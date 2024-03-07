Nebraska WBB Big Ten Tournament Preview: Purdue

(5) Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-10, 11-7 Big Ten) at TIAA Big Ten Tournament

Thursday, March 7, 2024, 2 p.m. (CT)

Target Center - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Television: BTN / FOX Sports App Sloane Martin (PBP), Christy Winters Scott (Analyst)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (1 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) B107.3 FM (Lincoln), 590 AM (Omaha), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Live Stats: Huskers.com

The Huskers gathered some hardware when postseason awards were announced with Alexis Markowski being named to the All Big Ten First Team. Jaz Shelley was named to the second team.

Natalie Potts gathered Freshman of the Year honors from the coaches vote and was named Honorable Mention All Big Ten. Logan Nissley joined Potts on the All Freshman team.

Nebraska looks to extend a four game winning streak vs the Boilermakers, including a sweep during the regular season.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-10, 11-7 Big Ten - NCAA NET 29)

22 - Natalie Potts - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 10.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Jr. - C/F - 15.8 ppg, 10.7 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 12.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg

2 - Logan Nissley - 6-0 - Fr. - G - 6.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Jr. - G - 3.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg

Off the Bench

0 - Darian White - 5-6 - Gr. - G - 7.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg

14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - So. - G - 5.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg

12 - Jessica Petrie - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 4.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Sr. - F - 3.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 2.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 2.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Eighth Season at Nebraska (133-109); 17th Season Overall (326-218)

Purdue Boilermakers (13-17, 5-13 Big Ten - NET 72)

20 - Mary Ashley Stevenson - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 9.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg

32 - Alaina Harper - 6-3 - So. - F - 1.0 ppg, 1.1 rpg

10 - Jeanae Terry - 5-11 - 5th - G - 5.2 ppg, 8.2 rpg

23 - Abbey Ellis - 5-6 - 5th - G - 14.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg

33 - Madison Layden - 6-1 - Sr. - G - 10.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg

Off the Bench

2 - Rashunda Jones - 5-8 - Fr. - G - 8.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg

31 - Sophie Swanson - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 6.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg

3 - Jayla Smith - 6-0 - Jr. - G - 3.4 ppg, 1.4 rpg

15 - Mila Reynolds - 6-3 - So. - F - 1.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg

11 - McKenna Layden - 5-10 - Gr. - G - 1.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg

21 - Emily Monson - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 0.8 ppg, 0.6 rpg

34 - Caitlyn Harper (OUT) - 6-2 - Gr. - F - 11.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg

Head Coach: Katie Gearlds (Purdue, 2007) Third Season at Purdue (49-43); 11th Season Overall (277-93)

Since these teams last met, Purdue lost Caitlyn Harper to a knee injury. Her loss is especially felt on offense. Her younger sister Alaina has stepped into the starting role. She is a very capable player, but not yet scoring at the level of the sixth year senior.

Nebraska’s lineup has also changed with Logan Nissley and Kendall Moriarty stepping in to starting roles in place of Maddie Krull and Darian White. Darian has seen her minutes on the floor cut down due to a knee injury. I’m not sure if Krull has been banged up or if Moriarty’s improvement on offense moved her up the lineup (both are excellent defenders). Nissley has especially thrived as a starter and provides another scoring threat for the Huskers.

Michigan State will await the winnter of this game on Friday.