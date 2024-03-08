HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap: Nebraska 13 Northern Iowa 3

In a Fayetteville weekend more suited for hog-filled biblical arks than softball, even if the Noahs working the rudders would be yelling SOOO-EY PIG!! while enjoying a chaw, the Huskers got off to a high-scoring start in an opening effort to put the previous weekend behind them. After a scoreless 1st inning, the Huskers exploded for 13 runs over the next five innings for a mercy-rule 13-3 victory over Northern Iowa.

The blitz began with home runs by Sydney Gray and Ava Bredwell in the top of the 2nd to spot the Huskers to a 3-1 lead and they never looked back while unleashing a relentless 14-hit attack. The Caitlyn/Katelyn bats awoke with a vengeance as Neal and Caneda bounced back with 3-3 and 2-4 days. Sammie Bland added a 2-4 multi-hit day as well.

And, of course, there was Billie Andrews again insisting that those folk who do the All-American voting at season’s end take notice of her heavy bat.

Billie was 3-4 on the day raising her season batting average to .473, stealing 2nd and 3rd base after a game opening single and scoring 2 runs.

And then in the 4th inning, she led things off with a no-doubt blast to center which just happened to be the 50th home run of her career making her only the third Cornhusker in team history to reach that milestone joining Ali Viola and Taylor Edwards who finished with 53 and 54 respectively. Barring injury, the Gretna native will become the Nebraska career leader for that category in the coming weeks.

Sarah Harness got the start, but after issuing 3 walks, she was replaced by Kaylin Kinney who threw a solid five innings surrendering only a run and adding 5 strikeouts after being roughed up in a couple outings in Lincoln.

The Huskers are scheduled to next take the field at 1:30pm against St Francis University as they attempt to get the second game in before afternoon showers possibly roll in.

