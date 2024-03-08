USA Stuns Nebraska Baseball in Home Opener 11-3

Nothing like a lower 40s, windy day to put you in the mood for Husker baseball at Haymarket Park! Not a bad situation when you have a team traveling to your park to complete the home and home agreement that led to a Husker sweep over South Alabama (USA) in 2023. At least that was the plan…

Drew Christo and the Huskers ran into trouble early. Well, right away in fact. A bloop single from USA center fielder Will Turner was an auspicious start. Two line shots singles put the Jags up 1-0 with 2 on. That was followed up by a ball hit up to the jet stream and we got our first look at a Haymarket trope, an outfielder settling under a pop fly only to backpedal with the wind to the point he runs into the wall and the ball goes into the bullpen for a 3 run home run. Christo would get the next 3 batters, but the damage had been done, 4-0 USA.

The teams traded outs until Josh Caron hit his first double of the year in the 2nd. However, he ran into an out as Cole Evans hit a ball to deep short and Caron took off late for third base. An infield hit one batter later, followed by a hard hit ball gathered in by the third baseman, would have probably scored Caron.

Former Husker recruit Ethan Melton led off the 3rd with a double to the warning track in left center. Then left fielder Joseph Sullivan took the ball and exited stage right. And when i say “exited”, I mean it. That ball is one of maybe 4-5 over the past decade to end up in the parking lot, making it 6-0 USA.

Nebraska finally got things rolling in the 3rd. Cayden Brumbaugh walked and then Riley Silva was plunked for the 9th time on the young season. Dylan Carey had an infield hit to load the bases for Ty Stone, Nebraska’s biggest gun that could take advantage of the howling wind. He didn’t join the home run party, but slammed a hard line drive to right field, scoring 2 and putting Nebraska right back in the game at 6-2.

Stone gets us on the board with a 2-RBI single. pic.twitter.com/eEpyOLjcYJ — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) March 8, 2024

USA sent another home run out in the 5th. This time a lead off home run by Turner, even more impressive as half an inning earlier he was laying on the warning track for an extended amount of time after slamming into the wall on a Rhett Stokes double. That was the end of the day for Drew Christo, who gave up 7 earned over 4.1 innings. A disappointment after two straight quality starts for the junior.

The Husker bullpen would toss a scoreless 6th, 7th and 8th before giving up some runs in the 9th starting with, you guessed it, a home run to right field. USA’s batter had some words to say to Jalen Worthley that seemed unprovoked. The dugouts were warned by home plate umpire and crew chief Mark Wagers. Hopefully a similar response to GCU mouthing off a couple weeks ago is in store for USA.

The final score ended up being 11-3 with redshirt freshman Hayden Lewis coming in for his first appearance as a Husker and struggling to close it out, and Nebraska scratching one across in the bottom of the 9th.

The problems with the pitching staff were easy to pick out. On a day where the wind was blowing out, Nebraska gave up a lot of fly balls on outside pitches to right handed batters. On offense, they had 9 hitters compared to the 12 for USA. The Jags however made a ton of big plays on defense. Against Cole Evans alone, the SS robbed him of 2 hits and then a home run was pulled back in by the right fielder. The Husker defense didn’t have any errors, but were no where near as crisp as their opponent.

The two teams will be right back at it on Saturday with first pitch at 2:05pm CST. Brett Sears will look to continue his hot 2024 and right the ship for NU.