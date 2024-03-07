Wrestling: Deep Diving into Nebraska’s Big Ten Championship Seeding Draws

With the regular season behind us and everything falling into place in the wrestling world, we’re on to conference championship weekend as #3 Nebraska heads to Maryland to compete in the Big Ten Championships Saturday and Sunday.

Nebraska has welcomed back top-ranked Ridge Lovett off his redshirt last season and he’s been the leader of this squad all year. Led by the 1-seed Lovett at 149 pounds, Nebraska has eight wrestlers seeded in the top 5 going into Big Tens. Lovett and 2-seed Lenny Pinto will each have first-round byes as well.

B1G pre-seeds are here



8️⃣ Huskers have earned top-5 seeds.



https://t.co/Css58WptkO pic.twitter.com/EqHK6sCIOR — Nebraska Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) March 5, 2024

Nebraska has eight wrestlers who will be competing in the top half of their brackets, setting up a lot of potential semifinal matches against 1-seeds. If the Huskers want to put more than a couple into the finals, they’ll need some big-time upsets along the way out of their 4 and 5-seeds.

The Team Race

As usual, Penn State is loaded, so the real race here is for second place, and it looks like it’ll be a razor-thin contest for that spot between Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State and Michigan. All four teams are neck and neck going into this weekend.

Iowa will be led by 2-seed Drake Ayala at 125 pounds and 3-seed Real Woods at 141, last year’s Big Ten champ. Seven of Iowa’s starters are seeded fourth or better.

The runner-up spot may come down to Iowa and Nebraska as both teams seem to have just a little more depth than the rest of the field.

Ohio State has a team that features six freshmen, two sophomores and no seniors. The Buckeyes may be a year away, but don’t tell them that. They have a pair of 2-seeds in Jesse Mendez at 141 and Nick Feldman at 285.

Michigan has a 1-seed in Dylan Ragusin at 133 and has six total wrestlers seeded fifth or better. Two of them are 2-seeds in Austin Gomez at 149 and Shane Griffith at 174.

If you’re looking for a sleeper team, either Rutgers or Minnesota could certainly shake things up in Maryland.

How to Watch

The Big Ten Wrestling Championships will air both on the Big Ten Network and B1G+ (subscription required).

Here’s the coverage schedule.

Big Ten Wrestling Championships Schedule

Day Date Session Coverage Time (Central) Saturday, March 9 - Session 1 - 1st Rd, Quarters, Wrestlebacks - BTN 9 a.m. Saturday, March 9 - Session 1 - 1st Rd, Quarters, Wrestlebacks - B1G+ 9 a.m. Saturday, March 9 - Session 2 – Wrestlebacks — B1G+ 4 p.m. Saturday, March 9 - Session 2 — Semifinals — BTN 6 p.m. Sunday, March 10 - Session 3 – Cons. Semis, 7th Place Matches — B1G+ 11 a.m. Sunday, March 10 - Session 4 — Finals, 3rd and 5th Place Matches — BTN 3:30 p.m.

Weight-By-Weight Preview

*Rankings according to FloWrestling

125 pounds

5-seed Caleb Smith

Ranked #11 in the country, Caleb Smith is in his first season as a Husker after transferring last offseason from Appalachian State. The two-time NCAA qualifier is 18-6 to start his Husker tenure.

The season has had a few ups and downs for Smith, but he’s never let it faze him — he always bring high energy to matches and in the practice room. Coming in as the 5-seed, he’ll have to string three really tough wins together in a row to stand atop the podium.

In his first round match, Smith will take on 12-seed Justin Cardani of Illinois. Cardani is 4-9 on the season. Smith downed Cardani 9-2 in their dual matchup this year.

In the quarterfinal round, Smith will likely get a chance at redemption from his worst loss of the season against 4-seed Patrick McKee of Minnesota — an 18-2 tech fall loss in their dual match. In a strange match, Smith almost seemed too fast and powerful as he mowed McKee over more than once but got stuck a couple times, almost like he lost control a bit. Regardless, it was a resounding win for McKee and I’m sure Minnesota is liking their chances in this potential matchup. I like Smith to keep this match much closer this time, maybe even getting a win.

If Smith gets to the semifinal, he’ll likely see 1-seed Matt Ramos. These two have history this season with Smith downing Ramos 8-4 at Cliff Keen. Since that loss, Ramos has won 12 straight, including going undefeated in conference duals. Regardless of the past win, this is a really tough match for Smith. I expect this one to come down to who can get the late takedown in the third to win.

Should he beat Ramos, Smith would find himself in the final against either 2-seed Drake Ayala of Iowa or 3-seed Eric Barnett of Wisconsin. Smith lost to both this season — 7-3 to Ayala and 5-3 to Barnett. It’s likely that to win conference gold, Smith will have to win three straight matches where he’s the underdog.

I feel like a conference title or even a finals appearance are big asks here considering the depth and talent of this field, but a top-5 finish would be paramount for Nebraska’s team hopes.

133 pounds

4-seed Jacob Van Dee

In his first year of eligibility after redshirting at 125 pounds a year ago, Jacob Van Dee took the starting spot at 133, a more natural weight for him, and ran with it. This postseason will go a long way in determining if he’s the answer to Nebraska’s 133-pound woes the last few seasons.

Coming into Big Tens with an 18-6 record, Van Dee is ranked #19 in the country. This weekend, he’ll be the 4-seed. He’ll start with a first round matchup against 13-seed Patrick Adams of Northwestern. Adams is 1-13 on the year and lost to Van Dee via 17-2 tech fall in their dual match.

In the quarters, Van Dee will likely face 5-seed Aaron Nagao of Penn State. Battling injury, sickness and inactivity, Nagao didn’t wrestle in Nebraska’s dual against Penn State. Last year while at Minnesota, Nagao was an All-American as a redshirt freshman. Nagao is 10-4 on the year and has some weaknesses that I think Van Dee can take advantage of.

With a win over Nagao, Van Dee would face top-seeded Dylan Ragusin of Michigan. The junior is 19-1 on the year with his only loss a 3-2 decision to Van Dee in their dual match. If Van Dee can recreate that magic again over the Wolverine, he’ll find himself in the final against either 2-seed Dylan Shawver of Rutgers or 3-seed Nic Bouzakis of Ohio State. Van Dee has never wrestled either, so there’s no telling how those potential matchups would go.

Van Dee has what it takes to win a conference title in this field, especially after seeing him down Ragusin this year. Last year, Allred broke out as a redshirt freshman and won a conference title, maybe this year it could be Van Dee with the improbable run.

141 pounds

4-seed Brock Hardy

Last year as a redshirt freshman, Brock Hardy made a run to the Big Ten final as the 3-seed but fell to Iowa’s Real Woods 2-1. This year, he’ll be the 4-seed after a roller coaster of a year. He’s won five of his last six matches, losing only to #1 Beau Bartlett 9-6 in that span.

In the first round, Hardy will take on 13-seed Kolby McClain of Northwestern. McClain fell to Hardy’s backup Blake Cushing 23-7 by tech fall in Nebraska’s dual against Northwestern, so I don’t imagine Hardy will have much trouble with him.

In the quarters, Hardy will likely see Michigan freshman Sergio Lemley, the 5-seed. In a wild dual matchup, Hardy prevailed with the 13-9 decision. Always dangerous though, Lemley did beat #2 Real Woods 14-2 by major decision this year.

With a win over Lemley, Hardy will get another crack at 1-seed Bartlett after a controversial potentially-dangerous stoppage stopped Hardy mid-takedown in that 9-6 loss. Last year at Big Tens, Hardy beat Bartlett in the semis 7-3.

If Hardy can get the win over Bartlett, he faces a tough matchup against either 2-seed Jesse Mendez of Ohio State or 3-seed Real Woods of Iowa. Hardy lost to Mendez 11-3 at Cliff Keen this season and is 0-4 all-time against Woods. In their dual match this year, Woods beat Hardy 8-2.

Honestly, I think any of the top four seeds can win this weight, but it’s going to be a tough road for whoever wins it. I certainly think Hardy can get it done, but Mendez is the favorite in my mind.

149 pounds

1-seed Ridge Lovett

Having his undefeated run come to an end at 20 matches in Nebraska’s last dual of the year, Ridge Lovett comes into the Big Ten Championships as the 1-seed with something to prove.

A 2021 Big Ten finalist, Lovett finished fourth at Big Tens in 2022 before making it to the NCAA final later that month, falling to four-time champ Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell. He then redshirted his junior year, last season. Lovett has been stingy on defense this year, giving up just six takedowns all season while collecting 43 of his own.

After a first-round bye this weekend, Lovett will face either 8-seed Graham Rooks of Indiana or 9-seed Drew Roberts in the quarters. Lovett has a 6-1 win over Rooks at the 2022 Big Tens and beat Roberts 11-0 by major decision this season.

Coasting into the semis, Lovett will face either 4-seed Tyler Kasak of Penn State or 5-seed Dylan D’Emilio of Ohio State. Lovett beat D’Emilio 11-0 at CKLV while also downing Kasak 7-3 in their dual match.

In the final, Lovett will likely take on 2-seed Austin Gomez of Michigan or 3-seed Caleb Rathjen of Iowa. Lovett lost to Gomez twice in 2022 but flipped the script this year with an 11-4 win in their dual matchup, planting the Wolverine for a quick 7-point lead before turning him for near fall with his dominant top game. In his dual match with Rathjen, Lovett won a 6-0 shutout.

Lovett is the odds-on favorite to earn his first conference title.

157 pounds

5-seed Peyton Robb

Another Husker who kind of had an up-and-down year was Peyton Robb. After starting the year undefeated through CKLV, earning the Outstanding Wrestler award, Robb took some uncharacteristic losses in January and February. With his 16-5 record on the year, Robb comes in as the 5-seed this weekend. He leads the team with 63 near-fall points on the year, showing that his top game could be a difference-maker this weekend.

In the first round, Robb will take on 12-seed Michael North of Northwestern, loser of his last six matches. Robb should breeze into the quarters where things start to get real for him. He’ll likely face 4-seed Jared Franek of Iowa. Robb lost to Franek 5-4 in their dual match this year and is 1-2 against him all-time.

If he gets past Franek, Robb will see 1-seed Levi Haines of Penn State in the semis. Robb is 0-3 lifetime against Haines with the most recent matchup a dominant 10-3 win for the young Nittany Lion. This is not a good matchup for Robb, but I still wouldn’t count him out.

If he somehow gets to the final, Robb will likely face 2-seed Michael Blockhus of Minnesota or 3-seed Brayton Lee of Indiana. Blockhus is 15-1 this year with a 12-6 win over Robb, while Lee is 8-0. Robb and Lee have split matches with Robb winning a 2-0 decision last time they wrestled each other.

I definitely think Robb can beat Franek, he’s done it before, but I think his championship run likely ends in the semis against Haines, who beat Robb in last year’s Big Ten final 3-1 in sudden victory. If so, Robb would likely face someone like 6-seed Chase Saldate of Michigan State in the consolation semis before facing the Blockhus-Lee semifinal loser for third. Robb is 2-0 against Saldate in his career, so I’d be confident in that match.

165 pounds

5-seed Antrell Taylor

Another redshirt freshman in the starting lineup, Antrell Taylor has been impressive this season. He’s 17-5 on the year and earned the 5-seed this weekend with his three conference dual losses coming only to this weekend’s top three seeds.

Taylor will face 12-seed Maxx Mayfield in the first round, a rematch of a meeting that Taylor won 4-1 in sudden victory in their dual. In the quarters, Taylor would face 4-seed Caleb Fish of Michigan State whose only conference losses have come to 1-seed Dean Hamiti of Wisconsin and 2-seed Mitchell Messenbrink of Penn State.

With a win over Fish, Taylor would likely see the top-seeded Hamiti in the semis. In their dual match, Hamiti came out on top 7-2. While not impossible, a win here for Taylor would constitute a major upset.

With the upset in the semis, Taylor would face either Messenbrink or 3-seed Michael Caliendo of Iowa in the final. Messenbrink beat Taylor 9-5 this year, while Caliendo downed the young Husker 8-3. Both are tough matchups for Taylor.

Taylor looks to have a ton of talent and potential and I think he’ll be a championship threat one day, but right now against this field, it would be an incredible feat for him to reach the top of the podium.

174 pounds

12-seed Bubba Wilson

Always a team-first kind of guy, Bubba Wilson moved up from 165 to 174 this year to help fill the void leftover from the graduation of four-time All-American and NCAA finalist Mikey Labriola. This season, Wilson has repeatedly faced some of the best in the country up in weight and done well, holding most of the matches close.

Wilson is 13-10 on the year and comes in as the 12-seed this weekend, meaning he’ll get 5-seed Rocco Welsh of Ohio State in the first round. Welsh is 15-3 on the year and held 1-seed Carter Starocci to his closest match of the season, a 4-2 decision. He also wrestled tough against 2-seed Shane Griffith (1-0 loss) and 4-seed Edmond Ruth (2-1 loss). This is a tough opening round match for Wilson.

If he beats Welsh, Wilson would then have a path of 4-seed Ruth (18-2) in the quarters, 1-seed Starocci (12-0) in the semis, and 2-seed Shane Griffith (12-2) in the final. No offense to anyone, but I just don’t see that happening, even if Wilson seems to turn it on come tournament time.

Most likely, I see Wilson possibly losing to Welsh before downing a couple opponents on the back side of the bracket — like 13-seed DJ Shannon of Michigan State and possibly 6-seed Jackson Turley of Rutgers. If he gets to the third round of consolations, he’ll be guaranteed eighth place and a third trip to NCAAs — the top-8 finishers at 174 will receive automatic bids.

I think Wilson finds a way onto the podium, likely ending up in the 5th or 7th-place match.

184 pounds

2-seed Lenny Pinto

The most-improved Husker this season has to be #3 Lenny Pinto. With his 19-3 record on the year, Pinto has only lost to top-5 guys. This weekend as the 2-seed, Pinto will get a chance to avenge one of those losses if he meets 1-seed Isaiah Salazar of Minnesota in the final.

Pinto has career wins over #2 Dustin Plott of Oklahoma State, #4 Trey Munoz of Oregon State, #6 Bernie Truax of Penn State and #7 Bennett Berge of SDSU.

After a first-round bye to start Big Tens, Pinto will likely take on 7-seed Shane Liegel of Wisconsin in the quarters. Pinto beat Liegel 7-2 in their dual matchup.

In the semis, Pinto will again meet 3-seed Truax in a rematch of their match from just a few weeks ago that Pinto won 8-6. Truax is a three-time All-American and can be very dangerous, so Pinto will need to really buckle down to win this and get to the final.

In the final, Pinto will likely face Salazar. In two career matches, Pinto fell to Salazar 7-6 in a dual last season on a last-second takedown by Salazar. This season, Pinto lost 4-1 but was in on a takedown and what looked like near-fall points, but no points were awarded. See it for yourself.

People going off on reaction time right now would have a field day watching Pinto put Salazar for on his back and get nothing out of it. pic.twitter.com/kbxXy92S3o — Dru Kastler (@KastlerDA) February 6, 2024

It’s possible that Pinto falls to Truax in the semis, and if he does he’ll likely need to go through 5-seed Jaden Bullock of Michigan and 4-seed Ryder Rogotzke of Ohio State to finish third.

In the end, I think Pinto comes home with a conference title and a new top-10 name to put on his hit list.

197 pounds

4-seed Silas Allred

Despite a few hiccups here and there, Silas Allred has had himself a solid season so far. The season takedown leader among these Huskers with 77, he’s 20-5 on the year and comes in this weekend as the 4-seed. Last year’s Big Ten champ as the 2-seed, Allred will have to contend this year with 1-seed Aaron Brooks of Penn State, a three-time NCAA champion who moved up from 184 for his senior year — he’s a perfect 14-0 this year.

Allred will first face 13-seed Bobby Striggow of Michigan in the first round, a match he won 14-2 by major decision in their dual. Moving on to the quarters, Allred will likely face 5-seed Garrett Joles of Minnesota. In their dual matchup this year, Allred won a 4-1 decision in sudden victory, so this one certainly is no gimme.

With a win over Joles, Allred will take on the top-seeded Brooks in the semis. In their dual matchup, Allred was overwhelmed in the 17-4 major decision loss, not a good sign for his prospects in this potential semi. With an unlikely win, Allred could face either 2-seed Jaxon Smith of Maryland or 3-seed Zach Glazier of Iowa in the final.

With a likely loss to Brooks, Allred would then take on 6-seed Luke Geogg of Ohio State or 7-seed John Poznanski of Rutgers in the consolation semis before facing the loser of the Smith-Glazier semifinal match for third place.

Allred lost to Glazier 11-2 by major in their dual and has lost to Smith before in freestyle, so this would be a tough matchup for the Husker sophomore.

In the end, I see Allred at least wrestling to his seed, finishing third or fourth.

285 pounds

10-seed Nash Hutmacher

Since joining the team in December and cracking the lineup in January, Nash Hutmacher has put together a 5-3 record as he enters his first and only Big Ten Championships as the 10-seed.

In the first round, he’ll face off against his first career Big Ten opponent in 7-seed Bradley Hill of Iowa. Hutmacher lost a 4-1 decision last time but has improved a lot and could reverse that outcome here.

With a win over Hill, Hutmacher will take on 2-seed Nick Feldman of Ohio State in the quarters. This will be a very tough matchup for the Husker footballer as Feldman is a world-class age-level wrestler. With a win over Feldman, Hutmacher would then draw 3-seed Lucas Davison of Michigan in the semis and 1-seed Greg Kerkvliet of Penn State in the final. Those two beat Hutmacher by a combined score of 18-0 in Hutmacher’s last two matches.

Likely falling in the quarters, Hutmacher would need to get two more wins on the back side to finish in the top 7 for an automatic NCAA qualification. He’ll need to get wins against guys like 8-seed Bennett Tabor (19-5) of Minnesota and 6-seed Nick Willham (9-8) of Indiana to get it done.

Nebraska is a lock to qualify eight weight classes, but if Wilson and Hutmacher can get qualified, the Huskers could send a full squad to nationals, only increasing their chance at a team trophy.