Huskers Softball Recap: Huskers 3 Saint Francis 6 (8 inn.)

The Huskers woke up to another game against the Saint Francis Red Flash after a crazy finish to the one last night after the Huskers had a walk-off win.

I have to say that Saint Francis might have the coolest mascot of anyone we’ve played this year so far. The Red Flash. What a name.

Nebraska finally saw a good day today in Fayetteville, weather wise, with storms cancelling their Thursday game early and then it also moved their games up an hour yesterday.

This game wasn’t as exciting as last nights in the beginning, but it ended up going into extra innings as Saint Francis got revenge for the Huskers walk-off win last night.

The Huskers started the scoring in the bottom of the 1st inning when Bella Bacon had an RBI to bring Brooke Andrews home and make the score 1-0.

Nebraska gave everyone a quick pulse check in the bottom of the 3rd, after an uneventful 2nd and top of the 3rd innings, with another Bella Bacon RBI to bring Billie Andrews home this time and put the Huskers up 2-0.

Caitlynn Neal had the next base hit of the game in the bottom of the 4th when she hit just a single through the right side. The Andrews sisters ended the 4th with Billie fouling out and Brooke grounding.

The 6th inning started with Emmerson Cope coming in to pitch for Sarah Harness. Harness threw a really good game and this was probably just to rest her a little bit before the next game today.

Saint Francis came alive in the 6th when Savannah Nash had an RBI to cut the Husker lead in half. With Nash on third base, Lexi Hernandez had a base hit to bring home Nash and tie the game at 2.

Ava Bredwell started the Huskers off strong in the bottom of the 6th with a triple to right field, but she wasn’t able to score off of this.

Heading into the bottom of the 7th, the Huskers had the chance to win it. After 3 straight outs, we were headed to extra innings.

Sarah Harness came back in to pitch for Emmerson Cope to start off the 8th inning. Since we were in extra innings, a player is put on second base to start the inning.

Saint Francis took advantage of this as Lexi Hernandez hit a single for an RBI to make the score 3-2 Red Flash.

With bases loaded, Aliya Garroway hit a double to left center for a 3 RBI hit. Saint Francis led 6-2 following this.

Now that it was the Huskers turn to try and come back, they placed Sydney Gray on second to start. Ava Bredwell hit a double to left field for an RBI to bring the score to 6-3 Red Flash.

This wasn’t enough though as Sam Bland grounded out and ended the game. We saw yet another late game implosion for the Huskers that resulted in another loss.

The Huskers and Red Flash went 1-1 on the weekend in their series after the Huskers dropped this one.

Nebraska will play again, in their last game of the weekend, in about 30 minutes or so against South Alabama.