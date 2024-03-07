Nebraska WBB Big Ten Tournament Preview: Purdue

(5) Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-10, 11-7 Big Ten) at TIAA Big Ten Tournament
Thursday, March 7, 2024, 2 p.m. (CT)
Target Center - Minneapolis, Minnesota
Television: BTN / FOX Sports App Sloane Martin (PBP), Christy Winters Scott (Analyst)
Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (1 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) B107.3 FM (Lincoln), 590 AM (Omaha), Huskers.com, Huskers App
Live Stats: Huskers.com
The Huskers gathered some hardware when postseason awards were announced with Alexis Markowski being named to the All Big Ten First Team. Jaz Shelley was named to the second team.
Natalie Potts gathered Freshman of the Year honors from the coaches vote and was named Honorable Mention All Big Ten. Logan Nissley joined Potts on the All Freshman team.
Nebraska looks to extend a four game winning streak vs the Boilermakers, including a sweep during the regular season.
Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-10, 11-7 Big Ten - NCAA NET 29)
22 - Natalie Potts - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 10.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg
40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Jr. - C/F - 15.8 ppg, 10.7 rpg
1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 12.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg
2 - Logan Nissley - 6-0 - Fr. - G - 6.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg
15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Jr. - G - 3.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg
Off the Bench
0 - Darian White - 5-6 - Gr. - G - 7.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg
14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - So. - G - 5.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg
12 - Jessica Petrie - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 4.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg
21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Sr. - F - 3.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg
42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 2.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg
32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 2.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg
Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Eighth Season at Nebraska (133-109); 17th Season Overall (326-218)
Purdue Boilermakers (13-17, 5-13 Big Ten - NET 72)
20 - Mary Ashley Stevenson - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 9.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg
32 - Alaina Harper - 6-3 - So. - F - 1.0 ppg, 1.1 rpg
10 - Jeanae Terry - 5-11 - 5th - G - 5.2 ppg, 8.2 rpg
23 - Abbey Ellis - 5-6 - 5th - G - 14.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg
33 - Madison Layden - 6-1 - Sr. - G - 10.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg
Off the Bench
2 - Rashunda Jones - 5-8 - Fr. - G - 8.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg
31 - Sophie Swanson - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 6.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg
3 - Jayla Smith - 6-0 - Jr. - G - 3.4 ppg, 1.4 rpg
15 - Mila Reynolds - 6-3 - So. - F - 1.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg
11 - McKenna Layden - 5-10 - Gr. - G - 1.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg
21 - Emily Monson - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 0.8 ppg, 0.6 rpg
34 - Caitlyn Harper (OUT) - 6-2 - Gr. - F - 11.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg
Head Coach: Katie Gearlds (Purdue, 2007) Third Season at Purdue (49-43); 11th Season Overall (277-93)
Since these teams last met, Purdue lost Caitlyn Harper to a knee injury. Her loss is especially felt on offense. Her younger sister Alaina has stepped into the starting role. She is a very capable player, but not yet scoring at the level of the sixth year senior.
Nebraska’s lineup has also changed with Logan Nissley and Kendall Moriarty stepping in to starting roles in place of Maddie Krull and Darian White. Darian has seen her minutes on the floor cut down due to a knee injury. I’m not sure if Krull has been banged up or if Moriarty’s improvement on offense moved her up the lineup (both are excellent defenders). Nissley has especially thrived as a starter and provides another scoring threat for the Huskers.
Michigan State will await the winnter of this game on Friday.
