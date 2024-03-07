Nebraska WBB Advances After Beating Purdue 64-56

This was an ugly game for Nebraska for three quarters and change, but a fourth quarter spurt propelled the Huskers to victory. The loss likely ends Purdue’s season with a 13-18 record. Nebraska improves to 20-11 with an NCAA tournament bid firmly in sight, with only a matter of seeding to be decided.

Next up, the Huskers will face #4 Michigan State who will be looking to avenge an early season loss. The Spartans will be well-rested, having earned one of the coveted double bye slots in the tournament.

First Quarter

Jaz Shelley hit a three to start all scoring (3-0 Neb). Purdue scored four points and that was followed by three blocked shots in a row (two for Purdue and one for Nebraska (4-3 PU). It was a very low scoring quarter with Purdue holding a 6-5 lead at the media timeout.

Darian White looked explosive despite the balky knee with a layup (8-7 PU). Purdue’s Janae Terry is on a mission to extend her team’s season. She is a terror on both ends of the floor. The Huskers are shooting under 20% at this point. Yikes.

Purdue 12 Nebraska 7

Second Quarter

The Huskers looked better on offense in the early going with Hake and Potts hitting threes and a Markowski layup giving Nebraska an eight point run (15-14 Neb). Markowski picked up her second foul. That is going to be a problem.

Purdue got back the lead and extended it after the media timeout (23-17 PU) and the Huskers show no signs of getting anything going on offense...until Jaz Shelley notched a triple (23-20 PU).

Uh oh. Jaz Shelley picked up her second foul.

Purdue’s Terry picked up her second foul.

Logan Nissley is hustling hard, but getting up slowly when she ends up on the floor. She is going to need some time with the trainers to be ready tomorrow.

Shelley ties the game at the buzzer!!

Nebraska 25 Purdue 25

Purdue has 13 fast break points compared to two for the Huskers. Nebraska has been one of the best in the B1G at not allowing those. Today is definitely not going according to script.

Third Quarter

The Huskers took a lead early (30-27 Neb) behind some good rebounding and a concerted effort to get into the paint. Purdue briefly took back the lead, but Markowski grabbed it right back (32-31 Neb).

Shelley free throws and a Hake three gave Nebraska a little breathing room (37-31 Neb).

Jaz Shelley is catching fire! (40-31 Neb)

Purdue went on a six point run to end the quarter. It was nearly a tie game but Terry’s long heave just missed.

Nebraska 40 Purdue 37

Fourth Quarter

Purdue tied the game at 40 after a long Husker possession. Callin Hake took the lead back with a three (43-40 Neb) and then Terry committed an offensive foul and was hurt after the collision.

Callin Hake is now on fire! (45-40 Neb)

Purdue will not go away and are fighting for another game. They are not going to the NCAA tourney unless they win the conference tournament and are under .500 so not a candidate for the WNIT either.

The Huskers gave themselves some breathing room again (49-43 Neb) with 6 1⁄ 2 minutes to go. Terry picked up her fourth foul. That is BIG.

The Huskers took advantage of having Purdue’s best player on the bench and extended their lead to 10 in the next minute (53-43 Neb). Natalie Potts picked up her fourth foul.

A Shelley free throw and sweet drive by White continued to put distance between the Huskers and Boilers (57-43 Neb). The Huskers are in the bonus and Purdue just lost their best player to her fifth foul with four minutes left.

Purdue’s press is putting it to Nebraska and Swanson hit two quick threes to bring the Boilers within eight before Petrie’s basket reclaimed the double digit lead (61-51 Neb).

Don’t count your chicks yet...Purdue pulls within six with 15 seconds left (62-56 Neb).

Two Hake free throws (64-56 Neb) with 12 seconds.

Five second call on Purdue. Husker ball.

Final. Nebraska 64 Purdue 56

Stats and Thoughts

Three Huskers carried most of the scoring load, Shelley (19), Hake (15) and Markowski (12). Shelley added seven rebounds and seven assists while Markowski was close behind with seven rebounds and six assists. Natalie Potts grabbed six boards.

Nebraska shot 41% from the field (23-56) and held Purdue to 36% (22-61). Nebraska won the rebounding battle (41-36) but lost in turnovers (19-17). In a rarity, Purdue’s bench outscored the Husker reserves 31-23.

Nebraska will face Michigan State on Friday, March 8 at approximately 2 pm (central). The game will be on BTN.