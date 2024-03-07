Nebraska Basketball and the Big Ten with Kevin Knight Tonight at 9pm CST

This week on the Five Heart Podcast, Jon, Minnie, and Greg are joined by Kevin Knight, one-time basketball writer for Corn Nation and lifelong Big Ten Country dweller.

A Spartan by birth, Kevin will join us to talk about Nebraska’s incredible season. And since the regular season finale is against the Michigan Wolverines, a team he’s hated since birth, there’s no shortage of schadenfreude at Michigan’s expense.

But being a Big Ten lifer, Kevin shares his opinion on the history of men’s basketball in the conference (is it historically the best basketball conference?) as well as offer an insider’s opinion to the continued expansion of the league.

Chatterfields…Mount up!