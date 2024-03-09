The Michigan Preview - Part Deux

Date: Sunday, March 8th

Time: 11:00am CST

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Record: 8-22 (3-16 Big Ten Basketball)

Coach: Juwan Howard (5th Season)

Last Meeting: Nebraska 79 Michigan 59 (February 10th)

Preview:

Juwan Howard, this is not your year. The Wolverines were not expected to win the conference or anything close coming into the year. Hunter Dickinson transferred to Kansas and the incoming talent was a bit of a drop off from previous years.

However, I don’t believe anyone was expecting Michigan to drop off this much. Let alone sit at the bottom of the Big Ten heading into the conference tournament. They are a lock for the 14th seed going into Minneapolis.

The Wolverines are coming into this final game of the regular season on a seven game losing streak. A streak that was started by Nebraska on February 10th. Since that loss in Lincoln the Wolverines have not really come close to winning a single game. Losing every matchup by double digits.

Dug McDaniel is back for Michigan. A much needed asset that was missed during his road game suspension. Dug was Michigan’s leading scorer and is currently sitting with 16.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. While he is a dynamic point guard, his presence back has not brought any more wins for the team.

One big thread from the Wolverines is forward Oliver Nkamhoua. He is averaging 14.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on the year. Nebraska didn’t seem to have much trouble outside of rebounds with him back in February. Only putting up 3.0 points, 2.0 assists, but pulled down 10 rebounds in the loss.

Expect the Wolverines to put up some sort of fight on Senior Day. However, I’m not sure even the Huskers can lose this road game. A team that desperately needs another road win for NCAA Tournament seeding and to lock in the two game buy in the Big Ten Tournament.

Though, I have been wrong before...