her second foul. A six point run and offensive foul on Shelley (her second foul) closed the half.

Nebraka 47 Maryland 40

Shelley has 17 points. Markowski already has 10 rebounds, despite sitting for a big chunk of the second quarter. Both teams are shooting well; Nebraska (59%) and Maryland (53%).

Third Quarter

Maryland picked up right where they left off and scored four to start the half (47-44 Neb). The Huskers three point shooting magic apparently stayed in the locker room. Nebraska is intent on getting the ball to Markowski and Maryland is even more intent on keeping her from scoring. Natalie Potts scored the first points for Nebraska in the half but Maryland answered immediately (49-47 Neb). Shelley picked up her third foul. A Markowski basket and Maryland free throws brought us to the media timeout (51-49 Neb).

EEEK! Tie game in Minneapolis (51-51).

Maryland’s McDanial picked up her fourth foul and the Huskers got their offense back in gear with a seven point run that included a Shelley jumper, Coley three and Stewart layup (58-51 Neb). Markowski picked up her third foul in that sequence.

Shelley is making some great (GREAT!) passes right now and Stewart is the beneficiary again (60-56 Neb). Maryland closed within one to end the quarter. Shelley hit a three, but it was waved off because of an offensive foul on Coley.

Nebraska 60 Maryland 59

Fourth Quarter

Turnovers marked the start of the fourth quarter. Hake free throws got the scoring going (62-59 Neb). Maryland’s Shyanne Sellers is playing incredibly hard - she is a talented player who is willing her team back in this game.

Shelley’s three point shot is back! (65-59 Neb) and so is Nissley’s! (68-61 Neb) The Husker bench celebrations are bordering on epic right now, although it will be hard to top the conga line from yesterday.

Markowski committed her fourth foul at 5:37.

Maryland’s McDaniel fouled out. Whew - that could have been Shelley’s fourth foul instead (70-61 Neb).

Shelley slithered her way in for a layup and Maryland airballed a three after the media timeout (72-61 Neb). Don’t look now, but Maryland is not going away as they hit a three (72-64 Neb). Jaz Shelley is doing it all as she flies in for a rebound that allowed Nebraska to extend a possession. The Huskers will be in the bonus for the final two minutes of the game. The Huskers are missing a lot of short shots.

Potts picked up her fourth foul and the Terps converted on the free throws (72-66 Neb). Shelley took an ugly, off balance shot as the shot clock expired AND MADE IT (74-66 Neb). Potts was fouled and could not make her free throws.

Markowski fouled out at 1:13 trying for a rebound on one of the missed free throws.

Fortunately for Nebraska, Maryland is missing shots. The Terps start to foul with 23 seconds left. Shelley made her free throws (76-68 Neb).

Shelley hit 30 points with her next two free throws (78-68 Neb) with 16 seconds left.

Final. Nebraska 78 Maryland 68

Stats and Thoughts

Only one Husker scored in double digits and holy moly did Jaz Shelley ever score. She poured in 30 points and reminded other teams that they can’t focus solely on Markowski. Alexis and Anni Stewart scored nine apiece. Krull and Moriarty were the only Huskers to not get into the scoring column.

Markowski grabbed 13 rebounds and Hake had five. Shelley added nine assists.

Maryland (46%; 26-57) shot at a slightly higher % than Nebraska (45%; 28-62) but it was the three point shooting that brought this one home for the Huskers. Nebraska was 46% from long range (13-28) while holding Maryland to 31% (4-13).

Maryland committed one more turnover (16) than Nebraska (15). Nebraska outrebounded the Terps 36-32.

Next game: Big Ten Championship vs Iowa/Michigan (TBD). Tipoff will be at 11 am on Sunday morning.