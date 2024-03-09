Nebraska Reacts Survey RESULTS! - Is Fred COTY and Will MBB Win A Game in the NCAA Tourney?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

This poll is all about men’s basketball.

Here were the questions for this week!

Does Fred Hoiberg deserve to be Big Ten Coach of the Year

Yes

No

Depends on outcome of Big Ten Tourney play

RESULTS!!!!

Will Nebraska men’s basketball win a game in the NCAA Basketball tournament?

Yes

No

They won’t get there

Other sites ran some surveys, and I thought you might enjoy the results of some of those, plus this national survey!

About the Men’s Big Ten Basketball Tournament

Consider that Nebraska is even in this poll, that we’re even under consideration, and you have to conclude that it has been one helluva season.

We could always be Michigan

That is not a very high percentage.

Then There’s Purdue

I am not sure if this is because they’ve won so many Big Ten Championships OR because they’re so paranoid about the NCAA tournament.

