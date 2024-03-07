Storms Over Hog Country: HUSKERS SOFTBALL Heads to a Shortened Arkansas Weekend

After four consecutive tournament weekends of almost perfect weather, the rains will almost surely come to Fayetteville, Arkansas this weekend. Today’s scheduled game against the home Hogs was cancelled two days ago and current radar confirms that was a solid decision.

There are still four games scheduled for the weekend, but the Friday forecast currently makes it likelier there will be an outbreak of pregnancies in Fayetteville convents before the Huskers play any softball tomorrow.

The day after the Arkansas cancellation and what I’d bet was a review of Friday’s precipitation odds by Husker Athletic Department amateur meteorologists, it was announced a three-game mini-tournament had been scheduled for next Tuesday the 12th. Much nicer weather should greet Northern Colorado and Maine who will join the Huskers for round robin action at Bowlin Stadium beginning at noon.

Note: Admission will be free to all games Tuesday with general admission seating for the entire stadium.

The ladies made their home debut in Lincoln last weekend and were greeted with sunny and unseasonably mild weather for the beginning of March.

But that was where the luck ended.

Fans were expecting competitive games in the first two tilts, but that wasn’t what they were served. Did the Shockers just have the hotter bats or were they perhaps still seething over being bounced from the 2023 Stillwater regional in fetch-the-defibrillator fashion last Spring?

Whatever the reason, they pounded the Huskers by a combined score of 24-5 in the two games leaving no doubt who will have the mental edge should there be another post-season rematch. It didn’t get much better against Missouri although they did recover to play Missouri even at 6-6 over the last 9 combined innings versus their former Big 12 foe.

When the dust had settled, however, it was an 0-4 weekend lowering the season record to 8-10.

BIG RED INVITATIONAL RESULTS

Wichita St 7 HUSKERS 1 Recap

Wichita St 17 HUSKERS 4 Recap

Missouri 10 HUSKERS 6 Recap

Missouri 5 HUSKERS 1 Recap

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is always going involve the latter in some way after a winless weekend. However, when the team lost the biggest part of an otherwise inexperienced pitching staff, it forced them to immediately jump full-time into roles they were not expected to yet play, so apologies to anyone expecting a scorched-earth review.

UGLY - There’s no disguising it - in the first two games, all four of Husker pitchers had an appearance where they surrendered a combined 26 hits, 12 walks and 23 earned runs in 12 innings. However-

There’s no disguising it - in the first two games, all four of Husker pitchers had an appearance where they surrendered a combined 26 hits, 12 walks and 23 earned runs in 12 innings. However- GOOD - The two freshman - Caitlyn Olensky and Emerson Cope - both kept their heads together and showed the resilience for which this team is known. Olensky looked noticeably better in her second start and, outside of one bad inning in the 17-4 game, Cope threw her other 5 1 ⁄ 3 innings giving up only a run.

The two freshman - Caitlyn Olensky and Emerson Cope - both kept their heads together and showed the resilience for which this team is known. Olensky looked noticeably better in her second start and, outside of one bad inning in the 17-4 game, Cope threw her other 5 ⁄ innings giving up only a run. GOOD - Yes, the Huskers are 8-10, however they aren’t shying from anything. According to the first NCAA RPI released on Monday, Nebraska has played the 17th-toughest schedule in the nation thus far.

Yes, the Huskers are 8-10, however they aren’t shying from anything. According to the first NCAA RPI released on Monday, Nebraska has played the 17th-toughest schedule in the nation thus far. GOOD - Despite the Arkansas cancellation, don’t sleep on Northern Iowa, who owns a win over #24 Auburn, and South Alabama, who is 2-0-1 against ranked teams including #10 Alabama.

Despite the Arkansas cancellation, don’t sleep on Northern Iowa, who owns a win over #24 Auburn, and South Alabama, who is 2-0-1 against ranked teams including #10 Alabama. GOOD - She may not have repeated her 4-HR weekend, but Billie Andrews still went 4-11 (.364 avg) with 3 doubles and a steal leaving her with a season avg of .451. When that’s a below average performance...

She may not have repeated her 4-HR weekend, but Billie Andrews still went 4-11 (.364 avg) with 3 doubles and a steal leaving her with a season avg of .451. When that’s a below average performance... GOOD - Opponents looking for hits and runs should probably search areas other than center field as Brooke Andrews is becoming a weekly candidate for ESPN’s Top 10 in the field. Gunning runners at the plate, diving catches and the spectacular homer-robbing grab pictured below are becoming commonplace.

RAZORBACK RUMBLE

THINGS TO LOOK FOR:

Let’s state the obvious - pitching needs to improve on the little things. Better control without sacrificing aggressiveness and not assisting the other team in reaching base which leads to the big inning. I know, I know, much easier said than done, but with the experience in that area currently on staff - Lori Sipple, Liv Ferrell, Courtney Wallace and not to mention the injured Bahl? The Huskers are loaded with support in that area.

As stated above, don’t take anyone lightly this weekend. Even if Northern Iowa gets washed out, South Alabama will be waiting for Saturday brunch and they are no pushover.

While they did face solid pitching, it’s the Husker bats which will have to be the difference this season if they have eyes on another B1G title and the NCAA tourney. Would be nice to see some big numbers in Fayetteville.

GAME INFO

Schedule: (All times CST)

March 7 vs. Arkansas - CANCELLED

March 8 vs. Northern Iowa 10 a.m.

March 8 vs. Saint Francis 2:30 p.m.

March 9 vs. Saint Francis 10 a.m.

March 9 vs. South Alabama 12:15 p.m.

March 12 vs. Northern Colorado Noon

March 12 vs. Maine 5 p.m.

Location: Bogle Park - Fayetteville, AR

Surface: Natural grass, dirt infield.

TV/Streaming: No video coverage this weekend or Tuesday

Radio: Huskers Radio Network. You can listen for free at Husker Audio - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website (huskers.com)

Weather: Fayetteville - Friday - Currently 60-80% chance of rain Game 1 and 80-90% chance of rain Game 2 with temps in the low 60’s. Saturday - partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the low 50’s.

Lincoln - next Tuesday - Sunny with temps in the low to mid-60’s for both games.

THE OPPONENTS

NORTHERN IOWA (9-6)

Northern Iowa is 9-6 this season. Three of the Panthers’ six losses have come to ranked opponents while UNI owns a win at No. 24 Auburn. Northern Iowa is batting .210 as a team while averaging 4.1 runs per game. UNI draws 4.5 walks per game, an average that ranks eighth nationally. The Panthers boast a 3.05 ERA and limit opponents to 3.9 runs per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

In the circle, UNI has primarily relied on the combination of Samantha Heyer and Anna Wischnowski. Heyer is 3-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 39.1 innings. She has struck out 57 batters to rank 12th nationally with an average of 10.1 strikeouts per seven innings, and opponents are batting just .187 against Heyer. Wischnowski has seen the most action, posting a 5-2 record in a team-high 40.1 innings. She has added one save.

(For fans of Moneyball, keep an eye on Madison Parks who leads UNI with a .355 batting average and has also drawn 22 walks in only 15 games to post a .623 on-base percentage. What does do? (Point at Pete) “She gets on base.”)

SAINT FRANCIS (11-8)

Saint Francis brings an 11-8 record into the Razorback Rumble. The Red Flash began the year 9-1 but has lost seven of its last nine games. Saint Francis is batting .263 and averaging 4.5 runs per game while posting a 2.68 ERA and allowing 3.3 runs per game.

(For those wishing to win bets, SFU is located in Loretto, PA)

PLAYER TO WATCH

Grace Vesco has been impressive through the first 19 games of the season. Vesco is 5-4 with a 1.44 ERA in 58.1 innings over 10 appearances and nine starts. She has struck out 56 batters and opponents are hitting only .133 against her with just two extra-base hits in 195 at bats.

SOUTH ALABAMA (12-5-1)

South Alabama brings a 12-5-1 record into the Razorback Rumble. The Jaguars have been impressive against the top competition this season, posting a 2-0-1 record against ranked teams with wins at No. 17 South Carolina and at No. 10 Alabama with a 1-1 11-inning tie in a neutral site matchup against No. 15 Arizona last Sunday. USA is hitting .267 as a team and averaging 5.0 runs per game. Defensively, the Jaguars allow only 2.3 runs per game.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Gabby Stagner is the lone .400 hitter in the Jaguar lineup. She leads the team with a .429average, 18 runs, 24 hits, five doubles, two triples, six home runs and 20 RBIs. Olivia Lackie has thrown just more than half of the innings for South Alabama. Lackie is 8-3 with a 0.92 ERA in 60.2 innings over 13 appearances and six starts. She has thrown two shutouts and struck out 76 while limiting opponents to a .130 average. Lackie ranks sixth nationally in wins, seventh in strikeouts and 12th in fewest hits per seven innings (3.1).

THE PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

#6 BILLIE ANDREWS • SS

#27 BROOKE ANDREWS • CF

#33 EMERSON COPE • DP

#29 SAMANTHA BLAND • LF

#3 BELLA BACON • 1B

#24 AVA BREDWELL • C

#66 KATELYN CANEDA • 2B

#19 CAITLYNN NEAL • RF

#7 SYDNEY GRAY • 3B

#22 CAITLIN OLENSKY • P

Nebraska Cornhuskers