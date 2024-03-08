Nebraska WBB vs Michigan State and Baseball Home Opener Game Threads

Women’s Basketball
#5 Nebraska (20-10) vs #4 Michigan State (22-7)
Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals
Time: Approximately 2 pm (central). Tipoff will be 25 minutes af the conclusion of the Ohio State/Maryland game.
TV: Big Ten Network
Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (1 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) B107.3 FM (Lincoln), 590 AM (Omaha), Huskers.com, Huskers App
Live Stats: Huskers.com
Baseball
South Alabama Jaguars (10-3) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-3)
Location: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, NE
Date/Time: March 8th, @ 4:05pm
Head Coaches: Will Bolt (5th season, 104-78-1) & Mark Calvi (13th season, 377-289)
TV/Stream: B1G+
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Probable Pitchers: RHP Drew Christo (1-0, 3.07 ERA) vs. RHP Carson Swilling (1-1, 3.07 ERA)
See the Corn Nation preview for the South Alabama series.
