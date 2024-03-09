 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Super Saturday Husker Sports Thread

Softball, baseball, and women’s basketball, Oh My!

By ranchbabe
Michigan State v Nebraska Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

After a 2-0 Friday, the softball team looks to have another winning day. In the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament, three of the four top seeds were eliminated in a wild day. Can Michigan eliminate the remaining double-bye team (Iowa)? Can Nebraska get past a resurgent Maryland team and clinch a spot in the finals?

Last, but not least, the baseball team will try to regroup after a less-than-stellar home opener. Can they avenge the 11-3 loss to South Alabama?

Saturday Schedule

  • 10 am - Softball vs Saint Francis
  • 12:15 pm - Softball vs South Alabama
  • 1:00 pm - Women’s basketball vs Maryland (Big Ten tournament semi-finals)
  • 2:05 pm - Baseball vs South Alabama

It is supposed to be a beautiful weekend in Nebraska. I will be doing some garden work and pruning the apple trees today. What are you up to on this fine Saturday? Let us know in the comments!

