Nebraska WBB vs Michigan State and Baseball Home Opener Game Threads

The Huskers and Spartans meet in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten women’s tournament, and baseball comes back to the friendly confines of Haymarket Park.

By ranchbabe and Aaron Rastovski
Nebraska v Purdue Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Women’s Basketball

#5 Nebraska (20-10) vs #4 Michigan State (22-7)

Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals

Time: Approximately 2 pm (central). Tipoff will be 25 minutes af the conclusion of the Ohio State/Maryland game.

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (1 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) B107.3 FM (Lincoln), 590 AM (Omaha), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Live Stats: Huskers.com

Baseball

South Alabama Jaguars (10-3) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-3)

Location: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, NE

Date/Time: March 8th, @ 4:05pm

Head Coaches: Will Bolt (5th season, 104-78-1) & Mark Calvi (13th season, 377-289)

TV/Stream: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: RHP Drew Christo (1-0, 3.07 ERA) vs. RHP Carson Swilling (1-1, 3.07 ERA)

See the Corn Nation preview for the South Alabama series.

