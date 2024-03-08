HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap: Nebraska 7 St Francis 6

It was St. Francis University, nothing to fear here, right? Then why were we white-knuckling our phones, tapping our feet, gnashing our teeth and cursing both under and over our breath until Katelyn Caneda finally poked one up the middle so Bella Bacon could finally scurry home for a 7-6 walk-off victory? One which allowed the Husker fans who made the trip to Fayetteville to finally exhale and allow some color to return to their face?

Going into their final Saturday game, the only worry for the Huskers seemed to be whether the game would finish or would another set of showers roll through. (They didn’t.) Sure, the Red Flash had ace Grace Vesco who was 5-4 with a 1.44 ERA and 56 K’s in 58 innings, but Husker bats would get to her eventually. And, the lineup didn’t seem too fearsome, did it?

For four innings, the game seemed to go according to script. Vesco threw three shutout innings and Husker Freshman Caitlyn Olensky matched then exceeded her with four. Then, in the bottom of the 4th, the Huskers broke through as expected. An Ava Bredwell walk was followed by a St Francis error. Caneda then stepped in and scorched a double down the right field line which cleared the bases and gave Nebraska a 2-0 lead. No problem.

Except in the top of the 5th with two down, SFU reeled off 4 straight hits. Coach Rhonda Revelle brought in Kaylin Kinney after the first two but the next two batters knocked in both of Olensky’s runs before the inning ended.

In the bottom of the 5th, the Andrews sisters took the stage with a double, single and steal. They were sac flied home and grounded home by Sydney Gray and Bella Bacon to take the lead back at 4-2.

There was a harmless, scoreless 6th inning and during the bottom half, certain dimwit jackwagon scribes began to start writing their recaps. Even with two out and Red Flash runners on 2nd and 3rd base. Brilliant.

Long story short, UCLA flashbacks started popping as St Francis sent everyone in the order up to plate. And when the dust had settled, they were leading 6-4. I’m sure at this point, Husker fans’ jaws besides my own were hanging wide open as we looked like whales getting ready to troll for krill.

Why did Revelle leave Kinney in to face all nine batters? I’m guessing with two more games tomorrow, she didn’t want to throw the staff plans in jeopardy, but it was hard to take. However, there was one significant difference between this and the UCLA meltdown.

The Huskers still had one more turn at the plate. Oh. Yeah.

Brooke started off with a single - hers was another bat starting to come around - and Sydney Gray walked. Bella Bacon singled the other way and a throwing error scored Brooke and left Bacon and Gray on 2nd and 3rd. Bredwell singled in Gray to tie the game up.

A wild pitch moved Gray to 2nd and Emmerson Cope walked bringing Caneda to the plate for the heroics which put the finishing touches on her 2-4 3 RBI day.

Sure, it was “just” St. Francis, but damn right they thought it was a damn fight, and thanks to the Red Flash, Katelyn Caneda and everyone else in both dugouts who didn’t know how quit, all of us got a damn show.

After a 2-0 Friday, the Huskers return to .500 as their record evens at 10-10 record. They finish up their Razorback Rumble weekend tomorrow at 10:00AM and 12:15PM against St Francis U and South Alabama respectively. You might want to tune in.

Nebraska Cornhuskers