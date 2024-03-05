HUSKER HEAT! : The Corn Nation Softball Podcast Makes Its Debut

Jordy Bahl may be done for the year, but here at Corn Nation we’re just getting started with our expanded softball coverage. Join us tonight at 8pm CST on You Tube live by clicking below:

On our opening show we’ll discuss the Huskers opening tournaments (and just what those are), including The Big Red Invitational which wasn’t the homecoming anyone wanted. The Razorback Rumble is next and has already hit a hitch. We also hope to bring up a rule/factoid/etc. each week where we’ll dive a little deeper into the differences between fast-pitch softball and baseball.

Besides the funny throwing motion and the bigger ball.

And, of course, we’ll discuss Jordy Bahl’s injury and ensuing surgery and the effects on the team both short-term and long-term.

I’m Andy Ketterson, your host and I’ll be joined by Mylie Ketterson tonight and also Jaden Miller in the ensuing weeks.

So drop by, chime in and give us and Nebraska Cornhuskers softball a shot if you will.