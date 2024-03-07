The Story of How Georgia Nearly Outlawed Football But For A Mother’s Love

In 1897, Georgia nearly banned football after the tragic death of a young player, Richard von Gammon, during a game.

The incident led to a widespread reaction, with several universities disbanding their football teams and the introduction of anti-football legislation in Georgia.

However, a heartfelt letter from von Gammon’s mother to the state representative played a pivotal role in preventing the ban. Despite her son’s death, she advocated against using the incident to hinder the progress of athletic sports at universities.

This story is a significant chapter in Georgia football history, highlighting the intense debates around the sport’s safety and cultural value during its early years.

Georgia nearly outlawed football in 1897.

They came close to ending football in their state not long after football had just started in 1892 and the story of what happened is part of Georgia football legend. The story goes that in 1897 a young man, Richard Von Gammon, was killed in a football game against Virginia.

Virginia ran a mass play typical of football at the time and Von Gammon threw himself into the fray. From the Atlanta Journal, November 1, 1897, an explanation of the play.

Gammon was playing back of the Georgia line about 15 yards. He rushed into the mass of humanity and collided with the Virginia interference.

In endeavoring to stop Hill, the ball carrier, Gammon missed his mark and fell heavily upon his head, his chin striking the ground first. The two teams tripped and fell on him. When the umpire blew his whistle for resumption of play, all jumped quickly to their places except Gammon.

A glance at his continents told that he was dangerously hurt and medical aid was quickly summoned. A comrade stooped over Gammon and begged that he would say something. He raised his eyes and mute a peal. His lips quivered but he could not speak.

Other accounts state that Von Gammon walked off the field of his own power after being briefly revived and when asked by his captain, William Kent, if he was giving up on the game, he replied, “No, I’ve got too much Georgia grit for that, which seems a little bit too gooey to be true. An ambulance is called. He’s taken to the Grady Hospital.”

His father and mother were informed about their son and both make it to the hospital just before he passes. Surrounded by his father and mother and three or four of his best friends, Von Gammon dies at 3.40 a.m. Sunday morning. His funeral was held at the First Presbyterian Church in his hometown of Rome, Georgia on November 1st, 1897.

He was 17 years old. The physicians attribute his death to the concussion of the brain produced by a terrible fall or lick on the head.

The response to his death is swift.

Georgia disbands their football team as several players quit.

Mercer and Georgia Tech also disband their teams. The Atlanta City Council passes an ordinance banning football in the city.

Virginia considers stopping but ultimately continues to play football. The Georgia Senate proposes an anti-football bill on November 1st, 1897, just one day after Von Gammon’s death. The Georgia House introduces an anti-football of its own on November 4th. Both of these bills made football unlawful in Georgia, including making it a misdemeanor to play. The House passes its bill by the lopsided vote of 91-3. The Senate passes their version on November 18th by a decisive 31-4.

Everyone, it seems, is for the outlawing of football.

Meanwhile, Rosalind Burns Gammon, Richard Von Gammon’s mother, has written a letter to her state representative, James B. Nevin, who represented Floyd County and Rome in the Georgia House. The letter is printed in the Atlanta Constitution on November 5th, 1897. The letter from Mrs. Von Gammon goes as follows.

It would be the greatest favor to the family of Von Gammon if your influence could prevent his death from being used as an argument detrimental to the athletic cause and its advances at the university.

His love for his college and his interest in all manly sports, without which he deemed the highest type of manhood impossible, is well known by his classmates and friends, and it would be inexpressibly sad to have the cause he held so dear injured by his sacrifice.

Grant me the right to request that my boy’s death should not be used to defeat the most cherished object of his life. Dr. Herty’s article in the Constitution of November 2nd is timely, and the authorities of the university can be trusted to make all needed changes, and for all possible consideration pertaining to the welfare of its students if they are given the means and the confidence their loyalty and high sense of duty should deserve.

It was most respectfully, and it is signed in the newspaper, Von Gammon’s mother, Rome, Georgia, November 2nd, 1897.

Mrs. Von Gammon refers to Dr. Charles Herty, who is regarded as the father of Georgia football, because he had been exposed to football while studying at Johns Hopkins University of Baltimore, Maryland, and then returned to his native Georgia as a professor and began football at the University of Georgia.

Dr. Herty’s statement was printed at the same time as Mrs. Von Gammon’s letter, and it states,

“It stands as a fact which cannot be contradicted that actual physical exercise is an absolute necessity. Even in cases of sickness, one of the best treatments a physician can give is to take exercise. Over 300 young men confined to their books with no well-directed exercise would, in a year or two, present a pitiful figure. It is in consequences of this that college faculties are forced into all kinds of schemes to give regulated and active exercise to their students.

Some colleges, in order to avoid the rough forms of field sports, have large grounds for physical exercise as well as thoroughly equipped gymnasiums. Even then, certain forms of field sports are necessary.”

Now, note that neither the mother’s letter nor Dr. Herty’s letter specifically mentioned football. The mother stated, “His love for his college and his interest in all manly sports.” Well, Dr. Herty mentions, “Certain forms of field sports are necessary.”

Just a point of interest.

Mr. Von Gammon’s mother has her letter published. Georgia Governor William Yates Atkinson vetoes the anti-football bill. Atkinson stated that he believed the bill went beyond the proper limits of legislation, ignored the rights of parents, violated sound legislative policy, and opposed a fundamental principle of the government.

What seems to be rarely mentioned when the story is told is that the Georgia legislature tried to override the veto. The Georgia House moved to override on the same day Atkinson issued his veto. In that vote, 107 representatives voted yes. 45 voted no, and 20 did not vote. The two-thirds vote necessary to override a veto fell 10 votes short.

You can bet the letter by Rosalind Burns Gammon responsible for swaying the minds of some of those voters.

The vote is pretty close though, and the question you have to ask is, “Why is there so much opposition to football?” The answer to that can be found in an article from the Georgia Historical Quarterly in winter 2009, in an article entitled, “Unrelenting War on Football, the Death of Richard Von Gammon and the Attempt to Ban Football in Georgia,” by Christopher C. Myers. Mr. Myers makes the point that Christian organizations are very opposed to football.

He states,

“By the time Gammon died, Southern evangelicals had a long record of opposition to athletics in general. Historian William J. Baker suggested that the Southern dislike of athletics stumped from hostility toward the North because organized sport was, after all, a Yankee creation. All sport was taboo in the 19th century South, and among those that met with disapproval included horse racing, prize fighting, and baseball. Horse racing attracted a debauched, disreputable crowd that engaged in activities unacceptable in Sunday school.

Civilized, respectable, God-fearing Southerners did not tolerate the brutality of prize fighting, and they associated baseball with drinking and gambling.

Southern evangelicals disliked football on college campuses largely because it interfered with the academic mission of the institutions.” In 1897, the Methodist Westland Christian Advocate described the game as “essentially brutal” and is “degrading in its influences.”

This particularly took a doomed view of the football at the University of Georgia, believed it was “essentially a reveling, demoralizing, money-making scheme that threatened to turn the university into an athletic club.” What do you suppose they would think if they saw today’s football commanding billion-dollar contracts? Furthermore, following the Georgia Auburn game in February 1892, the Westland Christian Advocate suggested that football “caused young men to find their pleasure in mere sensual energy.”

Likewise, North Carolina Methodists announced that football was “a source of evil and no little evil.” Methodists and Baptists in the South campaigned against the game and succeeded in having the sport banned at numerous colleges and universities.

While oppositions such as this didn’t stop football in its tracks, it did have an effect on the game eventually. Football in 1897 was an incredibly brutal game, and it would take many more years for the sport to evolve into what we know today. Remember Teddy Roosevelt’s intervention during the crisis in 1905 and yet another more serious crisis in 1909 before rules would be enacted that would take the extreme brutality out of the game.

There are some anomalies I found that I want to point out while I was doing research for this video, mostly because they are interesting and I haven’t found them mentioned anywhere else.

For example, I found an article in the Muscatine Journal from Muscatine, Iowa on December 8, 1897.

At the end of the article it says, “It has been stated that Mrs. Von Gammon, mother of the football player who was killed in the University of Virginia game against the University of Georgia, has asked the governor to veto the measure.”

The final line of that article is, “This report is denied by Mrs. Von Gammon.”

It’s notable the line occurs at the end of the article.

Normally, I would have chalked this up to a problem with the telegraph, as that was how articles were communicated around the nation then, and it was common for the lines to break down mid-article, so writers would just kind of fill in the rest of it as they could. Because of that, you put most of the important information at the beginning of an article to avoid the issue of the lines breaking down. This is where the journalistic concept of a lead came from, a lead being the opening sentence or paragraph of a news article summarizing the most important aspects of the story.

The “denied by Mrs. Gammon” line appears in articles in the Chicago Tribune, newspapers in Wisconsin, Ohio, Kansas City, Mississippi, Indiana, Kansas, and Tennessee. In other words, it’s not just a telegraph anomaly, but there’s never been any other indication that Mrs. Von Gaman recanted her story.

There are also alternate claims made about the contents of her letter. From the Baltimore Sun, December 6, 1897, an article it states in regards to Von Gaman’s letter, she calls the governor’s attention to the fact that two of her son’s schoolmates, William Reynolds and Arthur Gochkins, recently met accidental deaths, one by falling over a precipice and one by falling downstairs.

Mrs. Von Gammon asks if it is not as sensible for the legislature to abolish precipices and stairways on account of these deaths as it is to abolish football because of the death of her son.

In other from the world, a New York newspaper on December 6, 1897, it states,

One of the most forcible arguments for the veto is contained in the following paragraph from Mrs. Von Gammon’s letter to the governor.

You are confronted with the proposition whether the game is of such a character as should be prohibited by law in the interests of society. In answer unquestionably, it is not. In the first place, the condition necessary to its highest development are total abstinence from intoxicating and stimulating drugs, alcohol or otherwise, as well from cigarettes and tobacco in any form. Strict regard for proper and healthiest diet and for all the laws of health, persistent regularity in the hours of going to bed, and absolute purity of life.

So were there multiple versions of the letter or is this just the media playing loose with the letters contents to further their own cause?

Mrs. Von Gaman died on November 1, 1904, at the age of 53, just a few years after the death of her son. In 1921, the University of Virginia presented a bronze plaque to the University of Georgia commemorating the Von Gammon incident.

In the city of Rome, Georgia, the hometown of Richard Von Gammon, there is a sidewalk plaque honoring Rosalind Burns Gammon, who is known in Georgia as the woman who saved football. And that is the story of how football was saved for the state of Georgia. Can you imagine college football without the Georgia Bulldogs? The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets?

Even if you are a hater of the Georgia Bulldogs, you would have to admit you would miss playing them for the rivalry’s sake.

