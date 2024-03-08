Nebraska Advances to the Big Ten Semi-Finals with a Win Over Michigan State 73-61

Two Friday games have been played and two of the top four seeds have been eliminated. #5 Nebraska (21-10) will meet #8 Maryland (19-12) tomorrow in the semi-finals. #MarchMadness

I have been surprised at where the Terrapins have been this season. They are generally an elite team who can out-athlete their way through the conference. This season is an anomaly but they are starting to figure things out. They did the Huskers a favor in eliminating Ohio State because Nebraska (and very few teams for that matter) can handle the press and defensive pressure the Buckeyes bring.

Can the Huskers beat Maryland twice in a row?!? The Terps are playing to maintain an NCAA tournament streak. They will be motivated and they are figuring out their strengths.

First Quarter

The scoring went back and forth for the first 5 minutes with Shelley having the hot hand on offense (7-6 MSU). Sparty went on a six point run and controlled the pace very well (12-7).

Logan Nissley picked up two quick fouls and took a seat. Callin Hake is playing well in her place, taking charge and hiting a three.

Nebraska made up the deficit and scoring continued to alternate. The most interesting sequence was when Markowski missed four bunny shots in a row (REALLY UNUSUAL) with the first one being blocked. She got three offensive rebounds in the scrum but then was called for the foul trying to rebound after the final miss.

Michigan State 22 Nebraska 21

Second Quarter

Nebraska has 10 offensive rebounds to one for the Spartans. They are makihng a concerted effort to get into the paint as Markowski and Potts are the ones taking shots early (24-24 tie). Maddie Krull also shows her defensive chops and takes a charge.

The Markowski has been angered. Other teams should know better by now. Two straight layups by #40 give the Huskers a 28-24 lead. Alexis is at 10 points and seven rebounds in the first 13 minutes.

MARKOWSKI AGAIN! (30-24 Neb).

Yawn. Markowski. (32-26 Neb). No one in green and white can stop her.

Potts gets in on the action with a basket and then drawing a foul on MSU’s next possession (34-26 Neb). She then committed an offensive foul (her 2nd foul), follwed by one on Shelley (her 2nd foul). Another offensive foul on Sparty resulted in the fourth MSU player with their 2nd foul. There may be no players left by the end of this game.

Husker basket. Guess who? Markowski (36-28 Neb).

Darian White commits an offensive foul. The refs like that call today.

Nebraska 36 Michigan State 29

The Huskers committed five turnovers in the final five minutes. Fortunately, the defense held Sparty without a field goal for nearly three minutes of that time. Both teams are shooting 41% from the field. Markowski has 16 points and eight rebounds.

Third Quarter

Potts and Nissley increased the Husker lead to double digits (41-31 Neb) in the first 90 seconds. Sparty answered with a three of their own (41-34 Neb). Markowski-to-Moriarty is not the order one normally types things, but Alexis picked up the assist on a nice cut by Moriarty (43-34 Neb).

I got called away from the computer for a few minutes and came back to a 50-40 Husker lead. Shelley and Markowski each now have three fouls.

Back to back threes by Nissley extend the distance between Nebraska and Michigan State (56-40 Neb). I guess the Spartans forgot about her after she sat most of the first half with foul trouble.

Make that back to back to back by Nissley! (59-42 Neb)

Potts doesn’t want Nissley to get all the three point glory (62-42 Neb). Markowski is getting an extended breather and Petrie is on the floor.

Nebraska 62 Michigan State 42

Fourth Quarter

Markowski picked up her fourth foul and sits down (62-44 Neb).

Sparty is ratcheting up the defensive pressure and it is working as the Huskers are without a basket in the first 3 1⁄ 2 minutes of the quarter (62-47 Neb). Two Shelley free throws break the scoring drought for the team in red (64-47 Neb).

Nebraska’s first field goal (Potts) came at six minutes, but MSU answered immediately (66-51 Neb). Amy Williams takes a timeout to remind her team that there is plenty of time left for the Spartans to make up ground.

Michigan State scored five quick points out of the break to close within 10 (66-56 Neb). This is getting uncomfortable with 4 1⁄ 2 minutes left.

Markowski went to work to increase the lead (68-56 Neb) with four minutes.

Sparty continues to make baskets, but so does Markowski (70-58 Neb) at 2:42.

At one minute, the score stands at 72-61 Nebraska and time is running out for MSU.

Potts made a veteran move when she and a Michigan State player were on the floor in a scrum. The MSU player tried to bounce it off Potts and she defelected it back to the Spartan and out to give Nebraska possession with the ability to nearly end the game.

Final. Nebraska 73 Michigan State 61

Stats and Thoughts

Four Huskers scored in double figures, led by Markowski (22), Shelley (17), Potts (15), and Nissley (11). Markowski (12) and Potts (11) pulled down double digit rebounds as well. Shelley dished out five assists and Markowski four.

Both teams shot 44% from the floor. Nebraska was 29-66 and Spartans were 24-55.

Nebraska committed two less turnovers (13-11) and outrebounded Michigan State 44-30. Second chance points (17-8) were in favor of Nebraska and explain nearly all of the winning margin. For the second game in a row, Nebraska’s bench has been outscored. This time, the margin was 14-6. It is extremely unusual for the Husker bench to be outscored given that Amy Williams plays her reserves far more than most collegiate coaches.

The Huskers will meet Maryland Saturday at 1pm (central). Coverage will be on BTN and Huskers.com.