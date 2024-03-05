 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nebraska Reacts Survey - Is Fred COTY and Will MBB Win A Game in the NCAA Tourney?

By Jon Johnston
Minnesota v Nebraska Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

This poll is all about men’s basketball.

Here are the questions for this week!

Does Fred Hoiberg deserve to be Big Ten Coach of the Year

  • Yes
  • No
  • Depends on outcome of Big Ten Tourney play

Will Nebraska men’s basketball win a game in the NCAA Basketball tournament?

  • Yes
  • No
  • They won’t get there

